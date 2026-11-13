50 overs · 5th ODI · India tour of New Zealand 2026 · Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 80%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

In this ODI series, India chose to bowl in 4 of their 4 toss wins. On 13 November 2026 they bowled.

In this ODI series, 4 of the 4 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 13 November 2026. Chasing sides won 2 of the 3 decided games.

What toss winners chose in this ODI series, newest first. Tap for the dates.

Odds up from 2.33 to 2.36, so the market now gives New Zealand less chance to win

Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.

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How we made this New Zealand vs India toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss tracking approach.