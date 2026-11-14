Toss predictions
ARA v EE Bowl first 85% 14/11 19:15 IST YL v UBL Bowl first 91% 14/11 21:30 IST SS-W v MR-W Bowl first 70% 15/11 05:30 IST CHR v KAY Bowl first 71% 15/11 12:15 IST RDC v ARA Bowl first 88% 15/11 17:00 IST EE v UBL Bowl first 88% 15/11 19:15 IST UT v YL Bowl first 88% 15/11 21:30 IST HP v AND Bowl first 89% 16/11 09:00 IST KAR v UP Bowl first 80% 16/11 11:00 IST MP v ASM Bowl first 79% 16/11 11:00 IST UTK v GOA Bowl first 80% 16/11 11:00 IST JK v TN Bowl first 83% 16/11 11:00 IST

Chitwan Rhinos vs Karnali Yaks Toss Prediction (CHR vs KAY)

T20 · 27th Match · Nepal Premier League 2026 · Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Toss 11:45 IST (expected)
Sun 15 Nov · Match 12:15 IST · 12:30 local
Toss in 17 h 42 min
Our toss call
Bowl first 71%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 71%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this tournament

  • This tournament19 of 25 bowl
  • Karnali Yaks2 of 3 bowl

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 537 of 830 right →
Chitwan Rhinos vs Karnali Yaks match prediction →

What we know about this toss

What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.

This tournament19 of 25 bowl The latest 12 of the 25 tosses in this tournament

In this tournament, 19 of the 25 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 14 November 2026. Chasing sides won 11 of the 24 decided games.

  • 14 November 2026Lumbini Lions bowled
  • 13 November 2026Janakpur Bolts batted
  • 13 November 2026Kathmandu Gorkhas bowled
  • 12 November 2026Karnali Yaks batted
  • 12 November 2026Pokhara Avengers batted
  • 10 November 2026Sudur Paschim Royals batted
  • 9 November 2026Chitwan Rhinos bowled
  • 9 November 2026Pokhara Avengers batted
  • 7 November 2026Lumbini Lions bowled
  • 6 November 2026Pokhara Avengers bowled
  • 6 November 2026Karnali Yaks bowled
  • 5 November 2026Kathmandu Gorkhas bowled
Karnali Yaks2 of 3 bowl Karnali Yaks' 3 toss wins in this tournament

In this tournament, Karnali Yaks chose to bowl in 2 of their 3 toss wins. On 12 November 2026 they batted.

  • 12 November 2026batted
  • 6 November 2026bowled
  • 29 October 2026bowled
Ground
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Start
Daytime start, 15 November, 12:15 IST / 12:30 local
Forecast
20°C · humidity 55% · clear skiesWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 14 November, 17:38 IST.

What the toss does to the odds

Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.

Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop.

Chitwan Rhinos

1.751.651.701.751.801.85Sat 16:05now1.811.69
  • Odds now1.75 · 54% to win
  • Wins toss, bowls first1.69 · 56% to win
  • Loses toss, bats first1.81 · 52% to win
WinWin Bet at 1.75

Karnali Yaks

2.051.902.002.102.20Sat 16:05now2.141.97
  • Odds now2.05 · 46% to win
  • Wins toss, bowls first1.97 · 48% to win
  • Loses toss, bats first2.14 · 44% to win
Megapari Bet at 2.05

Best odds · match winner

Compare 7 bookmakers
CHRKAY
WinWin1.752.05
Up to 200% first deposit bonus · code MAXIMUS999
Melbet1.752.05
20% weekly cashback · max $100
Megapari1.752.05
Promo code MAXIMUS999
Paripesa1.752.05
130% up to ₹13,000 · code MAXIMUS
PlanBet1.752.05
100% up to ₹10,655
1xBet1.752.05
Up to ₹1,50,000 + 150 free spins
SpinBetter1.752.05
100% first deposit bonus
Today's cricket odds →
Back Chitwan Rhinos on WinWin · UPI deposits · live cricket on some matchesBonus 200% at WinWin · UPI deposits · live cricket on some matches
Back Chitwan Rhinos on 1xBet · UPI deposits · live cricket on some matchesUp to ₹1,50,000 at 1xBet · UPI deposits · live cricket on some matches
Back Chitwan Rhinos on Paripesa · UPI deposits from ₹200 · live cricket on some matchesBonus 130% at Paripesa · UPI deposits from ₹200 · live cricket on some matches
Back Chitwan Rhinos on SpinBetterBonus 100% at SpinBetter

How we made this Chitwan Rhinos vs Karnali Yaks toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how our toss forecasts work.

Play in Telegram (opens a new tab)

Call this match. Take on our AI.

CHR vs KAY toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the CHR vs KAY toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 71%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 11:45 IST on 15 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.

What will the toss winner choose in CHR vs KAY?

We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 71%. In this tournament, Karnali Yaks chose to bowl in 2 of their 3 toss wins. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.

What time is the CHR vs KAY toss?

The toss is expected at 11:45 IST on 15 November, 30 minutes before the 12:15 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Where to bet on today's matches

More toss predictions

Menu