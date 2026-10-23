New South Wales to win in Perth.

Our AI model predicts New South Wales to beat Western Australia with a 56% win probability in the Australian One-Day Cup at the WACA Ground, Perth. The market also has New South Wales as favourites, at 1.63, a price that sits below our fair odds of 1.80.

Can Western Australia find a first win at the WACA?

Rain ended Western Australia's opening game, against South Australia at the WACA (18 September 2026), with no result. Western Australia had made 238 for 9 in their 50 overs, and Kieran Elliott made 53 not out off 71 balls in that innings. South Australia were 58 without loss after 7.4 overs when the game was called off.

Tasmania beat Western Australia by nine wickets in Perth (20 September 2026). Western Australia were all out for 115 in 30.2 overs. Tasmania then reached 117 for 1 in 16.2 overs.

Queensland beat Western Australia by 15 runs in Perth (13 October 2026). Queensland were all out for 261 in 45.2 overs, and Brody Couch took 3 for 48 in his 10 overs for Western Australia in that innings. Western Australia were then all out for 246 in 44 overs.

Joel Curtis made 63 off 76 balls for Western Australia against Queensland on 13 October 2026. Ashton Turner made 58 off 56 balls against Queensland in that 13 October game. Sam Whiteman made 40 off 52 balls for Western Australia in the same game against Queensland (13 October 2026).

New South Wales arrive with two wins from three games

New South Wales opened with a four-wicket win over Queensland at Allan Border Field in Brisbane (22 September 2026). Queensland were all out for 358 in 49.5 overs. New South Wales reached 359 for 6 in 49 overs to win it.

Riley Kingsell made 79 off 82 balls for New South Wales against Queensland in Brisbane on 22 September 2026. Kurtis Patterson made 63 off 32 balls against Queensland in that 22 September game in Brisbane.

New South Wales beat Victoria by 47 runs on the DLS method at Junction Oval in Melbourne (25 September 2026). New South Wales were all out for 257 in 48.5 overs. Victoria were then all out for 212 in 44.5 overs, and Jake Scott took 3 for 48 in 6.5 overs for New South Wales in that innings.

Tasmania beat New South Wales by 57 runs on the DLS method at Cricket Central in Sydney (13 October 2026), in a game cut to 30 overs by rain. Tasmania were all out for 203 in 29.1 overs, and Jake Scott took 3 for 50 in six overs in that innings. New South Wales, set 216, were all out for 158 in 26 overs.

Key Matchups: Joel Curtis against the New South Wales seamers

Joel Curtis vs Jake Scott: Joel Curtis made 63 off 76 balls against Queensland at the WACA on 13 October 2026. Jake Scott took 3 for 50 in six overs against Tasmania in Sydney (13 October 2026), in a game cut to 30 overs by rain.

Kurtis Patterson vs Brody Couch: Kurtis Patterson made 63 off 32 balls against Queensland in Brisbane (22 September 2026). Brody Couch took 3 for 48 in 10 overs against Queensland in Perth (13 October 2026), and the home side need him to stop New South Wales getting away early.

Riley Kingsell vs Kieran Elliott: Riley Kingsell made 79 off 82 balls against Queensland in Brisbane on 22 September 2026. Kieran Elliott made 53 not out off 71 balls against South Australia in Perth (18 September 2026), and he took 3 for 57 against Queensland at the WACA (13 October 2026).

🤝 Head-to-Head Record New South Wales beat Western Australia by 87 runs at the WACA in Perth on 9 October 2025, in the 2025-26 One-Day Cup. New South Wales also beat Western Australia by 8 runs in Sydney on 22 September 2024, in the 2024-25 One-Day Cup. This game is the sides' first meeting of the 2026-27 season. Against common opponents this season, Queensland lost to New South Wales in Brisbane (22 September) and beat Western Australia in Perth (13 October). Tasmania beat both: Western Australia by nine wickets in Perth (20 September) and New South Wales by 57 runs on the DLS method in Sydney (13 October 2026).

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss WACA Ground, Perth. Western Australia's home ground hosts this day/night One-Day Cup game. Pitch: Queensland were all out for 261 in 45.2 overs against Western Australia at the WACA Ground (13 October 2026).

Queensland were all out for 261 in 45.2 overs against Western Australia at the WACA Ground (13 October 2026). Toss: Toss call: Field first — we put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 66%. South Australia won the toss and bowled against Western Australia at the WACA on 18 September 2026. Tasmania won the toss and bowled against Western Australia at the WACA on 20 September 2026. Western Australia won the toss and bowled against Queensland at the WACA on 13 October 2026. Our WA vs NSW pre-toss pick goes on the public toss page and gets tracked once the toss is done.

Match Analysis: where Western Australia vs New South Wales is won and lost

The Western Australia top order decides most of this. Western Australia were bowled out for 115 against Tasmania (20 September) and for 246 against Queensland (13 October 2026), both in Perth.

New South Wales reached 359 for 6 against Queensland in Brisbane (22 September), and they made 257 against Victoria in Melbourne (25 September 2026). Their defeat to Tasmania came in a 30-over game in Sydney (13 October 2026), when they were all out for 158.

Our toss call is field first, at 66%, so the side that wins the toss in Perth is likely to bowl.

Western Australia vs New South Wales Prediction: New South Wales are 56% favourites

We back New South Wales at 55.5%, after wins over Queensland in Brisbane (22 September) and Victoria in Melbourne (25 September 2026). Western Australia's chance rests on Joel Curtis and Ashton Turner batting long, as they did against Queensland in Perth in their 13 October 2026 game.

On price, the match-winner market has this about right, and the toss is the sharper angle: we expect the toss winner to bowl first.