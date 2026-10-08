Maldives vs Singapore Toss Prediction (MDV vs SIN)
Friday, 9 October 2026 · 11:30 IST · Selangor Turf Club · T20 WC Asia Qualifier B
Toss prediction page launched 8 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Maldives vs Singapore match preview.
What will the toss winner choose?
Toss has not yet happened. The result below will be logged automatically once the toss is published.
What we looked at
- Captains bowl first here. 7 of 7 toss winners have fielded at Selangor Turf Club in 2024 (100%).(points to bowling first)
- The sides differ. Maldives have fielded in 5 of their last 10 tosses won; Singapore have fielded in 5 of their last 10 tosses won.(points neither way)
- No dew. Daytime start (14:00 local): conditions hold for both innings.(points to batting first)
- Rain around. A shortened game hands the chasing side a revised target (1.8 mm forecast in the first hour).(points to bowling first)
- Chasing wins here. 5 of 7 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (71.4%).(points to bowling first)
- Our call: bat first — 60%. Weighs this ground's toss record, both sides' toss habits, the start time and the weather forecast. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to batting first)
Cyan dots point to bowling first, amber to batting first, grey to neither.
Last 7 tosses at Selangor Turf Club
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2024-08-27
|Kuwait
|Field
|Kuwait
|Yes
|2024-08-26
|Malaysia
|Field
|Hong Kong
|No
|2024-08-25
|Malaysia
|Field
|Kuwait
|No
|2024-08-24
|Kuwait
|Field
|Kuwait
|Yes
|2024-08-23
|Hong Kong
|Field
|Hong Kong
|Yes
|2024-08-22
|Malaysia
|Field
|Malaysia
|Yes
|2024-08-21
|Kuwait
|Field
|Kuwait
|Yes
Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.
Does the toss matter at Selangor Turf Club?
In 7 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 5 (71.4%).
Start: 06:00 UTC · 14:00 local time (day match).
Forecast at the start: 28°C · humidity 78% · overcast · showers
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-09 00:08 UTC.
🪙 The toss market
The toss is priced as what it is — a coin. Both sides trade at effectively even money (1.92–1.95): a 50/50 event with margin on top, no value by construction. The bettable question is what follows — bat or bowl first, and how each branch reprices the match at this ground.
Prices refresh every few minutes · 18+ · bet responsibly
How we made this Maldives vs Singapore toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our pre-toss call was made in the article body before the toss happened. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss prediction approach.
Full match prediction
Beyond the toss, we publish a complete probability model for MDV vs SIN: win probability, fair odds, key matchups, and a scenario map.Read full Maldives vs Singapore prediction →
MDV vs SIN toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the MDV vs SIN toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in MDV vs SIN?
Our model predicts the toss winner will choose to bat first at Selangor Turf Club. The call comes from our published Maldives vs Singapore match analysis.
How does the toss affect the MDV vs SIN match odds?
Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
Where to bet on today's matches
- Best cricket betting apps in India: 10 apps rated, with the Android APK steps and the iPhone route
- Dafabet App: the Android APK in 5 steps
- UPI betting sites: which bookmakers take UPI, Paytm and PhonePe
More toss predictions
- AUS-W vs BAN-W toss prediction Friday, 9 October 2026 · AUS-W vs BAN-W
- INDA vs AUSA toss prediction Friday, 9 October 2026 · INDA vs AUSA
- BHR vs KUW toss prediction Friday, 9 October 2026 · T20 WC Asia Qualifier A
- MGL vs THAI toss prediction Friday, 9 October 2026 · T20 WC Asia Qualifier A
- QAT vs MMR toss prediction Friday, 9 October 2026 · T20 WC Asia Qualifier A
- IND vs WI toss prediction Friday, 9 October 2026 · T20I
More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →