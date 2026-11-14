Home › Toss Prediction › CHR vs KAY

Chitwan Rhinos vs Karnali Yaks Toss Prediction (CHR vs KAY)

T20 · 27th Match · Nepal Premier League 2026 · Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Toss 11:45 IST (expected) Sun 15 Nov · Match 12:15 IST · 12:30 local Toss in 17 h 42 min

Our toss call Bowl first 71% We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 71%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this tournament This tournament 19 of 25 bowl

Karnali Yaks 2 of 3 bowl

What we know about this toss What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates. This tournament 19 of 25 bowl Bowl Bat Bowl Bat Bat The latest 12 of the 25 tosses in this tournament In this tournament, 19 of the 25 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 14 November 2026. Chasing sides won 11 of the 24 decided games. Lumbini Lions bowled

Janakpur Bolts batted

Kathmandu Gorkhas bowled

Karnali Yaks batted

Pokhara Avengers batted

Sudur Paschim Royals batted

Chitwan Rhinos bowled

Pokhara Avengers batted

Lumbini Lions bowled

Pokhara Avengers bowled

Karnali Yaks bowled

Kathmandu Gorkhas bowled Karnali Yaks 2 of 3 bowl Bat Bowl Bowl Karnali Yaks' 3 toss wins in this tournament In this tournament, Karnali Yaks chose to bowl in 2 of their 3 toss wins. On 12 November 2026 they batted. batted

bowled

bowled Ground Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur Start Daytime start, 15 November, 12:15 IST / 12:30 local Forecast 20°C · humidity 55% · clear skies Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 14 November, 17:38 IST.

What the toss does to the odds Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win. Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop. Chitwan Rhinos Market odds, checked 18:00 IST After the toss, 11:45 IST 1.75 1.65 1.70 1.75 1.80 1.85 Sat 16:05 now 1.81 1.69 Odds now 1.75 · 54% to win

Wins toss, bowls first 1.69 · 56% to win

Loses toss, bats first 1.81 · 52% to win Bet at 1.75 → Karnali Yaks Market odds, checked 18:00 IST After the toss, 11:45 IST 2.05 1.90 2.00 2.10 2.20 Sat 16:05 now 2.14 1.97 Odds now 2.05 · 46% to win

Wins toss, bowls first 1.97 · 48% to win

Loses toss, bats first 2.14 · 44% to win Bet at 2.05 →

How we made this Chitwan Rhinos vs Karnali Yaks toss prediction We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions. Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how our toss forecasts work.

Play in Telegram (opens a new tab) Call this match. Take on our AI.

CHR vs KAY toss prediction FAQ Who will win the CHR vs KAY toss? ⌄ Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 71%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 11:45 IST on 15 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. What will the toss winner choose in CHR vs KAY? ⌄ We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 71%. In this tournament, Karnali Yaks chose to bowl in 2 of their 3 toss wins. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. What time is the CHR vs KAY toss? ⌄ The toss is expected at 11:45 IST on 15 November, 30 minutes before the 12:15 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.