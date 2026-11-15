Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Chitwan Rhinos Eliminator Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: Kathmandu Gorkhas to win, at 51%.
Toss Prediction
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 66%.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: Kathmandu Gorkhas to win, at 51%.
- • Toss call: Field first, at 66%. See our toss analysis for KAG vs CHR, locked in before the coin lands.
- • Key fact: Kathmandu Gorkhas beat Chitwan Rhinos by 10 runs at Kirtipur (9 November 2026), the sides' most recent meeting.
- • Value: Kathmandu Gorkhas' fair odds are 1.96, and Melbet had them at 1.89 at 02:29 IST (17 November).
We back Kathmandu Gorkhas, at 51%.
This is the Eliminator of the Nepal Premier League 2026, at Kirtipur (18 November 2026). The loser goes out of the tournament; the winner plays the Qualifier 1 loser in Qualifier 2 on 19 November.
Kathmandu won two of the three meetings between these sides. They beat Chitwan by 53 runs on 28 November 2025, then by 10 runs on 9 November 2026. Chitwan won the first, by 5 wickets (2 December 2024).
Which team is stronger, Kathmandu Gorkhas or Chitwan Rhinos?
Kathmandu, narrowly. Their seven league games brought four wins and three defeats.
They beat Karnali Yaks by 4 wickets (2 November 2026), Biratnagar Kings by 9 wickets three days later (5 November 2026) and Lumbini Lions by 36 runs (7 November 2026).
The Gorkhas lost to Janakpur Bolts by 8 wickets in late October (29 October 2026).
They also lost their final two league games. Sudur Paschim Royals beat them by 7 runs (13 November 2026), and Pokhara Avengers beat them by 55 runs (15 November 2026).
Sahan Arachchige made 34 not out off 15 balls for Kathmandu against Lumbini Lions (7 November 2026). Karan KC took 2 for 24 in four overs for the Gorkhas in that same game against Lumbini Lions (7 November 2026).
Chitwan's seven league games brought three wins, three defeats and one game abandoned without a toss, against Lumbini Lions (31 October 2026).
The Rhinos beat Biratnagar Kings by 8 runs (27 October 2026), Pokhara Avengers by 30 runs (6 November 2026) and Janakpur Bolts by 4 wickets (13 November 2026).
Their final league game was a 24-run defeat to Karnali Yaks (15 November 2026), with Chitwan all out for 129 in 19.1 overs.
Key matchups: Jahandad Khan against Sikandar Raza, Karan KC against Rijan Dhakal
Jahandad Khan against Sikandar Raza. For Kathmandu, Jahandad Khan took 4 for 23 in four overs against Lumbini Lions (7 November 2026).
Jahandad Khan also took 3 for 22 in four overs for the Gorkhas against Sudur Paschim Royals on 13 November 2026.
Sikandar Raza took 2 for 10 in four overs for Chitwan against Janakpur Bolts (13 November 2026). Against Kathmandu, Sikandar Raza took 2 for 19 in three overs for the Rhinos (9 November 2026).
Karan KC against Rijan Dhakal. Karan KC made 44 off 20 balls for Kathmandu when they beat Karnali Yaks (2 November 2026). Rijan Dhakal took 3 for 14 in four overs for Chitwan against Kathmandu a week later (9 November 2026).
Rijan Dhakal took 4 for 24 in four overs for the Rhinos against Pokhara Avengers (6 November 2026).
Sahan Arachchige against Kamal Singh Airee. Sahan Arachchige made 33 off 20 balls for Kathmandu against Chitwan (9 November 2026). Kamal Singh Airee took 4 for 26 in four overs for Chitwan against Biratnagar Kings in the 2nd Match (27 October 2026).
KAG vs CHR head to head
Kathmandu wins
2
Chitwan wins
1
Kathmandu Gorkhas lead 2-1 across every Nepal Premier League meeting, all three at Kirtipur. Newest first.
In the most recent meeting (9 November 2026), Kathmandu Gorkhas made 180 for 8 and held Chitwan to 170 for 7 to win by 10 runs.
KAG vs CHR pitch report: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Big totals and small ones in the same week: Pokhara Avengers made 224 for 3 against Kathmandu at Kirtipur (15 November 2026), and Janakpur Bolts made 88 for 9 against Chitwan there (13 November 2026).
The two sides' latest Kirtipur games, newest first.
Pokhara Avengers 224 for 3 in 20 overs · Kathmandu all out for 169 in 19.5 overs
Karnali Yaks 153 for 8 in 20 overs · Chitwan all out for 129 in 19.1 overs
Sudur Paschim 125 for 6 in 20 overs · Kathmandu 118 for 7 in 20 overs
Janakpur Bolts 88 for 9 in 20 overs · Chitwan 92 for 6 in 17.2 overs
Clear and dry at the start, about 16°C with 75% humidity, about 13°C late in the game, and a 0% chance of rain in each hour. Forecast read 17 November, 02:27 IST.
Chitwan Rhinos won the toss and fielded against Kathmandu at Kirtipur (9 November 2026), then lost by 10 runs.
KAG vs CHR prediction: we back Kathmandu Gorkhas at 51%
We back Kathmandu at 51%, with the market level at 50% each.
The head-to-head is the first reason. In the 2025 meeting (28 November 2025), the Gorkhas bowled Chitwan out for 89 in 17.2 overs and won by 53 runs.
