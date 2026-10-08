Toss predictions
BHR v KUW Bowl first 72% 9/10 06:45 IST AUSCH v SACH Bowl first 53% 9/10 17:00 IST PAK v SL Bowl first 72% 9/10 18:30 IST BANCH v WICH Bowl first 79% 9/10 21:00 IST INDCH v SACH Bowl first 74% 10/10 21:00 IST
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Mongolia vs Thailand Toss Prediction (MGL vs THAI)

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Friday, 9 October 2026 · 06:45 IST · Bayuemas Oval · T20 WC Asia Qualifier A

Toss prediction page launched 8 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Mongolia vs Thailand match preview.

What will the toss winner choose?

Toss has not yet happened. The result below will be logged automatically once the toss is published.

Our predicted decision
field first
From our match preview: "We expect the toss winner to field first when Mongolia play Thailand on 9 October 2026, a call our toss page puts at 62%."
Our toss call
62% field-first · weighs Bayuemas Oval's record (78 tosses, captains chose to field 52.6%), both sides' toss habits, the start time, this tournament's tosses so far and the weather forecast
Can you beat our AI? Call this match in Telegram

What we looked at

Bowl first 62% Bat first 38%
  • Captains bowl first here. 41 of 78 toss winners have fielded at Bayuemas Oval since 2023 (53%).(points to bowling first)
  • Both sides like to bowl first. Mongolia have fielded in 3 of their last 4 tosses won; Thailand have fielded in 8 of their last 10 tosses won.(points to bowling first)
  • No dew. Daytime start (09:15 local): conditions hold for both innings.(points to batting first)
  • Forecast: 28°C · humidity 77% · clear skies.(points neither way)
  • Chasing wins about half the time here (36 of 70).(points neither way)
  • Our call: bowl first — 62%. Weighs this ground's toss record, both sides' toss habits, the start time, this tournament's tosses so far and the weather forecast. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)

Cyan dots point to bowling first, amber to batting first, grey to neither.

Last 10 tosses at Bayuemas Oval

DateToss winnerChoseMatch winnerChased?
2026-09-17MalaysiaFieldUnited Arab EmiratesNo
2026-09-16MalaysiaBatUnited Arab EmiratesYes
2026-09-14MalaysiaBatUnited Arab EmiratesYes
2026-05-05IndonesiaBatMalaysiaYes
2026-05-04MalaysiaBatMalaysiaNo
2026-05-02IndonesiaFieldMalaysiaNo
2026-05-01MalaysiaFieldMalaysiaYes
2026-03-10MalaysiaBatBahrainYes
2026-03-08BahrainBatBahrainNo
2026-03-07MalaysiaBatMalaysiaNo

Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.

Does the toss matter at Bayuemas Oval?

In 70 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 36 (51.4%).

Start: 01:15 UTC · 09:15 local time (day match).

Forecast at the start: 28°C · humidity 77% · clear skies

Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-08 21:08 UTC.

🪙 The toss market

The toss is priced as what it is — a coin. Both sides trade at effectively even money (1.92–1.95): a 50/50 event with margin on top, no value by construction. The bettable question is what follows — bat or bowl first, and how each branch reprices the match at this ground.

Back a team · DafaBet odds
Mongolia @11.00 Thailand @1.01

Prices refresh every few minutes · 18+ · bet responsibly

How we made this Mongolia vs Thailand toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our pre-toss call was made in the article body before the toss happened. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how we score venue toss patterns.

Full match prediction

Beyond the toss, we publish a complete probability model for MGL vs THAI: win probability, fair odds, key matchups, and a scenario map.

Read full Mongolia vs Thailand prediction →

MGL vs THAI toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the MGL vs THAI toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in MGL vs THAI?

Our model predicts the toss winner will choose to field first at Bayuemas Oval. The call comes from our published Mongolia vs Thailand match analysis.

How does the toss affect the MGL vs THAI match odds?

Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

Where to bet on today's matches

More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →