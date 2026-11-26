T20 · 8th Match · International League T20 2026 · Sharjah Cricket Stadium

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 82%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

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How we made this Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss prediction model.