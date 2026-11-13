Toss predictions
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Australia vs England Toss Prediction (AUS vs ENG)

50 overs · 2nd ODI · England tour of Australia, 2026 · Adelaide Oval
Toss 08:30 IST (expected)
Sun 15 Nov · Match 09:00 IST · 14:00 local
Our toss call
Bowl first 64%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 64%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 517 of 800 right →
Australia vs England match prediction →

What we know about this toss

What toss winners chose, newest first. Tap for the dates.

This ODI series1 toss This ODI series
  • 13 NovAustralia chose to bowl
Australia3 of 5 bowl The teams

Australia chose to bowl first in their last 5 ODI toss wins.

  • 13 Novchose to bowl
  • 27 Sepchose to bowl
  • 24 Sepchose to bowl
  • 15 Sepchose to bat
  • 11 Junchose to bat
England2 of 5 bowl The teams

England chose to bowl first in their last 5 ODI toss wins.

  • 20 Octchose to bowl
  • 27 Sepchose to bat
  • 22 Sepchose to bat
  • 19 Julchose to bat
  • 16 Julchose to bowl
Australia v England5 of 5 bowl Last 5 ODI meetings

toss winners in Australia v England ODIs chose to bowl first.

  • 13 Nov 2026Australia chose to bowl
  • 22 Feb 2025Australia chose to bowl
  • 29 Sep 2024Australia chose to bowl
  • 27 Sep 2024Australia chose to bowl
  • 24 Sep 2024England chose to bowl

From match scorecards · Updated 13 November 2026

Ground
Adelaide Oval
Start
Day-night match, 15 November, 09:00 IST / 14:00 local
Forecast
17°C · humidity 54% · partly cloudyWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 13 November, 14:39 IST.

How the odds have moved

Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.

Australia

1.701.721.741.68Fri 14:45now

Odds down from 1.71 to 1.68, so the market now gives Australia more chance to win

  • Odds now1.68 · 56% to win
DafaBet Bet at 1.75

England

2.062.082.102.122.142.13Fri 14:45now

Odds up from 2.07 to 2.13, so the market now gives England less chance to win

  • Odds now2.13 · 44% to win
Megapari Bet at 2.13

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How we made this Australia vs England toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss prediction model.

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AUS vs ENG toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the AUS vs ENG toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 64%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 08:30 IST on 15 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.

What will the toss winner choose in AUS vs ENG?

We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 64%. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

What time is the AUS vs ENG toss?

The toss is expected at 08:30 IST on 15 November, 30 minutes before the 09:00 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

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