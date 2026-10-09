Toss predictions
AUSCH v SACH Bowl first 53% 9/10 17:00 IST PAK v SL Bowl first 72% 9/10 18:30 IST BANCH v WICH Bowl first 79% 9/10 21:00 IST INDCH v SACH Bowl first 74% 10/10 21:00 IST
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Australia Champions vs South Africa Champions Toss Prediction (AUSCH vs SACH)

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Friday, 9 October 2026 · 17:00 IST · Sharjah Cricket Stadium · WCL

Toss prediction page launched 9 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Australia Champions vs South Africa Champions match preview.

What will the toss winner choose?

Toss has not yet happened. The result below will be logged automatically once the toss is published.

Our predicted decision
field first
From our match preview: "Our toss call for Australia Champions against South Africa Champions on 9 October 2026 is field first, and we put the chance that the toss winner bowls at 53%."
Our toss call
53% field-first · weighs Sharjah Cricket Stadium's record (93 tosses, captains chose to field 75.3%), both sides' toss habits, the start time, this tournament's tosses so far and the weather forecast
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What we looked at

Bowl first 53% Bat first 47%
  • Captains bowl first here. 70 of 93 toss winners have fielded at Sharjah Cricket Stadium since 2013 (75%).(points to bowling first)
  • No dew. Afternoon start (15:30 local): conditions hold for both innings.(points to batting first)
  • Forecast: 37°C · humidity 39% · clear skies.(points neither way)
  • Chasing wins here. 51 of 84 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (60.7%).(points to bowling first)
  • Our call: bowl first — 53%. Weighs this ground's toss record, both sides' toss habits, the start time, this tournament's tosses so far and the weather forecast. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)

Cyan dots point to bowling first, amber to batting first, grey to neither.

Last 10 tosses at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

DateToss winnerChoseMatch winnerChased?
2025-09-30West IndiesFieldWest IndiesYes
2025-09-29NepalBatNepalNo
2025-09-27West IndiesFieldNepalNo
2025-09-04PakistanBatPakistanNo
2025-08-30PakistanBatPakistanNo
2025-05-21United Arab EmiratesFieldUnited Arab EmiratesYes
2025-05-19United Arab EmiratesFieldUnited Arab EmiratesYes
2025-05-17United Arab EmiratesFieldBangladeshNo
2022-09-02Hong KongFieldPakistanNo
2021-11-07PakistanBatPakistanNo

Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.

Does the toss matter at Sharjah Cricket Stadium?

In 84 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 51 (60.7%).

Start: 11:30 UTC · 15:30 local time (afternoon match).

Forecast at the start: 37°C · humidity 39% · clear skies

Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-09 09:08 UTC.

🪙 The toss market

The toss is priced as what it is — a coin. Both sides trade at effectively even money (1.92–1.95): a 50/50 event with margin on top, no value by construction. The bettable question is what follows — bat or bowl first, and how each branch reprices the match at this ground.

Back a team · DafaBet odds
Australia Champions @1.90 South Africa Champions @1.90

Prices refresh every few minutes · 18+ · bet responsibly

How we made this Australia Champions vs South Africa Champions toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our pre-toss call was made in the article body before the toss happened. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss decision framework.

Full match prediction

Beyond the toss, we publish a complete probability model for AUSCH vs SACH: win probability, fair odds, key matchups, and a scenario map.

Read full Australia Champions vs South Africa Champions prediction →

AUSCH vs SACH toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the AUSCH vs SACH toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in AUSCH vs SACH?

Our model predicts the toss winner will choose to field first at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The call comes from our published Australia Champions vs South Africa Champions match analysis.

How does the toss affect the AUSCH vs SACH match odds?

Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

Where to bet on today's matches

More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →