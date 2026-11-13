Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Toss Prediction (THA-W vs ZIM-W)
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 52%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.
What toss winners chose in this tournament
- This tournament4 of 8 bowl
- Karwan Cricket Ground2 of 4 bowl
What we know about this toss
What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.
This tournament4 of 8 bowl All 8 tosses in this tournament
In this tournament, 4 of the 8 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 13 November 2026.
- 13 November 2026Pakistan Women batted
- 13 November 2026Zimbabwe Women batted
- 13 November 2026Sri Lanka Women bowled
- 13 November 2026United Arab Emirates Women bowled
- 12 November 2026Bangladesh Women batted
- 12 November 2026Thailand Women batted
- 12 November 2026Sri Lanka Women bowled
- 12 November 2026Scotland Women bowled
Karwan Cricket Ground2 of 4 bowl All 4 tosses at Karwan Cricket Ground in this tournament
At Karwan Cricket Ground in this tournament, 2 of the 4 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 13 November 2026. Chasing sides won 3 of the 4 decided games.
- 13 November 2026Pakistan Women batted, Pakistan Women won
- 13 November 2026Sri Lanka Women bowled, Sri Lanka Women won
- 12 November 2026Bangladesh Women batted, Pakistan Women won
- 12 November 2026Sri Lanka Women bowled, Sri Lanka Women won
- Ground
- Karwan Cricket Ground, Ajman
- Start
- Daytime start, 15 November, 10:30 IST / 09:00 local
What the toss does to the odds
Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.
Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop.
Thailand Women
- Odds now1.72 · 55% to win
- Wins toss, bowls first1.66 · 57% to win
- Loses toss, bats first1.79 · 53% to win
Zimbabwe Women
- Odds now2.11 · 45% to win
- Wins toss, bowls first2.02 · 47% to win
- Loses toss, bats first2.22 · 43% to win
Best odds · match winner
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How we made this Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women toss prediction
We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.
Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how our toss calls are graded.
Call this match. Take on our AI.
THA-W vs ZIM-W toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the THA-W vs ZIM-W toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 52%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 10:00 IST on 15 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What will the toss winner choose in THA-W vs ZIM-W?
We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 52%. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
What time is the THA-W vs ZIM-W toss?
The toss is expected at 10:00 IST on 15 November, 30 minutes before the 10:30 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
What did toss winners choose at Karwan Cricket Ground?
At Karwan Cricket Ground in this tournament, 2 of the 4 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 13 November 2026. Chasing sides won 3 of the 4 decided games. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
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