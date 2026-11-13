Toss predictions
RDC v YL Bowl first 82% 13/11 19:15 IST ARA v UBL Bowl first 92% 13/11 21:30 IST HH-W v BH-W Bowl first 71% 14/11 10:10 IST NAMW v USAW Bowl first 52% 14/11 12:00 IST HP v ASM Bowl first 57% 14/11 13:30 IST PS-W v AS-W Bowl first 62% 14/11 13:40 IST KAR v BEN Bowl first 78% 14/11 16:30 IST JK v DEL Bowl first 68% 14/11 16:30 IST MP v KER Bowl first 68% 14/11 16:30 IST UTK v CHH Bowl first 70% 14/11 16:30 IST BIK v LUL Bowl first 54% 14/11 16:45 IST RDC v UT Bowl first 82% 14/11 17:00 IST

New Zealand vs India Toss Prediction (NZ vs IND)

50 overs · 5th ODI · India tour of New Zealand 2026 · Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
Toss 07:00 IST (expected)
Sun 15 Nov · Match 07:30 IST · 15:00 local
Our toss call
Bowl first 80%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 80%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this ODI series

  • This ODI series4 of 4 bowl
  • India4 of 4 bowl

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 517 of 800 right →
New Zealand vs India match prediction →

What we know about this toss

What toss winners chose in this ODI series, newest first. Tap for the dates.

This ODI series4 of 4 bowl All 4 tosses in this ODI series

In this ODI series, 4 of the 4 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 13 November 2026. Chasing sides won 2 of the 3 decided games.

  • 13 November 2026India bowled
  • 10 November 2026India bowled
  • 7 November 2026India bowled
  • 4 November 2026India bowled
India4 of 4 bowl India's 4 toss wins in this ODI series

In this ODI series, India chose to bowl in 4 of their 4 toss wins. On 13 November 2026 they bowled.

  • 13 November 2026bowled
  • 10 November 2026bowled
  • 7 November 2026bowled
  • 4 November 2026bowled
Ground
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
Start
Day-night match, 15 November, 07:30 IST / 15:00 local
Forecast
20°C · humidity 85% · overcast · rainWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 13 November, 14:39 IST.

Day-night match, 85% humidity, dew is possible.

How the odds have moved

Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.

New Zealand

2.332.342.352.372.36Fri 14:55now

Odds up from 2.33 to 2.36, so the market now gives New Zealand less chance to win

  • Odds now2.36 · 40% to win
Megapari Bet at 2.36

India

1.591.611.60Fri 14:55now

Odds steady at 1.60

  • Odds now1.60 · 60% to win
DafaBet Bet at 1.72

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How we made this New Zealand vs India toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss tracking approach.

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NZ vs IND toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the NZ vs IND toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 80%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 07:00 IST on 15 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.

What will the toss winner choose in NZ vs IND?

We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 80%. In this ODI series, India chose to bowl in 4 of their 4 toss wins. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.

What time is the NZ vs IND toss?

The toss is expected at 07:00 IST on 15 November, 30 minutes before the 07:30 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

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