50 overs · 2nd ODI · England tour of Australia, 2026 · Adelaide Oval

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 64%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

England chose to bowl first in their last 5 ODI toss wins.

Australia chose to bowl first in their last 5 ODI toss wins.

What toss winners chose, newest first. Tap for the dates.

Odds up from 2.07 to 2.13, so the market now gives England less chance to win

Odds down from 1.71 to 1.68, so the market now gives Australia more chance to win

Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.

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How we made this Australia vs England toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss prediction model.