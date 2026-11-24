Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Match 7 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: MI Emirates to win, at 50.4%.
Toss Prediction
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 70%.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: MI Emirates to win, at 50.4%.
- • Toss call: Field first, at 70%. See our public toss call for ADKR vs MIE on the dedicated page.
- • Key fact: MI Emirates lead this fixture 8-1 across nine ILT20 meetings from 2023 to 2026.
- • Value: MI Emirates fair odds are 1.98, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 2.02. Compare the current prices below.
MI Emirates edge a tight Abu Dhabi derby.
Our AI model predicts MI Emirates to win at 50.4%, against 49.6% for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, in the 7th match of ILT20 2026 (26 November 2026).
The head-to-head carries the pick. MI Emirates have won eight of nine ILT20 meetings between the sides.
The counterweight is freshness. The Knight Riders have one game and one big win; MI Emirates were all out for 91 three nights after a 52-run win.
Which team is stronger, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders or MI Emirates?
The Knight Riders produced the cleanest display of the young season, beating Dubai Capitals by 55 runs in Dubai (22 November 2026).
Finn Allen hit 74 off 38 that night and Andre Fletcher made 55 off 49 in a total of 167 for 6.
Usman Tariq then took 4 for 27 and Muhammad Rohid Khan 3 for 11 as Dubai Capitals were all out for 112 in 17.5 overs.
Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and captain Jason Holder give the eleven depth in every skill.
MI Emirates began with a 52-run win over Desert Vipers (21 November 2026), Kusal Perera making 58 off 40 in a total of 174 for 8.
Chris Jordan then took 4 for 19 and Zahoor Khan 3 for 13 as Desert Vipers were all out for 122.
Three nights on, Gulf Giants bowled Kieron Pollard's side out for 91 (24 November 2026) and chased inside 14 overs.
They arrive in Abu Dhabi with one statement win, one heavy defeat, and a point to prove.
Key matchups: Finn Allen against Chris Jordan, and spin through the middle
Finn Allen vs Chris Jordan: Allen attacks from ball one; his 74 off 38 broke the Dubai Capitals game open early. Jordan, with 4 for 19 in the opener, is the bowler Pollard trusts at both ends.
Nicholas Pooran vs Sunil Narine: Pooran made 32 off 19 in the opening win and is the left-hander every attack plans around. Narine through the middle overs is the counter both camps have circled.
Kusal Perera vs Usman Tariq: Perera's 58 off 40 anchored the win over Desert Vipers. Tariq, 4 for 27 in his only outing, takes the new ball against Perera's strongest scoring arcs.
ADKR vs MIE head to head
All nine ILT20 meetings, 2023 to 2026, the five most recent listed first.
- 2 January 2026 · Sharjah · MI Emirates by 7 wickets
- 20 December 2025 · MI Emirates by 35 runs
- 11 December 2025 · Sheikh Zayed Stadium · MI Emirates by 7 wickets
- 24 January 2025 · Sheikh Zayed Stadium · Knight Riders by 42 runs
- 21 January 2025 · Sheikh Zayed Stadium · MI Emirates by 28 runs
The record is lopsided, but the one Knight Riders win in the fixture came at this very ground, by 42 runs on 24 January 2025.
ADKR vs MIE pitch report: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Fresh surface, and no one-way verdict. ILT20 2026 visits Abu Dhabi for the first time with this game, and recent meetings here were won both ways.
Evidence from this fixture at this ground, plus the forecast.
- Pitch: 11 December 2025 saw a 7-wicket chase here; 24 January 2025 a 42-run defence. Both methods work.
- Unworn this season. ILT20 2026 comes to this ground for the first time with this game, so the pitch is fresh.
- Evening start. 6:30 pm local, with the lights on from the first ball and humidity near 60 through the innings.
- Weather: around 26°C at the start, no rain expected, light wind. Forecast read 25 November, 00:08 IST.
Nothing in the conditions moves our 50.4, so this should come down to skill, not the surface.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates prediction: we back MI Emirates at 50.4%
The middle overs decide it. The Knight Riders trust Narine and Tariq to squeeze a top order that was all out for 91 (24 November 2026).
MI Emirates answer with Rashid Khan and Jordan against a card that leans hard on Allen and Fletcher.
We back MI Emirates at 50.4%, a whisker past 50%, on the 8-1 head-to-head and the deeper batting, not on form.
