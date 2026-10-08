Toss prediction page launched 8 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Bahrain vs Kuwait match preview .

72% field-first · weighs YSD-UKM Cricket Oval's record (34 tosses, captains chose to field 67.6%), both sides' toss habits, the start time, this tournament's tosses so far and the weather forecast

From our match preview: "We expect the toss winner to field first, so the side that loses the toss most likely bats first."

Toss has not yet happened. The result below will be logged automatically once the toss is published.

Cyan dots point to bowling first, amber to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bowl first — 72%. Weighs this ground's toss record, both sides' toss habits, the start time, this tournament's tosses so far and the weather forecast. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to bowling first)

Chasing wins here. 18 of 29 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (62.1%). (points to bowling first)

Rain around. A shortened game hands the chasing side a revised target (0.1 mm forecast in the first hour). (points to bowling first)

Both sides like to bowl first. Bahrain have fielded in 6 of their last 10 tosses won; Kuwait have fielded in 10 of their last 10 tosses won. (points to bowling first)

Captains bowl first here. 23 of 34 toss winners have fielded at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval since 2022 (68%). (points to bowling first)

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The toss is priced as what it is — a coin. Both sides trade at effectively even money (1.92–1.95): a 50/50 event with margin on top, no value by construction . The bettable question is what follows — bat or bowl first, and how each branch reprices the match at this ground.

How we made this Bahrain vs Kuwait toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our pre-toss call was made in the article body before the toss happened. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see the venue pattern model.