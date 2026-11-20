We back Adelaide Strikers Women, at 53.4%.

The Heat won the latest WBBL meeting, by 14 runs at Drummoyne Oval (5 November 2026).

Adelaide won the two before it, each by 6 wickets (25 and 30 November 2025).

Which team is stronger, Brisbane Heat Women or Adelaide Strikers Women?

Adelaide Strikers Women, by a small margin, and Laura Wolvaardt's batting is the main reason.

The Strikers opened with a 21-run win over Melbourne Stars Women at Karen Rolton Oval (31 October 2026), with 70 off 50 balls from Laura Wolvaardt for Adelaide.

Melbourne Renegades Women beat Adelaide by 36 runs at Junction Oval (7 November 2026).

The Strikers then beat Hobart Hurricanes Women by 4 wickets at Bellerive Oval (10 November 2026).

In Perth they made 202 for 4 and won by 51 runs (14 November 2026), with 83 not out off 45 balls from Laura Wolvaardt for Adelaide.

Anesu Mushangwe took 5 for 11 for the Strikers in that game.

Sydney Sixers Women bowled Adelaide out for 124 at Karen Rolton Oval and won by 9 wickets (17 November 2026).

Brisbane Heat Women lost to Sydney Sixers Women by 4 wickets in Brisbane (30 October 2026).

Sydney Thunder Women won the next game by 6 wickets at Drummoyne Oval (1 November 2026).

Brisbane then beat the Strikers in Sydney (5 November 2026), the Hurricanes in Brisbane (7 November 2026), the Stars in Melbourne (12 November 2026) and the Hurricanes again in Hobart (14 November 2026).

Georgia Redmayne, the Heat captain, made 74 not out off 50 balls for Brisbane Heat Women in the 8-wicket win over the Stars (12 November 2026).

Lily Bassingthwaighte took 3 for 25 for the Heat in Hobart (14 November 2026) and 3 for 16 for the Heat in Brisbane (7 November 2026), both against Hobart Hurricanes Women.

Grace Harris made 121 not out off 67 balls for Brisbane against the Thunder (19 November 2026), but the Heat lost that game by 6 wickets.

Key matchups: Laura Wolvaardt against Sarah Glenn, Charli Knott against Amanda-Jade Wellington

Laura Wolvaardt against Sarah Glenn. Laura Wolvaardt made 75 off 48 balls for Adelaide Strikers Women against Brisbane at Drummoyne Oval (5 November 2026).

She was caught off the bowling of Sarah Glenn, who finished with 2 for 19 for the Heat in that game.

How long Wolvaardt lasts against Glenn may set Adelaide's total.

Charli Knott against Amanda-Jade Wellington. For Brisbane Heat Women, Charli Knott made 104 off 61 balls in that 5 November game, and 62 off 34 balls for the Heat against Sydney Thunder Women (19 November 2026).

Amanda-Jade Wellington took 3 for 28 for Adelaide Strikers Women against the Stars (31 October 2026).

Her overs at Knott may decide how many the Heat make.

BH-W vs AS-W head to head Heat, WBBL October 2024 to November 2026 3 Strikers, WBBL October 2024 to November 2026 2 Brisbane Heat Women lead 3-2 in their five most recent WBBL meetings, from 27 October 2024 to 5 November 2026. Newest first. 5 November 2026 · Drummoyne Oval, Sydney Heat by 14 runs 30 November 2025 · North Sydney Oval, Sydney Strikers by 6 wickets 25 November 2025 · Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide Strikers by 6 wickets 9 November 2024 · the Gabba, Brisbane Heat by 8 runs 27 October 2024 · Adelaide Oval Heat by 4 wickets Brisbane Heat Women made 184 for 4 and won the latest meeting by 14 runs, with 104 from Charli Knott (5 November 2026).

BH-W vs AS-W pitch report: Allan Border Field, Brisbane Bowl first. At Allan Border Field the Thunder won batting second on 19 November 2026, as did the Heat on 7 November 2026 and the Sixers on 30 October 2026. WBBL 2026 games at the ground, newest first 19 November 2026, 1:40 pm IST start Heat 225 for 3 · Thunder 226 for 4 in 19.2 overs, won by 6 wickets. 19 November 2026, 10:10 am IST start Scorchers all out for 148 · Hurricanes all out for 120, Scorchers won by 28 runs. 7 November 2026 Hurricanes 116 for 9 · Heat 119 for 6 in 18.2 overs, won by 4 wickets. 30 October 2026 Heat 154 for 5 · Sixers 157 for 6 in 20 overs, won by 4 wickets. Weather About 25°C and partly cloudy at the start, with a low chance of rain that fades through the game. Forecast read 20 November, 17:57 IST. The one game at this match's 10:10 am IST start went to the side batting first, as Hobart Hurricanes Women bowled first and lost by 28 runs to Perth Scorchers Women on 19 November 2026.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women prediction: we back the Strikers at 53%

We back the Strikers, 53.4%, with the market at 50.9%.

Laura Wolvaardt is the first reason, with 75 for Adelaide against Brisbane (5 November 2026) and 83 not out for Adelaide in Perth (14 November 2026).

The Heat's bowling is the second, after Sydney Thunder Women made 226 for 4 to win by 6 wickets in Brisbane (19 November 2026).

The recent rivalry leans to Brisbane, with wins by 8 runs at the Gabba (9 November 2024) and by 14 runs in Sydney (5 November 2026).

The Strikers' price of 1.90 sits just above our fair 1.87.

What decides BH-W vs AS-W

The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 70%, after Sydney Thunder Women bowled first and won in Brisbane (19 November 2026).

We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 70%, after Sydney Thunder Women bowled first and won in Brisbane (19 November 2026). Laura Wolvaardt. She made 83 not out off 45 balls for Adelaide Strikers Women in the 51-run win in Perth (14 November 2026).

She made 83 not out off 45 balls for Adelaide Strikers Women in the 51-run win in Perth (14 November 2026). Charli Knott. She made 104 off 61 balls for Brisbane Heat Women in the 14-run win over Adelaide (5 November 2026).