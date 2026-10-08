Boland vs Eastern Storm Toss Prediction (BOL vs ESTORM)
Thursday, 8 October 2026 · 21:30 IST · Boland Park, Paarl · CSA Pro20
Toss prediction page launched 8 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Boland vs Eastern Storm match preview.
What will the toss winner choose?
Toss has not yet happened. The result below will be logged automatically once the toss is published.
What we looked at
- Captains have bowled first here. 3 of 3 toss winners have fielded at Boland Park since 2020 (100%).(points to bowling first)
- No dew expected. Evening start (18:00 local) in dry air (56% humidity): conditions hold for both innings.(points neither way)
- Forecast: 17°C · humidity 56% · partly cloudy.(points neither way)
- Our call: bowl first — 68%. Weighs this ground's toss record, Boland's toss habits, the start time and this tournament's tosses so far. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)
Cyan dots point to bowling first, amber to batting first, grey to neither.
Last 2 tosses at Boland Park
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2026-01-27
|South Africa
|Field
|South Africa
|Yes
|2020-11-29
|England
|Field
|England
|Yes
Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.
Does the toss matter at Boland Park?
In 2 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 2 (100%).
Start: 16:00 UTC · 18:00 local time (evening match).
Forecast at the start: 17°C · humidity 56% · partly cloudy
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-08 00:07 UTC.
🪙 The toss market
The toss is priced as what it is — a coin. Both sides trade at effectively even money (1.92–1.95): a 50/50 event with margin on top, no value by construction. The bettable question is what follows — bat or bowl first, and how each branch reprices the match at this ground.
Prices refresh every few minutes · 18+ · bet responsibly
How we made this Boland vs Eastern Storm toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our pre-toss call was made in the article body before the toss happened. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see the venue field-first method.
Full match prediction
Beyond the toss, we publish a complete probability model for BOL vs ESTORM: win probability, fair odds, key matchups, and a scenario map.Read full Boland vs Eastern Storm prediction →
BOL vs ESTORM toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the BOL vs ESTORM toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in BOL vs ESTORM?
Our model predicts the toss winner will choose to field first at Boland Park, Paarl. The call comes from our published Boland vs Eastern Storm match analysis.
How does the toss affect the BOL vs ESTORM match odds?
Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
Where to bet on today's matches
- Best cricket betting apps in India: 10 apps rated, with the Android APK steps and the iPhone route
- Dafabet App: the Android APK in 5 steps
- UPI betting sites: which bookmakers take UPI, Paytm and PhonePe
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →