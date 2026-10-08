Toss prediction page launched 8 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Mongolia vs Thailand match preview .

62% field-first · weighs Bayuemas Oval's record (78 tosses, captains chose to field 52.6%), both sides' toss habits, the start time, this tournament's tosses so far and the weather forecast

From our match preview: "We expect the toss winner to field first when Mongolia play Thailand on 9 October 2026, a call our toss page puts at 62%."

Toss has not yet happened. The result below will be logged automatically once the toss is published.

Cyan dots point to bowling first, amber to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bowl first — 62%. Weighs this ground's toss record, both sides' toss habits, the start time, this tournament's tosses so far and the weather forecast. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to bowling first)

Chasing wins about half the time here (36 of 70). (points neither way)

Both sides like to bowl first. Mongolia have fielded in 3 of their last 4 tosses won; Thailand have fielded in 8 of their last 10 tosses won. (points to bowling first)

Captains bowl first here. 41 of 78 toss winners have fielded at Bayuemas Oval since 2023 (53%). (points to bowling first)

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The toss is priced as what it is — a coin. Both sides trade at effectively even money (1.92–1.95): a 50/50 event with margin on top, no value by construction . The bettable question is what follows — bat or bowl first, and how each branch reprices the match at this ground.

How we made this Mongolia vs Thailand toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our pre-toss call was made in the article body before the toss happened. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how we score venue toss patterns.