Their chasing is the second. Kathmandu made 181 for 6 in 19.4 overs to beat Karnali Yaks (2 November 2026). Against Biratnagar Kings, the Gorkhas reached 86 for 1 in 9.4 overs (5 November 2026).
Chitwan's best answer is their bowling. On 6 November 2026 the Rhinos bowled Pokhara Avengers out for 121 in 19 overs, winning by 30 runs.
Melbet had Kathmandu Gorkhas at 1.89 at 02:29 IST (17 November), under our fair odds of 1.96. Our toss call is field first, at 66%.
What decides KAG vs CHR
- The toss. Our call is field first, at 66%. Kathmandu Gorkhas won the toss and fielded against Karnali Yaks (2 November 2026), against Biratnagar Kings (5 November 2026), against Sudur Paschim Royals (13 November 2026) and against Pokhara Avengers (15 November 2026).
- Kathmandu's November dip. Sudur Paschim Royals held the Gorkhas to 118 for 7 in 20 overs and won by 7 runs (13 November 2026).
- Sikandar Raza. Sikandar Raza made 37 off 16 balls for Chitwan against Pokhara Avengers (6 November 2026).
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Kathmandu Gorkhas
|51%
|50.0%
|1.89
|1.96
|Chitwan Rhinos
|49%
|50.0%
|1.89
|2.04
Kathmandu's 1.89 sits under our fair odds of 1.96. Melbet had Kathmandu Gorkhas at 1.89 at 02:29 IST (17 November). Melbet had Chitwan Rhinos at 1.89 at 02:29 IST (17 November), under our fair 2.04.
Why we disagree with the market, by a point. The market has the sides level; we lean Kathmandu at 51% on the head-to-head, which they lead 2-1. Both prices sat close to our numbers at that read, so the toss call, field first at 66%, is the angle.
Nepal Premier League
Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Chitwan Rhinos odds
18 Nov 2026 · 16:45 IST
Match winner: Kathmandu Gorkhas 1.89, Chitwan Rhinos 1.89 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 03:55–04:00 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1KAG
|2CHR
|Payout
|1 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 1.89
|2 · Chitwan Rhinos 1.89
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 1.89
|2 · Chitwan Rhinos 1.89
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 1.89
|2 · Chitwan Rhinos 1.89
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 1.89
|2 · Chitwan Rhinos 1.89
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 1.89
|2 · Chitwan Rhinos 1.89
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 1.89
|2 · Chitwan Rhinos 1.89
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 1.89
|2 · Chitwan Rhinos 1.89
|Payout94.5%
1X2: Kathmandu Gorkhas 1.89, Tie 25.00, Chitwan Rhinos 1.89 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 03:55–04:00 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1KAG
|XTie
|2CHR
|Payout
|1 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 1.89
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Chitwan Rhinos 1.89
|Payout91.2%
|1 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 1.89
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Chitwan Rhinos 1.89
|Payout91.2%
|1 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 1.89
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Chitwan Rhinos 1.89
|Payout91.2%
|1 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 1.89
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Chitwan Rhinos 1.89
|Payout91.2%
|1 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 1.89
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Chitwan Rhinos 1.89
|Payout91.2%
|1 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 1.89
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Chitwan Rhinos 1.89
|Payout91.2%
|1 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 1.89
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Chitwan Rhinos 1.89
|Payout91.2%
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Kathmandu Gorkhas vs Chitwan Rhinos in the Eliminator?
Kathmandu Gorkhas. Our AI model gives them a 51% chance against Chitwan Rhinos in the Eliminator at Kirtipur (18 November 2026). Kathmandu lead the head-to-head 2-1 and won the 2026 meeting by 10 runs. The loser of this game is out of the Nepal Premier League 2026.
What is the toss prediction for KAG vs CHR?
Field first, at 66%. Kathmandu Gorkhas won the toss and fielded against Pokhara Avengers at Kirtipur (15 November 2026). Chitwan Rhinos won the toss and fielded against Kathmandu in the 20th Match (9 November 2026), then lost by 10 runs after Kathmandu made 180 for 8.
What are the odds for KAG vs CHR?
At 02:29 IST (17 November), Melbet had Kathmandu Gorkhas at 1.89 and Chitwan Rhinos at 1.89. Our fair odds are 1.96 for Kathmandu and 2.04 for Chitwan, so both prices sat under our numbers at that read, and the toss is where we see the angle.
Is Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground a batting or bowling pitch?
It has given both in November 2026. Pokhara Avengers made 224 for 3 against Kathmandu Gorkhas there (15 November 2026). Two days earlier, Janakpur Bolts made 88 for 9 against Chitwan Rhinos (13 November 2026), and Chitwan reached 92 for 6 in 17.2 overs to win by 4 wickets.
When did Kathmandu Gorkhas and Chitwan Rhinos last play each other?
At Kirtipur on 9 November 2026, in the 20th Match of the Nepal Premier League 2026. Kathmandu Gorkhas made 180 for 8, Chitwan Rhinos replied with 170 for 7, and Kathmandu won by 10 runs. Kathmandu lead the head-to-head 2-1 across three meetings, all at Kirtipur.
Where is KAG vs CHR played?
The Eliminator of the Nepal Premier League 2026, Kathmandu Gorkhas against Chitwan Rhinos, is played at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur (18 November 2026). The winner plays Qualifier 2 the next day, 19 November, and the loser goes out.
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