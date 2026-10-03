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India vs West Indies Toss Prediction (IND vs WI) Tuesday, 6 October 2026 · 19:00 IST · Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium · T20I Last updated: 3 October 2026 Toss prediction page launched 3 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our India vs West Indies match preview.

What will the toss winner choose? Toss has not yet happened. The result below will be logged automatically once the toss is published. Our predicted decision field first From our match preview: "Our toss call for the 1st T20I between India and West Indies on 6 October 2026 is field first." Our toss call 85% field-first · weighs Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium's record (32 tosses, captains chose to field 78.1%), both sides' toss habits and the start time 🎮 Can you beat our AI? Call this match in Telegram

What we looked at Bowl first 85% Bat first 15% Captains bowl first here. 25 of 32 toss winners have fielded at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium since 2018 (78%). (points to bowling first)

Both sides like to bowl first. India have fielded in 6 of their last 10 tosses won; West Indies have fielded in 8 of their last 10 tosses won. (points to bowling first)

Evening start. Dew can reach the second innings (19:00 local). (points to bowling first)

Chasing wins here. 17 of 30 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (56.7%). (points to bowling first)

Our call: bowl first — 85%. Weighs this ground's toss record, both sides' toss habits and the start time. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to bowling first) Cyan dots point to bowling first, amber to batting first, grey to neither.

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Last 10 tosses at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Date Toss winner Chose Match winner Chased? 2026-05-23 Punjab Kings Field Punjab Kings Yes 2026-05-15 Lucknow Super Giants Field Lucknow Super Giants Yes 2026-05-07 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Field Lucknow Super Giants No 2026-04-26 Lucknow Super Giants Field No result — 2026-04-22 Lucknow Super Giants Field Rajasthan Royals No 2026-04-12 Gujarat Titans Field Gujarat Titans Yes 2026-04-01 Delhi Capitals Field Delhi Capitals Yes 2025-05-27 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Field Royal Challengers Bengaluru Yes 2025-05-23 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Field Sunrisers Hyderabad No 2025-05-19 Sunrisers Hyderabad Field Sunrisers Hyderabad Yes Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.

Does the toss matter at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium? In 30 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 17 (56.7%). Start: 13:30 UTC · 19:00 local time (evening match).

🪙 The toss market The toss is priced as what it is — a coin. Both sides trade at effectively even money (1.92–1.95): a 50/50 event with margin on top, no value by construction. The bettable question is what follows — bat or bowl first, and how each branch reprices the match at this ground.

🏟️ What the toss means at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Toss impact: HIGH chase-friendly ground — teams batting second win 55% here ▸ If India end up chasing: our model moves them to 81.0% — fair odds 1.23 (WI 5.26 )

If end up chasing: our model moves them to — fair odds (WI ) ▸ If India bat first: 73.0% — fair odds 1.37 (WI 3.70 ) A pre-toss match price averages both branches. On a ground like this, the toss itself creates — or kills — match-market value the moment it lands. Evening dew tilts it further toward the chasing side under lights.

How we made this India vs West Indies toss prediction We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our pre-toss call was made in the article body before the toss happened. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision. For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how the toss call is built.

Full match prediction Beyond the toss, we publish a complete probability model for IND vs WI: win probability, fair odds, key matchups, and a scenario map. Read full India vs West Indies prediction →

IND vs WI toss prediction FAQ Who will win the IND vs WI toss? No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers. What will the toss winner choose in IND vs WI? Our model predicts the toss winner will choose to field first at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. The call comes from our published India vs West Indies match analysis. How does the toss affect the IND vs WI match odds? Meaningfully. Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium favours chasing (teams batting second win 55% here), so our model shifts the match win probability by about 4 percentage points depending on which side ends up chasing — with evening dew adding to the chase advantage under lights. A pre-toss match price averages both branches, so the toss result itself can create or kill value on the match market.

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