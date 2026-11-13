Australia vs England Toss Prediction (AUS vs ENG)
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 64%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.
What we know about this toss
What toss winners chose, newest first. Tap for the dates.
This ODI series1 toss This ODI series
- 13 NovAustralia chose to bowl
Australia3 of 5 bowl The teams
Australia chose to bowl first in their last 5 ODI toss wins.
- 13 Novchose to bowl
- 27 Sepchose to bowl
- 24 Sepchose to bowl
- 15 Sepchose to bat
- 11 Junchose to bat
England2 of 5 bowl The teams
England chose to bowl first in their last 5 ODI toss wins.
- 20 Octchose to bowl
- 27 Sepchose to bat
- 22 Sepchose to bat
- 19 Julchose to bat
- 16 Julchose to bowl
Australia v England5 of 5 bowl Last 5 ODI meetings
toss winners in Australia v England ODIs chose to bowl first.
- 13 Nov 2026Australia chose to bowl
- 22 Feb 2025Australia chose to bowl
- 29 Sep 2024Australia chose to bowl
- 27 Sep 2024Australia chose to bowl
- 24 Sep 2024England chose to bowl
From match scorecards · Updated 13 November 2026
- Ground
- Adelaide Oval
- Start
- Day-night match, 15 November, 09:00 IST / 14:00 local
- Forecast
- 17°C · humidity 54% · partly cloudyWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 13 November, 14:39 IST.
How the odds have moved
Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.
Australia
Odds down from 1.71 to 1.68, so the market now gives Australia more chance to win
- Odds now1.68 · 56% to win
England
Odds up from 2.07 to 2.13, so the market now gives England less chance to win
- Odds now2.13 · 44% to win
Best odds · match winner
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How we made this Australia vs England toss prediction
We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.
Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss prediction model.
Call this match. Take on our AI.
AUS vs ENG toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the AUS vs ENG toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 64%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 08:30 IST on 15 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What will the toss winner choose in AUS vs ENG?
We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 64%. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
What time is the AUS vs ENG toss?
The toss is expected at 08:30 IST on 15 November, 30 minutes before the 09:00 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Where to bet on today's matches
- Best cricket betting apps in India: 10 apps rated, with the Android APK steps and the iPhone route
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