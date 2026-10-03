India vs West Indies Toss Prediction (IND vs WI)
Tuesday, 6 October 2026 · 19:00 IST · Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium · T20I
Toss prediction page launched 3 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our India vs West Indies match preview.
What will the toss winner choose?
Toss has not yet happened. The result below will be logged automatically once the toss is published.
What we looked at
- Captains bowl first here. 25 of 32 toss winners have fielded at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium since 2018 (78%).(points to bowling first)
- Both sides like to bowl first. India have fielded in 6 of their last 10 tosses won; West Indies have fielded in 8 of their last 10 tosses won.(points to bowling first)
- Evening start. Dew can reach the second innings (19:00 local).(points to bowling first)
- Chasing wins here. 17 of 30 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (56.7%).(points to bowling first)
- Our call: bowl first — 85%. Weighs this ground's toss record, both sides' toss habits and the start time. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)
Cyan dots point to bowling first, amber to batting first, grey to neither.
Last 10 tosses at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2026-05-23
|Punjab Kings
|Field
|Punjab Kings
|Yes
|2026-05-15
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Field
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Yes
|2026-05-07
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Field
|Lucknow Super Giants
|No
|2026-04-26
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Field
|No result
|—
|2026-04-22
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Field
|Rajasthan Royals
|No
|2026-04-12
|Gujarat Titans
|Field
|Gujarat Titans
|Yes
|2026-04-01
|Delhi Capitals
|Field
|Delhi Capitals
|Yes
|2025-05-27
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Field
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Yes
|2025-05-23
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Field
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|No
|2025-05-19
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Field
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Yes
Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.
Does the toss matter at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium?
In 30 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 17 (56.7%).
Start: 13:30 UTC · 19:00 local time (evening match).
🪙 The toss market
The toss is priced as what it is — a coin. Both sides trade at effectively even money (1.92–1.95): a 50/50 event with margin on top, no value by construction. The bettable question is what follows — bat or bowl first, and how each branch reprices the match at this ground.
🏟️ What the toss means at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
- ▸ If India end up chasing: our model moves them to 81.0% — fair odds 1.23 (WI 5.26)
- ▸ If India bat first: 73.0% — fair odds 1.37 (WI 3.70)
A pre-toss match price averages both branches. On a ground like this, the toss itself creates — or kills — match-market value the moment it lands. Evening dew tilts it further toward the chasing side under lights.
Prices refresh every few minutes · 18+ · bet responsibly
How we made this India vs West Indies toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our pre-toss call was made in the article body before the toss happened. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how the toss call is built.
Full match prediction
Beyond the toss, we publish a complete probability model for IND vs WI: win probability, fair odds, key matchups, and a scenario map.Read full India vs West Indies prediction →
IND vs WI toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the IND vs WI toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in IND vs WI?
Our model predicts the toss winner will choose to field first at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. The call comes from our published India vs West Indies match analysis.
How does the toss affect the IND vs WI match odds?
Meaningfully. Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium favours chasing (teams batting second win 55% here), so our model shifts the match win probability by about 4 percentage points depending on which side ends up chasing — with evening dew adding to the chase advantage under lights. A pre-toss match price averages both branches, so the toss result itself can create or kill value on the match market.
Where to bet on today's matches
- Best cricket betting apps in India: 10 apps rated, with the Android APK steps and the iPhone route
- Dafabet App: the Android APK in 5 steps
- UPI betting sites: which bookmakers take UPI, Paytm and PhonePe
More toss predictions
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- ZIM-W vs WI-W toss prediction Monday, 5 October 2026 · ZIM-W vs WI-W
- WRS vs LIO toss prediction Sunday, 4 October 2026 · CSA Pro20
- WP vs SAEP toss prediction Sunday, 4 October 2026 · CSA Pro20 · Toss: South Africa Emerging
- LIM vs DOL toss prediction Sunday, 4 October 2026 · CSA Pro20 · Toss: Limpopo
- KZNIN vs BOL toss prediction Sunday, 4 October 2026 · CSA Pro20 · Toss: Rocks (Boland)
More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Full prediction archive →