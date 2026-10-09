Eastern Cape Iinyathi vs Dolphins Toss Prediction (ECI vs DOL)
Friday, 9 October 2026 · 16:30 IST · Buffalo Park, East London · CSA Pro20
Toss prediction page launched 9 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Eastern Cape Iinyathi vs Dolphins match preview.
What will the toss winner choose?
Toss has not yet happened. The result below will be logged automatically once the toss is published.
What we looked at
- Captains bat first here. 4 of 7 toss winners have batted at Buffalo Park since 2009 (57%).(points to batting first)
- No dew. Daytime start (13:00 local): conditions hold for both innings.(points to batting first)
- Forecast: 21°C · humidity 58% · clear skies.(points neither way)
- Batting first wins here. Only 2 of 6 chasing sides have won (33.3%).(points to batting first)
- Our call: bat first — 57%. Weighs this ground's toss record, Dolphins's toss habits, the start time, this tournament's tosses so far and the weather forecast. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to batting first)
Cyan dots point to bowling first, amber to batting first, grey to neither.
Last 6 tosses at Buffalo Park
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2020-02-12
|England
|Field
|South Africa
|No
|2018-10-09
|South Africa
|Bat
|South Africa
|No
|2012-12-23
|New Zealand
|Field
|New Zealand
|Yes
|2009-05-08
|Mumbai Indians
|Bat
|Delhi Daredevils
|Yes
|2009-05-04
|Chennai Super Kings
|Bat
|Chennai Super Kings
|No
|2009-05-01
|Mumbai Indians
|Bat
|Mumbai Indians
|No
Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.
Does the toss matter at Buffalo Park?
In 6 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 2 (33.3%).
Start: 11:00 UTC · 13:00 local time (day match).
Forecast at the start: 21°C · humidity 58% · clear skies
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-09 09:08 UTC.
🪙 The toss market
The toss is priced as what it is — a coin. Both sides trade at effectively even money (1.92–1.95): a 50/50 event with margin on top, no value by construction. The bettable question is what follows — bat or bowl first, and how each branch reprices the match at this ground.
Prices refresh every few minutes · 18+ · bet responsibly
How we made this Eastern Cape Iinyathi vs Dolphins toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our pre-toss call was made in the article body before the toss happened. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how we read captain decisions.
Full match prediction
Beyond the toss, we publish a complete probability model for ECI vs DOL: win probability, fair odds, key matchups, and a scenario map.Read full Eastern Cape Iinyathi vs Dolphins prediction →
ECI vs DOL toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the ECI vs DOL toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in ECI vs DOL?
Our model predicts the toss winner will choose to bat first at Buffalo Park, East London. The call comes from our published Eastern Cape Iinyathi vs Dolphins match analysis.
How does the toss affect the ECI vs DOL match odds?
Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
Where to bet on today's matches
- Best cricket betting apps in India: 10 apps rated, with the Android APK steps and the iPhone route
- Dafabet App: the Android APK in 5 steps
- UPI betting sites: which bookmakers take UPI, Paytm and PhonePe
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →