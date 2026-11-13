Toss predictions
HH-W v BH-W Bowl first 71% 14/11 10:10 IST NAMW v USAW Bowl first 52% 14/11 12:00 IST HP v ASM Bowl first 57% 14/11 13:30 IST PS-W v AS-W Bowl first 62% 14/11 13:40 IST KAR v BEN Bowl first 78% 14/11 16:30 IST JK v DEL Bowl first 68% 14/11 16:30 IST MP v KER Bowl first 68% 14/11 16:30 IST UTK v CHH Bowl first 70% 14/11 16:30 IST BIK v LUL Bowl first 54% 14/11 16:45 IST RDC v UT Bowl first 82% 14/11 17:00 IST ARA v EE Bowl first 85% 14/11 19:15 IST YL v UBL Bowl first 91% 14/11 21:30 IST

Pakistan Women vs Netherlands Women Toss Prediction (PAK-W vs NED-W)

T20 · 10th Match, Group B · ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy, 2026 · Seven Districts Ground
Toss 10:00 IST (expected)
Sun 15 Nov · Match 10:30 IST · 09:00 local
Our toss call
Bowl first 56%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 56%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this tournament

  • This tournament4 of 8 bowl
  • Seven Districts Ground2 of 4 bowl

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 519 of 802 right →
Pakistan Women vs Netherlands Women match prediction →

What we know about this toss

What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.

This tournament4 of 8 bowl All 8 tosses in this tournament

In this tournament, 4 of the 8 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 13 November 2026.

  • 13 November 2026Pakistan Women batted
  • 13 November 2026Zimbabwe Women batted
  • 13 November 2026Sri Lanka Women bowled
  • 13 November 2026United Arab Emirates Women bowled
  • 12 November 2026Bangladesh Women batted
  • 12 November 2026Thailand Women batted
  • 12 November 2026Sri Lanka Women bowled
  • 12 November 2026Scotland Women bowled
Seven Districts Ground2 of 4 bowl All 4 tosses at Seven Districts Ground in this tournament

At Seven Districts Ground in this tournament, 2 of the 4 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 13 November 2026. Chasing sides won 3 of the 4 decided games.

  • 13 November 2026Zimbabwe Women batted, Bangladesh Women won
  • 13 November 2026United Arab Emirates Women bowled, Ireland Women won
  • 12 November 2026Thailand Women batted, Netherlands Women won
  • 12 November 2026Scotland Women bowled, Scotland Women won
Ground
Seven Districts Ground, Ajman
Start
Daytime start, 15 November, 10:30 IST / 09:00 local

What the toss does to the odds

Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.

Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop.

Pakistan Women

1.431.351.401.451.50Fri 22:35now1.471.39
  • Odds now1.43 · 66% to win
  • Wins toss, bowls first1.39 · 68% to win
  • Loses toss, bats first1.47 · 64% to win
Paripesa Bet at 1.43

Netherlands Women

2.832.602.803.20Fri 22:35now3.002.67
  • Odds now2.83 · 34% to win
  • Wins toss, bowls first2.67 · 36% to win
  • Loses toss, bats first3.00 · 32% to win
1xBet Bet at 2.83

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How we made this Pakistan Women vs Netherlands Women toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how our toss calls are made.

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Call this match. Take on our AI.

PAK-W vs NED-W toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the PAK-W vs NED-W toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 56%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 10:00 IST on 15 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.

What will the toss winner choose in PAK-W vs NED-W?

We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 56%. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

What time is the PAK-W vs NED-W toss?

The toss is expected at 10:00 IST on 15 November, 30 minutes before the 10:30 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

What did toss winners choose at Seven Districts Ground?

At Seven Districts Ground in this tournament, 2 of the 4 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 13 November 2026. Chasing sides won 3 of the 4 decided games. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

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