We back Kathmandu Gorkhas, at 51%.

This is the Eliminator of the Nepal Premier League 2026, at Kirtipur (18 November 2026). The loser goes out of the tournament; the winner plays the Qualifier 1 loser in Qualifier 2 on 19 November.

Kathmandu won two of the three meetings between these sides. They beat Chitwan by 53 runs on 28 November 2025, then by 10 runs on 9 November 2026. Chitwan won the first, by 5 wickets (2 December 2024).

Which team is stronger, Kathmandu Gorkhas or Chitwan Rhinos?

Kathmandu, narrowly. Their seven league games brought four wins and three defeats.

They beat Karnali Yaks by 4 wickets (2 November 2026), Biratnagar Kings by 9 wickets three days later (5 November 2026) and Lumbini Lions by 36 runs (7 November 2026).

The Gorkhas lost to Janakpur Bolts by 8 wickets in late October (29 October 2026).

They also lost their final two league games. Sudur Paschim Royals beat them by 7 runs (13 November 2026), and Pokhara Avengers beat them by 55 runs (15 November 2026).

Sahan Arachchige made 34 not out off 15 balls for Kathmandu against Lumbini Lions (7 November 2026). Karan KC took 2 for 24 in four overs for the Gorkhas in that same game against Lumbini Lions (7 November 2026).

Chitwan's seven league games brought three wins, three defeats and one game abandoned without a toss, against Lumbini Lions (31 October 2026).

The Rhinos beat Biratnagar Kings by 8 runs (27 October 2026), Pokhara Avengers by 30 runs (6 November 2026) and Janakpur Bolts by 4 wickets (13 November 2026).

Their final league game was a 24-run defeat to Karnali Yaks (15 November 2026), with Chitwan all out for 129 in 19.1 overs.

Key matchups: Jahandad Khan against Sikandar Raza, Karan KC against Rijan Dhakal

Jahandad Khan against Sikandar Raza. For Kathmandu, Jahandad Khan took 4 for 23 in four overs against Lumbini Lions (7 November 2026).

Jahandad Khan also took 3 for 22 in four overs for the Gorkhas against Sudur Paschim Royals on 13 November 2026.

Sikandar Raza took 2 for 10 in four overs for Chitwan against Janakpur Bolts (13 November 2026). Against Kathmandu, Sikandar Raza took 2 for 19 in three overs for the Rhinos (9 November 2026).

Karan KC against Rijan Dhakal. Karan KC made 44 off 20 balls for Kathmandu when they beat Karnali Yaks (2 November 2026). Rijan Dhakal took 3 for 14 in four overs for Chitwan against Kathmandu a week later (9 November 2026).

Rijan Dhakal took 4 for 24 in four overs for the Rhinos against Pokhara Avengers (6 November 2026).

Sahan Arachchige against Kamal Singh Airee. Sahan Arachchige made 33 off 20 balls for Kathmandu against Chitwan (9 November 2026). Kamal Singh Airee took 4 for 26 in four overs for Chitwan against Biratnagar Kings in the 2nd Match (27 October 2026).

KAG vs CHR head to head Kathmandu wins 2 Chitwan wins 1 Kathmandu Gorkhas lead 2-1 across every Nepal Premier League meeting, all three at Kirtipur. Newest first. 9 November 2026 · Kirtipur Kathmandu by 10 runs 28 November 2025 · Kirtipur Kathmandu by 53 runs 2 December 2024 · Kirtipur Chitwan by 5 wickets In the most recent meeting (9 November 2026), Kathmandu Gorkhas made 180 for 8 and held Chitwan to 170 for 7 to win by 10 runs.

KAG vs CHR pitch report: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur Big totals and small ones in the same week: Pokhara Avengers made 224 for 3 against Kathmandu at Kirtipur (15 November 2026), and Janakpur Bolts made 88 for 9 against Chitwan there (13 November 2026). The two sides' latest Kirtipur games, newest first. 15 November 2026 Pokhara Avengers 224 for 3 in 20 overs · Kathmandu all out for 169 in 19.5 overs 15 November 2026 Karnali Yaks 153 for 8 in 20 overs · Chitwan all out for 129 in 19.1 overs 13 November 2026 Sudur Paschim 125 for 6 in 20 overs · Kathmandu 118 for 7 in 20 overs 13 November 2026 Janakpur Bolts 88 for 9 in 20 overs · Chitwan 92 for 6 in 17.2 overs Weather Clear and dry at the start, about 16°C with 75% humidity, about 13°C late in the game, and a 0% chance of rain in each hour. Forecast read 17 November, 02:27 IST. Chitwan Rhinos won the toss and fielded against Kathmandu at Kirtipur (9 November 2026), then lost by 10 runs.

KAG vs CHR prediction: we back Kathmandu Gorkhas at 51%

We back Kathmandu at 51%, with the market level at 50% each.

The head-to-head is the first reason. In the 2025 meeting (28 November 2025), the Gorkhas bowled Chitwan out for 89 in 17.2 overs and won by 53 runs.

Their chasing is the second. Kathmandu made 181 for 6 in 19.4 overs to beat Karnali Yaks (2 November 2026). Against Biratnagar Kings, the Gorkhas reached 86 for 1 in 9.4 overs (5 November 2026).

Chitwan's best answer is their bowling. On 6 November 2026 the Rhinos bowled Pokhara Avengers out for 121 in 19 overs, winning by 30 runs.

Melbet had Kathmandu Gorkhas at 1.89 at 02:29 IST (17 November), under our fair odds of 1.96. Our toss call is field first, at 66%.

What decides KAG vs CHR

The toss. Our call is field first, at 66%. Kathmandu Gorkhas won the toss and fielded against Karnali Yaks (2 November 2026), against Biratnagar Kings (5 November 2026), against Sudur Paschim Royals (13 November 2026) and against Pokhara Avengers (15 November 2026).

Our call is field first, at 66%. Kathmandu Gorkhas won the toss and fielded against Karnali Yaks (2 November 2026), against Biratnagar Kings (5 November 2026), against Sudur Paschim Royals (13 November 2026) and against Pokhara Avengers (15 November 2026). Kathmandu's November dip. Sudur Paschim Royals held the Gorkhas to 118 for 7 in 20 overs and won by 7 runs (13 November 2026).

Sudur Paschim Royals held the Gorkhas to 118 for 7 in 20 overs and won by 7 runs (13 November 2026). Sikandar Raza. Sikandar Raza made 37 off 16 balls for Chitwan against Pokhara Avengers (6 November 2026).