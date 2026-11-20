Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Toss Prediction (BH-W vs AS-W)

T20 · 31st Match · Womens Big Bash League 2026 · Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Toss 09:40 IST (expected) Sun 22 Nov · Match 10:10 IST · 14:40 local

Our toss call Bowl first 70% We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 70%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this tournament This tournament 20 of 28 bowl

Brisbane Heat Women 2 of 3 bowl

Adelaide Strikers Women 4 of 6 bowl

What we know about this toss What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates. This tournament 20 of 28 bowl Bowl Bowl Bowl Bat Bowl The latest 12 of the 28 tosses in this tournament In this tournament, 20 of the 28 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 20 November 2026. Adelaide Strikers Women bowled

Sydney Thunder Women bowled

Hobart Hurricanes Women bowled

Adelaide Strikers Women batted

Sydney Thunder Women bowled

Melbourne Renegades Women bowled

Adelaide Strikers Women batted

Brisbane Heat Women bowled

Sydney Sixers Women batted

Melbourne Stars Women batted

Sydney Thunder Women batted

Adelaide Strikers Women bowled Brisbane Heat Women 2 of 3 bowl Bowl Bowl Bat Brisbane Heat Women's 3 toss wins in this tournament In this tournament, Brisbane Heat Women chose to bowl in 2 of their 3 toss wins. On 14 November 2026 they bowled. bowled

bowled

batted Adelaide Strikers Women 4 of 6 bowl Bowl Bat Bat Bowl Bowl Adelaide Strikers Women's 6 toss wins in this tournament In this tournament, Adelaide Strikers Women chose to bowl in 4 of their 6 toss wins. On 20 November 2026 they bowled. bowled

batted

batted

bowled

bowled

bowled Allan Border Field 4 of 4 bowl Bowl Bowl Bowl Bowl All 4 tosses at Allan Border Field in this tournament At Allan Border Field in this tournament, 4 of the 4 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 19 November 2026. Chasing sides won 3 of the 4 decided games. Sydney Thunder Women bowled, Sydney Thunder Women won

Hobart Hurricanes Women bowled, Perth Scorchers Women won

Brisbane Heat Women bowled, Brisbane Heat Women won

Sydney Sixers Women bowled, Sydney Sixers Women won Ground Allan Border Field, Brisbane Start Daytime start, 22 November, 10:10 IST / 14:40 local Forecast 26°C · humidity 51% · partly cloudy Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 20 November, 23:39 IST.

What the toss does to the odds Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win. Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop. Brisbane Heat Women Market odds, checked 00:20 IST After the toss, 09:40 IST 1.95 1.80 1.90 2.00 2.10 Fri 17:40 now 2.04 1.86 Odds now 1.95 · 49% to win

Wins toss, bowls first 1.86 · 51% to win

Loses toss, bats first 2.04 · 47% to win Bet at 1.95 → Adelaide Strikers Women Market odds, checked 00:20 IST After the toss, 09:40 IST 1.87 1.70 1.80 1.90 2.00 Fri 17:40 now 1.95 1.79 Odds now 1.87 · 51% to win

Wins toss, bowls first 1.79 · 53% to win

Loses toss, bats first 1.95 · 49% to win Bet at 1.90 →

How we made this Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women toss prediction We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions. Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss methodology.

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BH-W vs AS-W toss prediction FAQ Who will win the BH-W vs AS-W toss? ⌄ Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 70%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 09:40 IST on 22 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. What will the toss winner choose in BH-W vs AS-W? ⌄ We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 70%. In this tournament, Brisbane Heat Women chose to bowl in 2 of their 3 toss wins. In this tournament, Adelaide Strikers Women chose to bowl in 4 of their 6 toss wins. What time is the BH-W vs AS-W toss? ⌄ The toss is expected at 09:40 IST on 22 November, 30 minutes before the 10:10 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong. What did toss winners choose at Allan Border Field, Brisbane? ⌄ At Allan Border Field in this tournament, 4 of the 4 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 19 November 2026. Chasing sides won 3 of the 4 decided games. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.