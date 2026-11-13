T20 · 12th Match, Group A · ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy, 2026 · Seven Districts Ground

We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 52%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

At Seven Districts Ground in this tournament, 2 of the 4 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 13 November 2026. Chasing sides won 3 of the 4 decided games.

All 4 tosses at Seven Districts Ground in this tournament

In this tournament, 4 of the 8 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 13 November 2026.

What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.

How we made this Sri Lanka Women vs Papua New Guinea Women toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss methodology.