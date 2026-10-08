Toss prediction page launched 8 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our India A vs Australia A match preview .

From our match preview: "Our toss call for India A vs Australia A on 9 October 2026 is field first: we expect the toss winner to bowl."

Toss has not yet happened. The result below will be logged automatically once the toss is published.

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The toss is priced as what it is — a coin. Both sides trade at effectively even money (1.92–1.95): a 50/50 event with margin on top, no value by construction . The bettable question is what follows — bat or bowl first, and how each branch reprices the match at this ground.

How we made this India A vs Australia A toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our pre-toss call was made in the article body before the toss happened. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see the venue pattern model.