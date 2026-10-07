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Malaysia vs Hong Kong Toss Prediction (MLY vs HK) Thursday, 8 October 2026 · 11:30 IST · Selangor Turf Club · T20 WC Asia Qualifier B Last updated: 7 October 2026 Toss prediction page launched 7 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Malaysia vs Hong Kong match preview.

What will the toss winner choose? Toss has not yet happened. The result below will be logged automatically once the toss is published. Our predicted decision field first From our match preview: "Toss call: Field first — Hong Kong on 23 August 2024 and Malaysia on 26 August 2024 both chose to field after winning the toss in their meetings here, so we expect the toss winner to field." Our toss call 55% field-first · weighs Selangor Turf Club's record (7 tosses, captains chose to field 100.0%), both sides' toss habits and the start time 🎮 Can you beat our AI? Call this match in Telegram

What we looked at Bowl first 55% Bat first 45% Captains bowl first here. 7 of 7 toss winners have fielded at Selangor Turf Club in 2024 (100%). (points to bowling first)

The sides differ. Malaysia have fielded in 5 of their last 10 tosses won; Hong Kong, China have fielded in 6 of their last 10 tosses won. (points neither way)

No dew. Daytime start (14:00 local): conditions hold for both innings. (points to batting first)

Chasing wins here. 5 of 7 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (71.4%). (points to bowling first)

Our call: bowl first — 55%. Weighs this ground's toss record, both sides' toss habits and the start time. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to bowling first) Cyan dots point to bowling first, amber to batting first, grey to neither.

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Last 7 tosses at Selangor Turf Club Date Toss winner Chose Match winner Chased? 2024-08-27 Kuwait Field Kuwait Yes 2024-08-26 Malaysia Field Hong Kong No 2024-08-25 Malaysia Field Kuwait No 2024-08-24 Kuwait Field Kuwait Yes 2024-08-23 Hong Kong Field Hong Kong Yes 2024-08-22 Malaysia Field Malaysia Yes 2024-08-21 Kuwait Field Kuwait Yes Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.

Does the toss matter at Selangor Turf Club? In 7 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 5 (71.4%). Start: 06:00 UTC · 14:00 local time (day match).

🪙 The toss market The toss is priced as what it is — a coin. Both sides trade at effectively even money (1.92–1.95): a 50/50 event with margin on top, no value by construction. The bettable question is what follows — bat or bowl first, and how each branch reprices the match at this ground.

How we made this Malaysia vs Hong Kong toss prediction We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our pre-toss call was made in the article body before the toss happened. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision. For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see the field-first scoring method.

Full match prediction Beyond the toss, we publish a complete probability model for MLY vs HK: win probability, fair odds, key matchups, and a scenario map. Read full Malaysia vs Hong Kong prediction →

MLY vs HK toss prediction FAQ Who will win the MLY vs HK toss? No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers. What will the toss winner choose in MLY vs HK? Our model predicts the toss winner will choose to field first at Selangor Turf Club. The call comes from our published Malaysia vs Hong Kong match analysis. How does the toss affect the MLY vs HK match odds? Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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