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Western Province vs Eastern Storm Toss Prediction (WP vs ESTORM) Tuesday, 6 October 2026 · 21:30 IST · Newlands, Cape Town · CSA Pro20 Last updated: 5 October 2026 Toss prediction page launched 5 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Western Province vs Eastern Storm match preview.

What will the toss winner choose? Toss has not yet happened. The result below will be logged automatically once the toss is published. Our predicted decision field first From our match preview: "The sharper angle is the toss: we expect the side that wins it to field first." Our toss call 54% field-first · weighs Newlands's record (28 tosses, captains chose to field 50.0%), the start time and this tournament's tosses so far 🎮 Can you beat our AI? Call this match in Telegram

What we looked at Bowl first 54% Bat first 46% Split at this ground. 14 of 28 toss winners have fielded at Newlands in 2007–2020. (points neither way)

No dew expected. Evening start (18:00 local) in dry air (55% humidity): conditions hold for both innings. (points neither way)

Forecast: 14°C · humidity 55% · clear skies. (points neither way)

Chasing wins here. 16 of 26 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (61.5%). (points to bowling first)

Our call: bowl first — 54%. Weighs this ground's toss record, the start time and this tournament's tosses so far. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to bowling first) Cyan dots point to bowling first, amber to batting first, grey to neither.

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Last 10 tosses at Newlands Date Toss winner Chose Match winner Chased? 2020-12-01 South Africa Bat England Yes 2020-11-27 England Field England Yes 2020-02-26 South Africa Field Australia No 2019-03-19 South Africa Field No result — 2019-02-01 Pakistan Field South Africa No 2018-02-24 South Africa Field India No 2017-01-25 South Africa Bat Sri Lanka Yes 2016-03-09 South Africa Bat Australia Yes 2016-02-19 South Africa Field South Africa Yes 2015-01-09 South Africa Bat West Indies Yes Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.

Does the toss matter at Newlands? In 26 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 16 (61.5%). Start: 16:00 UTC · 18:00 local time (evening match). Forecast at the start: 14°C · humidity 55% · clear skies Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-06 03:07 UTC.

🪙 The toss market The toss is priced as what it is — a coin. Both sides trade at effectively even money (1.92–1.95): a 50/50 event with margin on top, no value by construction. The bettable question is what follows — bat or bowl first, and how each branch reprices the match at this ground.

How we made this Western Province vs Eastern Storm toss prediction We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our pre-toss call was made in the article body before the toss happened. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision. For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see the field-first scoring method.

Full match prediction Beyond the toss, we publish a complete probability model for WP vs ESTORM: win probability, fair odds, key matchups, and a scenario map. Read full Western Province vs Eastern Storm prediction →

WP vs ESTORM toss prediction FAQ Who will win the WP vs ESTORM toss? No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers. What will the toss winner choose in WP vs ESTORM? Our model predicts the toss winner will choose to field first at Newlands, Cape Town. The call comes from our published Western Province vs Eastern Storm match analysis. How does the toss affect the WP vs ESTORM match odds? Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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