Malaysia vs Hong Kong Toss Prediction (MLY vs HK)
Thursday, 8 October 2026 · 11:30 IST · Selangor Turf Club · T20 WC Asia Qualifier B
Toss prediction page launched 7 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Malaysia vs Hong Kong match preview.
What will the toss winner choose?
Toss has not yet happened. The result below will be logged automatically once the toss is published.
What we looked at
- Captains bowl first here. 7 of 7 toss winners have fielded at Selangor Turf Club in 2024 (100%).(points to bowling first)
- The sides differ. Malaysia have fielded in 5 of their last 10 tosses won; Hong Kong, China have fielded in 6 of their last 10 tosses won.(points neither way)
- No dew. Daytime start (14:00 local): conditions hold for both innings.(points to batting first)
- Chasing wins here. 5 of 7 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (71.4%).(points to bowling first)
- Our call: bowl first — 55%. Weighs this ground's toss record, both sides' toss habits and the start time. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)
Cyan dots point to bowling first, amber to batting first, grey to neither.
Last 7 tosses at Selangor Turf Club
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2024-08-27
|Kuwait
|Field
|Kuwait
|Yes
|2024-08-26
|Malaysia
|Field
|Hong Kong
|No
|2024-08-25
|Malaysia
|Field
|Kuwait
|No
|2024-08-24
|Kuwait
|Field
|Kuwait
|Yes
|2024-08-23
|Hong Kong
|Field
|Hong Kong
|Yes
|2024-08-22
|Malaysia
|Field
|Malaysia
|Yes
|2024-08-21
|Kuwait
|Field
|Kuwait
|Yes
Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.
Does the toss matter at Selangor Turf Club?
In 7 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 5 (71.4%).
Start: 06:00 UTC · 14:00 local time (day match).
🪙 The toss market
The toss is priced as what it is — a coin. Both sides trade at effectively even money (1.92–1.95): a 50/50 event with margin on top, no value by construction. The bettable question is what follows — bat or bowl first, and how each branch reprices the match at this ground.
Prices refresh every few minutes · 18+ · bet responsibly
How we made this Malaysia vs Hong Kong toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our pre-toss call was made in the article body before the toss happened. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see the field-first scoring method.
Full match prediction
Beyond the toss, we publish a complete probability model for MLY vs HK: win probability, fair odds, key matchups, and a scenario map.Read full Malaysia vs Hong Kong prediction →
MLY vs HK toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the MLY vs HK toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in MLY vs HK?
Our model predicts the toss winner will choose to field first at Selangor Turf Club. The call comes from our published Malaysia vs Hong Kong match analysis.
How does the toss affect the MLY vs HK match odds?
Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
Where to bet on today's matches
- Best cricket betting apps in India: 10 apps rated, with the Android APK steps and the iPhone route
- Dafabet App: the Android APK in 5 steps
- UPI betting sites: which bookmakers take UPI, Paytm and PhonePe
More toss predictions
- BTN vs MGL toss prediction Thursday, 8 October 2026 · T20 WC Asia Qualifier A · Toss: Bhutan
- KUW vs THAI toss prediction Thursday, 8 October 2026 · T20 WC Asia Qualifier A · Toss: Kuwait
- BHR vs MMR toss prediction Thursday, 8 October 2026 · T20 WC Asia Qualifier A · Toss: Bahrain
- BOL vs ESTORM toss prediction Thursday, 8 October 2026 · CSA Pro20
- WRS vs NCH toss prediction Thursday, 8 October 2026 · CSA Pro20
- KNG vs KZNIN toss prediction Wednesday, 7 October 2026 · CSA Pro20 · Toss: KwaZulu-Natal Inland
More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →