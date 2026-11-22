Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Toss Prediction (SS-W vs MS-W)
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 60%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.
What toss winners chose in this tournament
- This tournament23 of 32 bowl
- Sydney Sixers Women2 of 4 bowl
- Melbourne Stars Women3 of 5 bat
What we know about this toss
What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.
This tournament23 of 32 bowl The latest 12 of the 32 tosses in this tournament
In this tournament, 23 of the 32 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 22 November 2026.
- 22 November 2026Melbourne Stars Women batted
- 22 November 2026Brisbane Heat Women bowled
- 21 November 2026Sydney Sixers Women bowled
- 21 November 2026Hobart Hurricanes Women bowled
- 20 November 2026Adelaide Strikers Women bowled
- 19 November 2026Sydney Thunder Women bowled
- 19 November 2026Hobart Hurricanes Women bowled
- 17 November 2026Adelaide Strikers Women batted
- 16 November 2026Sydney Thunder Women bowled
- 15 November 2026Melbourne Renegades Women bowled
- 14 November 2026Adelaide Strikers Women batted
- 14 November 2026Brisbane Heat Women bowled
Sydney Sixers Women2 of 4 bowl Sydney Sixers Women's 4 toss wins in this tournament
In this tournament, Sydney Sixers Women chose to bowl in 2 of their 4 toss wins. On 21 November 2026 they bowled.
- 21 November 2026bowled
- 12 November 2026batted
- 6 November 2026batted
- 30 October 2026bowled
Melbourne Stars Women3 of 5 bat Melbourne Stars Women's 5 toss wins in this tournament
In this tournament, Melbourne Stars Women chose to bat in 3 of their 5 toss wins. On 22 November 2026 they batted.
- 22 November 2026batted
- 12 November 2026batted
- 8 November 2026batted
- 2 November 2026bowled
- 31 October 2026bowled
North Sydney Oval3 of 4 bowl All 4 tosses at North Sydney Oval in this tournament
At North Sydney Oval in this tournament, 3 of the 4 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 21 November 2026. Chasing sides won 3 of the 4 decided games.
- 21 November 2026Sydney Sixers Women bowled, Sydney Sixers Women won
- 15 November 2026Melbourne Renegades Women bowled, Melbourne Renegades Women won
- 8 November 2026Melbourne Stars Women batted, Perth Scorchers Women won
- 8 November 2026Sydney Thunder Women bowled, Sydney Sixers Women won
- Ground
- North Sydney Oval
- Start
- Evening start, 26 November, 13:40 IST / 19:10 local
What the toss does to the odds
Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.
Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop.
Sydney Sixers Women
- Odds now1.49 · 64% to win
- Wins toss, bowls first1.43 · 66% to win
- Loses toss, bats first1.55 · 61% to win
Melbourne Stars Women
- Odds now2.62 · 36% to win
- Wins toss, bowls first2.44 · 39% to win
- Loses toss, bats first2.81 · 34% to win
Best odds · match winner
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How we made this Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women toss prediction
We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.
Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how the toss call is built.
Call this match. Take on our AI.
SS-W vs MS-W toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the SS-W vs MS-W toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 60%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 13:10 IST on 26 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What will the toss winner choose in SS-W vs MS-W?
We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 60%. In this tournament, Sydney Sixers Women chose to bowl in 2 of their 4 toss wins. In this tournament, Melbourne Stars Women chose to bat in 3 of their 5 toss wins.
What time is the SS-W vs MS-W toss?
The toss is expected at 13:10 IST on 26 November, 30 minutes before the 13:40 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
What did toss winners choose at North Sydney Oval, Sydney?
At North Sydney Oval in this tournament, 3 of the 4 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 21 November 2026. Chasing sides won 3 of the 4 decided games. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
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