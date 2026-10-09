Toss prediction page launched 9 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Bangladesh Champions vs West Indies Champions match preview .

79% field-first · weighs Sharjah Cricket Stadium's record (93 tosses, captains chose to field 75.3%), West Indies Champions's toss habits, the start time, this tournament's tosses so far and the weather forecast

From our match preview: "Our toss call for Bangladesh Champions against West Indies Champions on 9 October 2026 is field first, and we put the chance that the toss winner bowls at 79%."

Toss has not yet happened. The result below will be logged automatically once the toss is published.

Cyan dots point to bowling first, amber to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bowl first — 79%. Weighs this ground's toss record, West Indies Champions's toss habits, the start time, this tournament's tosses so far and the weather forecast. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to bowling first)

Chasing wins here. 51 of 84 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (60.7%). (points to bowling first)

No dew expected. Evening start (19:30 local) in dry air (59% humidity): conditions hold for both innings. (points neither way)

Captains bowl first here. 70 of 93 toss winners have fielded at Sharjah Cricket Stadium since 2013 (75%). (points to bowling first)

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The toss is priced as what it is — a coin. Both sides trade at effectively even money (1.92–1.95): a 50/50 event with margin on top, no value by construction . The bettable question is what follows — bat or bowl first, and how each branch reprices the match at this ground.

How we made this Bangladesh Champions vs West Indies Champions toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our pre-toss call was made in the article body before the toss happened. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how the toss call is built.