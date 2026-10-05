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Bangladesh Champions vs England Champions Toss Prediction (BANCH vs ENGCH) Monday, 5 October 2026 · 21:00 IST · Sharjah Cricket Stadium · WCL Last updated: 5 October 2026 Toss prediction page launched 5 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Bangladesh Champions vs England Champions match preview.

What will the toss winner choose? Toss has not yet happened. The result below will be logged automatically once the toss is published. Our predicted decision field first From our match preview: "England Champions hold the same chance whichever side bats first, and we expect the toss winner to bowl." Our toss call 74% field-first · weighs Sharjah Cricket Stadium's record (87 tosses, captains chose to field 75.9%), the start time and this tournament's tosses so far 🎮 Can you beat our AI? Call this match in Telegram

What we looked at Bowl first 74% Bat first 26% Captains bowl first here. 66 of 87 toss winners have fielded at Sharjah Cricket Stadium since 2013 (76%). (points to bowling first)

Dew is coming. Evening start (19:30 local) with 84% humidity: the ball gets harder to grip in the second innings, so bowl first and chase. (points to bowling first)

Forecast: 32°C · humidity 84% · clear skies. (points neither way)

Chasing wins here. 51 of 84 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (60.7%). (points to bowling first)

Our call: bowl first — 74%. Weighs this ground's toss record, the start time and this tournament's tosses so far. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to bowling first) Cyan dots point to bowling first, amber to batting first, grey to neither.

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Last 10 tosses at Sharjah Cricket Stadium Date Toss winner Chose Match winner Chased? 2025-09-30 West Indies Field West Indies Yes 2025-09-29 Nepal Bat Nepal No 2025-09-27 West Indies Field Nepal No 2025-09-04 Pakistan Bat Pakistan No 2025-08-30 Pakistan Bat Pakistan No 2025-05-21 United Arab Emirates Field United Arab Emirates Yes 2025-05-19 United Arab Emirates Field United Arab Emirates Yes 2025-05-17 United Arab Emirates Field Bangladesh No 2022-09-02 Hong Kong Field Pakistan No 2021-11-07 Pakistan Bat Pakistan No Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.

Does the toss matter at Sharjah Cricket Stadium? In 84 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 51 (60.7%). Start: 15:30 UTC · 19:30 local time (evening match). Forecast at the start: 32°C · humidity 84% · clear skies Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-05 12:07 UTC.

🪙 The toss market The toss is priced as what it is — a coin. Both sides trade at effectively even money (1.92–1.95): a 50/50 event with margin on top, no value by construction. The bettable question is what follows — bat or bowl first, and how each branch reprices the match at this ground.

How we made this Bangladesh Champions vs England Champions toss prediction We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our pre-toss call was made in the article body before the toss happened. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision. For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how we score venue toss patterns.

Full match prediction Beyond the toss, we publish a complete probability model for BANCH vs ENGCH: win probability, fair odds, key matchups, and a scenario map. Read full Bangladesh Champions vs England Champions prediction →

BANCH vs ENGCH toss prediction FAQ Who will win the BANCH vs ENGCH toss? No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers. What will the toss winner choose in BANCH vs ENGCH? Our model predicts the toss winner will choose to field first at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The call comes from our published Bangladesh Champions vs England Champions match analysis. How does the toss affect the BANCH vs ENGCH match odds? Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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