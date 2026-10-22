Ireland at 64% to go 2-0 up.

Our AI model makes Ireland 63.9% favourites for the second one-day international in Windhoek on Saturday 24 October, with Namibia at 36.1%. The sides meet again two days after Ireland's 55-run win in the opening game of this five-match series, the first one-day international ever played between the two teams. The market has Ireland shorter than we do, and that gap is where this preview earns its keep.

Can Namibia turn Trumpelmann's counter-attack into a full chase?

Namibia's problem in the opener was not the ball, it was the bat. Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton took 4 for 36 in nine overs, the best figures of the match, and the attack kept Ireland to 229 for 9 across the full fifty. A target of 230 in home conditions should have been live for far longer than it was.

The chase ended at 174 in 37.5 overs, and the one genuine counter-punch came from Ruben Trumpelmann, whose 50 off 43 balls kept the chase breathing while he was in. Gerhard Erasmus, the captain, now has to find a way to build a chase around more than one partnership, because the template that worked with the ball already exists.

Why Ireland's slow bowlers are the gap between these sides

Ireland's 229 for 9 was built on Paul Stirling's 56 off 71 at the top and Cade Carmichael's patient 45 off 80, a first-innings score that looked par until the squeeze began. The captain's start mattered, and turning starts like Carmichael's into hundreds is the next step this batting order owes its bowlers.

The defence of it was the statement. Gavin Hoey took 3 for 29 in nine overs and the match award, Jai Moondra added 2 for 27 in eight, and George Dockrell needed only four overs for his 2 for 22. Between them the slow bowlers strangled the middle of Namibia's chase, and there is no obvious reason the approach changes two days later.

Key matchups: Stirling against the new ball, Hoey against the middle

Paul Stirling vs Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton: Loftie-Eaton's 4 for 36 in game one is the single best argument for Namibia staying in this series. Stirling's 56 off 71 shows the counter: survive the opening burst and cash in later. Whoever wins the first ten overs of Ireland's innings probably wins the day.

Ruben Trumpelmann vs Gavin Hoey: Trumpelmann's 50 off 43 was Namibia's one act of real defiance in the chase. Hoey's 3 for 29 came through the same middle overs Namibia must now survive. If Trumpelmann walks in with the game still alive, this is the duel that decides it.

Gerhard Erasmus vs George Dockrell: Erasmus is the wicket Ireland want most, and Dockrell's 2 for 22 in just four overs in the opener is the kind of short, sharp spell Ireland will aim at the Namibia captain again.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record The opening match was the first one-day international between Namibia and Ireland, so the all-time ODI record stands at one match: Ireland 1, Namibia 0. Ireland posted 229 for 9, bowled the hosts out for 174 in 37.5 overs, and won by 55 runs on 22 October 2026.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Windhoek, Namibia — the second of five one-day internationals on this tour, played at altitude in the Namibian capital. Pitch: The opener in Windhoek produced 229 batting first and a chase that folded 55 short, with slow bowling taking the bulk of the wickets.

The opener in Windhoek produced 229 batting first and a chase that folded 55 short, with slow bowling taking the bulk of the wickets. Weather: Hot and dry, with the forecast touching the mid-30s, no rain expected and a moderate breeze.

Hot and dry, with the forecast touching the mid-30s, no rain expected and a moderate breeze. Toss: Toss call: Field first — our toss number is 71%, and Namibia bowled on winning the toss in game one. Our toss page logs the pre-toss pick for Namibia vs Ireland, timestamped and publicly tracked.

Match Analysis: Where This Game Will Be Won and Lost

The opener turned in the middle overs, where Hoey, Moondra and Dockrell shared the wickets between them as a chase of 230 ended at 174. Expect Ireland to attack the same phase again, because nothing about a two-day turnaround invites reinvention.

For Namibia the equation is simpler than the margin suggests. Their attack already restricted Ireland to 229, so the fix is one more meaningful partnership with the bat. Trumpelmann cannot be the only player scoring at tempo, and Erasmus's own form is the swing factor our model watches most closely.

For Ireland the risk is complacency at the top. Stirling and Carmichael did the heavy lifting in game one, and a cheap start against Loftie-Eaton with the new ball is the fastest route back into the series for the hosts.

Namibia vs Ireland prediction: Ireland to win at 64%

Our AI model predicts Ireland to win at 64%, and the one completed meeting between these sides supports the number rather than inflating it. Ireland have the deeper batting and the better slow bowling, and in a series where the only evidence is a 55-run Ireland win, backing the same shape of result is the percentage play. The price worth a second look is on the other side of the book, and it is a small one.