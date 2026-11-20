Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match 31 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: Adelaide Strikers Women to win, at 53.4%.
Toss Prediction
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 70%.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: Adelaide Strikers Women to win, at 53.4%.
- • Toss call: Field first, at 70%. The Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women toss page records our call before the toss and updates with the result.
- • Key fact: Sydney Thunder Women made 226 for 4 to beat the Heat's 225 for 3 by 6 wickets in Brisbane (19 November 2026).
- • Value: The Strikers' fair odds are 1.87, and Dafabet had them at 1.90 at 18:16 IST (20 November).
We back Adelaide Strikers Women, at 53.4%.
The Heat won the latest WBBL meeting, by 14 runs at Drummoyne Oval (5 November 2026).
Adelaide won the two before it, each by 6 wickets (25 and 30 November 2025).
Which team is stronger, Brisbane Heat Women or Adelaide Strikers Women?
Adelaide Strikers Women, by a small margin, and Laura Wolvaardt's batting is the main reason.
The Strikers opened with a 21-run win over Melbourne Stars Women at Karen Rolton Oval (31 October 2026), with 70 off 50 balls from Laura Wolvaardt for Adelaide.
Melbourne Renegades Women beat Adelaide by 36 runs at Junction Oval (7 November 2026).
The Strikers then beat Hobart Hurricanes Women by 4 wickets at Bellerive Oval (10 November 2026).
In Perth they made 202 for 4 and won by 51 runs (14 November 2026), with 83 not out off 45 balls from Laura Wolvaardt for Adelaide.
Anesu Mushangwe took 5 for 11 for the Strikers in that game.
Sydney Sixers Women bowled Adelaide out for 124 at Karen Rolton Oval and won by 9 wickets (17 November 2026).
Brisbane Heat Women lost to Sydney Sixers Women by 4 wickets in Brisbane (30 October 2026).
Sydney Thunder Women won the next game by 6 wickets at Drummoyne Oval (1 November 2026).
Brisbane then beat the Strikers in Sydney (5 November 2026), the Hurricanes in Brisbane (7 November 2026), the Stars in Melbourne (12 November 2026) and the Hurricanes again in Hobart (14 November 2026).
Georgia Redmayne, the Heat captain, made 74 not out off 50 balls for Brisbane Heat Women in the 8-wicket win over the Stars (12 November 2026).
Lily Bassingthwaighte took 3 for 25 for the Heat in Hobart (14 November 2026) and 3 for 16 for the Heat in Brisbane (7 November 2026), both against Hobart Hurricanes Women.
Grace Harris made 121 not out off 67 balls for Brisbane against the Thunder (19 November 2026), but the Heat lost that game by 6 wickets.
Key matchups: Laura Wolvaardt against Sarah Glenn, Charli Knott against Amanda-Jade Wellington
Laura Wolvaardt against Sarah Glenn. Laura Wolvaardt made 75 off 48 balls for Adelaide Strikers Women against Brisbane at Drummoyne Oval (5 November 2026).
She was caught off the bowling of Sarah Glenn, who finished with 2 for 19 for the Heat in that game.
How long Wolvaardt lasts against Glenn may set Adelaide's total.
Charli Knott against Amanda-Jade Wellington. For Brisbane Heat Women, Charli Knott made 104 off 61 balls in that 5 November game, and 62 off 34 balls for the Heat against Sydney Thunder Women (19 November 2026).
Amanda-Jade Wellington took 3 for 28 for Adelaide Strikers Women against the Stars (31 October 2026).
Her overs at Knott may decide how many the Heat make.
BH-W vs AS-W head to head
Heat, WBBL October 2024 to November 2026
3
Strikers, WBBL October 2024 to November 2026
2
Brisbane Heat Women lead 3-2 in their five most recent WBBL meetings, from 27 October 2024 to 5 November 2026. Newest first.
Brisbane Heat Women made 184 for 4 and won the latest meeting by 14 runs, with 104 from Charli Knott (5 November 2026).
BH-W vs AS-W pitch report: Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Bowl first. At Allan Border Field the Thunder won batting second on 19 November 2026, as did the Heat on 7 November 2026 and the Sixers on 30 October 2026.
WBBL 2026 games at the ground, newest first
Heat 225 for 3 · Thunder 226 for 4 in 19.2 overs, won by 6 wickets.
Scorchers all out for 148 · Hurricanes all out for 120, Scorchers won by 28 runs.
Hurricanes 116 for 9 · Heat 119 for 6 in 18.2 overs, won by 4 wickets.
Heat 154 for 5 · Sixers 157 for 6 in 20 overs, won by 4 wickets.
About 25°C and partly cloudy at the start, with a low chance of rain that fades through the game. Forecast read 20 November, 17:57 IST.
The one game at this match's 10:10 am IST start went to the side batting first, as Hobart Hurricanes Women bowled first and lost by 28 runs to Perth Scorchers Women on 19 November 2026.
Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women prediction: we back the Strikers at 53%
We back the Strikers, 53.4%, with the market at 50.9%.