Any price above our fair odds of 1.98 is value on MI Emirates; above 2.02, on the Knight Riders. The match is finely balanced, so the toss market is the sharper play.
What decides ADKR vs MIE
The powerplay with the bat. Allen's 74 off 38 set up the 55-run win (22 November 2026). If he beats Jordan's first spell, the Knight Riders control the night.
MI Emirates against spin. All out for 91 on 24 November 2026 is the fresh scar. Narine and Tariq will test whether it was one bad night or a pattern.
The fresh Zayed surface. The tournament's first night at this ground this season. The side that reads its pace first, with bat or ball, takes the points.
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
|49.6%
|49.3%
|1.92
|2.02
|MI Emirates
|50.4%
|50.7%
|1.87
|1.98
Priced close to our numbers at the read. MI Emirates fair odds are 1.98, and Melbet had them at 1.87 at 00:21 IST (25 November). The Knight Riders fair odds are 2.02 against 1.92 at the same read.
Prices move, so check the live card above; our toss page carries the pre-toss angle. Odds captured on 25 November 2026.
International League T20 2026
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates odds
26 Nov 2026 · 20:00 IST
Match winner: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.94 at Dafabet; MI Emirates 1.90 at Dafabet; checked 04:20–04:25 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1ADKR
|2MIE
|Payout
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.94
|2 · MI Emirates 1.90
|Payout96.0%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.92
|2 · MI Emirates 1.87
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.92
|2 · MI Emirates 1.87
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.92
|2 · MI Emirates 1.87
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.92
|2 · MI Emirates 1.87
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.92
|2 · MI Emirates 1.87
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.92
|2 · MI Emirates 1.87
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.92
|2 · MI Emirates 1.87
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.88
|2 · MI Emirates 1.81
|Payout92.2%
|Highest
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders1.94
|2 · MI Emirates1.90
|Payout–
1X2: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.93, Tie 25.00, MI Emirates 1.87 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 04:20–04:25 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1ADKR
|XTie
|2MIE
|Payout
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.93
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · MI Emirates 1.87
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.93
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · MI Emirates 1.87
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.93
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · MI Emirates 1.87
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.93
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · MI Emirates 1.87
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.93
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · MI Emirates 1.87
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.93
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · MI Emirates 1.87
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1.93
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · MI Emirates 1.87
|Payout91.7%
Total runs
|Line
|Over
|Under
|Match323.5
|1.90Melbet
|1.76Paripesa
|Abu Dhabi Knight Riders161.5
|1.92Paripesa
|1.74PlanBet
|MI Emirates162.5
|1.92Megapari
|1.74WinWin
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates in ILT20 2026?
Our AI model predicts MI Emirates to win at 50.4%, against 49.6% for the Knight Riders, in the 7th match of ILT20 2026 on 26 November 2026. The call rests on an 8-1 head-to-head record and deeper batting, and it is one of the closest games of the season.
What is the toss prediction for ADKR vs MIE?
Field first, at 70%. The game is an evening start at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, 6:30 pm local time (26 November 2026), and our toss page backs the winner of the coin to chase under lights at this ground rather than set a total.
What are the odds for ADKR vs MIE?
At the 00:21 IST read on 25 November, Melbet had MI Emirates at 1.87 and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at 1.92. Our fair odds are 1.98 and 2.02, so both prices sat just under fair value at that read. Prices move, so compare the live card on this page.
Is Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium a batting or bowling pitch?
Recent evidence cuts both ways. In this fixture at this ground, 11 December 2025 brought a 7-wicket chase and 24 January 2025 a 42-run defence. ILT20 2026 visits the ground for the first time with this game, so the surface is fresh, with around 26°C and no rain forecast for the start.
When did Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates last play in the ILT20?
On 2 January 2026 at Sharjah, where MI Emirates won by 7 wickets. MI Emirates lead the ILT20 head-to-head 8-1 across nine meetings from 2023 to 2026; the only Knight Riders win came at Sheikh Zayed Stadium (24 January 2025, by 42 runs).
What time does ADKR vs MIE start?
The match starts at 8:00 pm IST (26 November 2026), which is 6:30 pm local time in Abu Dhabi and 14:30 UTC. It is the 7th match of ILT20 2026, played at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, the tournament's first visit to the ground this season.
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