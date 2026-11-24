MI Emirates edge a tight Abu Dhabi derby.

Our AI model predicts MI Emirates to win at 50.4%, against 49.6% for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, in the 7th match of ILT20 2026 (26 November 2026).

The head-to-head carries the pick. MI Emirates have won eight of nine ILT20 meetings between the sides.

The counterweight is freshness. The Knight Riders have one game and one big win; MI Emirates were all out for 91 three nights after a 52-run win.

Which team is stronger, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders or MI Emirates?

The Knight Riders produced the cleanest display of the young season, beating Dubai Capitals by 55 runs in Dubai (22 November 2026).

Finn Allen hit 74 off 38 that night and Andre Fletcher made 55 off 49 in a total of 167 for 6.

Usman Tariq then took 4 for 27 and Muhammad Rohid Khan 3 for 11 as Dubai Capitals were all out for 112 in 17.5 overs.

Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and captain Jason Holder give the eleven depth in every skill.

MI Emirates began with a 52-run win over Desert Vipers (21 November 2026), Kusal Perera making 58 off 40 in a total of 174 for 8.

Chris Jordan then took 4 for 19 and Zahoor Khan 3 for 13 as Desert Vipers were all out for 122.

Three nights on, Gulf Giants bowled Kieron Pollard's side out for 91 (24 November 2026) and chased inside 14 overs.

They arrive in Abu Dhabi with one statement win, one heavy defeat, and a point to prove.

Key matchups: Finn Allen against Chris Jordan, and spin through the middle

Finn Allen vs Chris Jordan: Allen attacks from ball one; his 74 off 38 broke the Dubai Capitals game open early. Jordan, with 4 for 19 in the opener, is the bowler Pollard trusts at both ends.

Nicholas Pooran vs Sunil Narine: Pooran made 32 off 19 in the opening win and is the left-hander every attack plans around. Narine through the middle overs is the counter both camps have circled.

Kusal Perera vs Usman Tariq: Perera's 58 off 40 anchored the win over Desert Vipers. Tariq, 4 for 27 in his only outing, takes the new ball against Perera's strongest scoring arcs.

ADKR vs MIE head to head 8 MI Emirates · 1 Knight Riders All nine ILT20 meetings, 2023 to 2026, the five most recent listed first. 2 January 2026 · Sharjah · MI Emirates by 7 wickets

20 December 2025 · MI Emirates by 35 runs

11 December 2025 · Sheikh Zayed Stadium · MI Emirates by 7 wickets

24 January 2025 · Sheikh Zayed Stadium · Knight Riders by 42 runs

21 January 2025 · Sheikh Zayed Stadium · MI Emirates by 28 runs The record is lopsided, but the one Knight Riders win in the fixture came at this very ground, by 42 runs on 24 January 2025.

ADKR vs MIE pitch report: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Fresh surface, and no one-way verdict. ILT20 2026 visits Abu Dhabi for the first time with this game, and recent meetings here were won both ways. Evidence from this fixture at this ground, plus the forecast. Pitch: 11 December 2025 saw a 7-wicket chase here; 24 January 2025 a 42-run defence. Both methods work.

11 December 2025 saw a 7-wicket chase here; 24 January 2025 a 42-run defence. Both methods work. Unworn this season. ILT20 2026 comes to this ground for the first time with this game, so the pitch is fresh.

ILT20 2026 comes to this ground for the first time with this game, so the pitch is fresh. Evening start. 6:30 pm local, with the lights on from the first ball and humidity near 60 through the innings.

6:30 pm local, with the lights on from the first ball and humidity near 60 through the innings. Weather: around 26°C at the start, no rain expected, light wind. Forecast read 25 November, 00:08 IST. Nothing in the conditions moves our 50.4, so this should come down to skill, not the surface.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates prediction: we back MI Emirates at 50.4%

The middle overs decide it. The Knight Riders trust Narine and Tariq to squeeze a top order that was all out for 91 (24 November 2026).

MI Emirates answer with Rashid Khan and Jordan against a card that leans hard on Allen and Fletcher.

We back MI Emirates at 50.4%, a whisker past 50%, on the 8-1 head-to-head and the deeper batting, not on form.

Any price above our fair odds of 1.98 is value on MI Emirates; above 2.02, on the Knight Riders. The match is finely balanced, so the toss market is the sharper play.

What decides ADKR vs MIE

The powerplay with the bat. Allen's 74 off 38 set up the 55-run win (22 November 2026). If he beats Jordan's first spell, the Knight Riders control the night.

MI Emirates against spin. All out for 91 on 24 November 2026 is the fresh scar. Narine and Tariq will test whether it was one bad night or a pattern.

The fresh Zayed surface. The tournament's first night at this ground this season. The side that reads its pace first, with bat or ball, takes the points.