Laura Wolvaardt is the first reason, with 75 for Adelaide against Brisbane (5 November 2026) and 83 not out for Adelaide in Perth (14 November 2026).
The Heat's bowling is the second, after Sydney Thunder Women made 226 for 4 to win by 6 wickets in Brisbane (19 November 2026).
The recent rivalry leans to Brisbane, with wins by 8 runs at the Gabba (9 November 2024) and by 14 runs in Sydney (5 November 2026).
The Strikers' price of 1.90 sits just above our fair 1.87.
What decides BH-W vs AS-W
- The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 70%, after Sydney Thunder Women bowled first and won in Brisbane (19 November 2026).
- Laura Wolvaardt. She made 83 not out off 45 balls for Adelaide Strikers Women in the 51-run win in Perth (14 November 2026).
- Charli Knott. She made 104 off 61 balls for Brisbane Heat Women in the 14-run win over Adelaide (5 November 2026).
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Brisbane Heat Women
|46.6%
|49.1%
|1.97
|2.15
|Adelaide Strikers Women
|53.4%
|50.9%
|1.90
|1.87
The Strikers' best price, 1.90, sits just above our fair odds of 1.87. At 18:16 IST (20 November), Dafabet had the Strikers at 1.90 and Melbet had the Heat at 1.97, under our 2.15. The toss is the other live angle here.
Odds captured on 20 November 2026.
Why we disagree with the market. Our model is 2.5 points above the market on the Strikers. The Heat lost to the Thunder by 6 wickets after making 225 for 3 (19 November 2026), and Laura Wolvaardt made 83 not out for Adelaide in Perth (14 November 2026).
Women's Big Bash League
Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women odds
22 Nov 2026 · 10:10 IST
Match winner: Brisbane Heat Women 1.95 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; Adelaide Strikers Women 1.90 at Dafabet; checked 01:10–01:18 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1BH-W
|2AS-W
|Payout
|1 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.90
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women 1.90
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.95
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women 1.85
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Brisbane Heat Women ▼1.95
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women ▲1.85
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.95
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women 1.85
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.95
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women 1.85
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.95
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women 1.85
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.95
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women 1.85
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.95
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women 1.85
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.84
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women 1.84
|Payout92.0%
|1 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.87
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women 1.87
|Payout93.5%
|Highest
|1 · Brisbane Heat Women1.95
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women1.90
|Payout–
1X2: Brisbane Heat Women 1.95, Tie 25.00, Adelaide Strikers Women 1.85 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 01:10 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1BH-W
|XTie
|2AS-W
|Payout
|1 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.95
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women 1.85
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Brisbane Heat Women ▼1.95
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women ▲1.85
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.95
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women 1.85
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.95
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women 1.85
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.95
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women 1.85
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.95
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women 1.85
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.95
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women 1.85
|Payout91.7%
Total runs
|Line
|Over
|Under
|Match324.5
|1.90PlanBet
|1.76Megapari
|Brisbane Heat Women161.5
|1.92WinWin
|1.74Megapari
|Adelaide Strikers Women163.5
|1.92Melbet
|1.74Paripesa
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women in the Women's Big Bash League?
Adelaide Strikers Women. Our AI model gives them a 53.4% chance against Brisbane Heat Women in Brisbane (22 November 2026). Laura Wolvaardt made 83 not out for the Strikers in Perth (14 November 2026), and the Heat lost to the Thunder by 6 wickets after making 225 for 3 (19 November 2026).
What is the toss prediction for Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women?
Field first, at 70%. At Allan Border Field, Sydney Thunder Women won the toss, bowled and beat Brisbane Heat Women by 6 wickets (19 November 2026), and Brisbane Heat Women bowled first there against Hobart Hurricanes Women and won by 4 wickets (7 November 2026).
What are the odds for Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women?
At 18:16 IST on 20 November, Dafabet had Adelaide Strikers Women at 1.90 and Melbet had Brisbane Heat Women at 1.97. Our fair odds are 1.87 for the Strikers and 2.15 for the Heat, so the Strikers price sat just above our number and the Heat price under it.
Is Allan Border Field a batting or bowling pitch?
Mostly a chasing ground in WBBL 2026. Sydney Thunder Women made 226 for 4 at Allan Border Field to beat the Heat's 225 for 3 by 6 wickets (19 November 2026). The one game at this match's 10:10 am IST start went the other way, as Perth Scorchers Women defended 148 that day.
When did Brisbane Heat Women and Adelaide Strikers Women last meet in the WBBL?
At Drummoyne Oval in Sydney (5 November 2026), when Brisbane Heat Women made 184 for 4 and beat Adelaide Strikers Women by 14 runs, with 104 off 61 balls from Charli Knott. The Strikers won the two meetings before that, both by 6 wickets (25 and 30 November 2025).
What time does Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women start?
At 10:10 am IST (04:40 UTC) on 22 November 2026. It is the 31st Match of the Women's Big Bash League 2026-27, between Brisbane Heat Women and Adelaide Strikers Women at Allan Border Field in Brisbane. Our toss call is field first, at 70%.
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