Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Toss Prediction (AS-W vs SS-W)
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 71%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.
What toss winners chose in this tournament
- This tournament16 of 23 bowl
- Adelaide Strikers Women3 of 4 bowl
- Sydney Sixers Women2 of 3 bat
What we know about this toss
What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.
This tournament16 of 23 bowl The latest 12 of the 23 tosses in this tournament
In this tournament, 16 of the 23 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 15 November 2026. Chasing sides won 12 of the 23 decided games.
- 15 November 2026Melbourne Renegades Women bowled
- 14 November 2026Adelaide Strikers Women batted
- 14 November 2026Brisbane Heat Women bowled
- 12 November 2026Sydney Sixers Women batted
- 12 November 2026Melbourne Stars Women batted
- 11 November 2026Sydney Thunder Women batted
- 10 November 2026Adelaide Strikers Women bowled
- 8 November 2026Melbourne Stars Women batted
- 8 November 2026Sydney Thunder Women bowled
- 7 November 2026Brisbane Heat Women bowled
- 7 November 2026Adelaide Strikers Women bowled
- 6 November 2026Sydney Sixers Women batted
Adelaide Strikers Women3 of 4 bowl Adelaide Strikers Women's 4 toss wins in this tournament
In this tournament, Adelaide Strikers Women chose to bowl in 3 of their 4 toss wins. On 14 November 2026 they batted.
- 14 November 2026batted
- 10 November 2026bowled
- 7 November 2026bowled
- 5 November 2026bowled
Sydney Sixers Women2 of 3 bat Sydney Sixers Women's 3 toss wins in this tournament
In this tournament, Sydney Sixers Women chose to bat in 2 of their 3 toss wins. On 12 November 2026 they batted.
- 12 November 2026batted
- 6 November 2026batted
- 30 October 2026bowled
- Ground
- Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
- Start
- Evening start, 17 November, 13:40 IST / 18:40 local
- Forecast
- 21°C · humidity 47% · overcastWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 15 November, 17:39 IST.
What the toss does to the odds
Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.
Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop.
Adelaide Strikers Women
- Odds now2.25 · 42% to win
- Wins toss, bowls first2.11 · 45% to win
- Loses toss, bats first2.40 · 40% to win
Sydney Sixers Women
- Odds now1.65 · 58% to win
- Wins toss, bowls first1.57 · 60% to win
- Loses toss, bats first1.73 · 55% to win
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How we made this Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women toss prediction
We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.
Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how our toss calls are graded.
Call this match. Take on our AI.
AS-W vs SS-W toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the AS-W vs SS-W toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 71%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 13:10 IST on 17 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What will the toss winner choose in AS-W vs SS-W?
We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 71%. In this tournament, Adelaide Strikers Women chose to bowl in 3 of their 4 toss wins. In this tournament, Sydney Sixers Women chose to bat in 2 of their 3 toss wins.
What time is the AS-W vs SS-W toss?
The toss is expected at 13:10 IST on 17 November, 30 minutes before the 13:40 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
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