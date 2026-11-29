Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Toss Prediction (MR-W vs BH-W)
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 80%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.
What toss winners chose in this tournament
- This tournament28 of 40 bowl
- Melbourne Renegades Women3 of 3 bowl
- Brisbane Heat Women4 of 6 bowl
What we know about this toss
What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.
This tournament28 of 40 bowl The latest 12 of the 40 tosses in this tournament
In this tournament, 28 of the 40 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 29 November 2026.
- 29 November 2026Adelaide Strikers Women batted
- 29 November 2026Brisbane Heat Women bowled
- 28 November 2026Sydney Thunder Women bowled
- 28 November 2026Melbourne Renegades Women bowled
- 27 November 2026Hobart Hurricanes Women bowled
- 26 November 2026Melbourne Stars Women batted
- 26 November 2026Adelaide Strikers Women bowled
- 25 November 2026Brisbane Heat Women batted
- 22 November 2026Melbourne Stars Women batted
- 22 November 2026Brisbane Heat Women bowled
- 21 November 2026Sydney Sixers Women bowled
- 21 November 2026Hobart Hurricanes Women bowled
Melbourne Renegades Women3 of 3 bowl Melbourne Renegades Women's 3 toss wins in this tournament
In this tournament, Melbourne Renegades Women chose to bowl in 3 of their 3 toss wins. On 28 November 2026 they bowled.
- 28 November 2026bowled
- 15 November 2026bowled
- 4 November 2026bowled
Brisbane Heat Women4 of 6 bowl Brisbane Heat Women's 6 toss wins in this tournament
In this tournament, Brisbane Heat Women chose to bowl in 4 of their 6 toss wins. On 29 November 2026 they bowled.
- 29 November 2026bowled
- 25 November 2026batted
- 22 November 2026bowled
- 14 November 2026bowled
- 7 November 2026bowled
- 1 November 2026batted
Junction Oval5 of 10 bowl All 10 tosses at Junction Oval in this tournament
At Junction Oval in this tournament, 5 of the 10 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 28 November 2026. Chasing sides won 4 of the 9 decided games.
- 28 November 2026Melbourne Renegades Women bowled, Melbourne Renegades Women won
- 25 November 2026Brisbane Heat Women batted, Melbourne Renegades Women won
- 22 November 2026Melbourne Stars Women batted
- 12 November 2026Sydney Sixers Women batted, Sydney Sixers Women won
- 12 November 2026Melbourne Stars Women batted, Brisbane Heat Women won
- 7 November 2026Adelaide Strikers Women bowled, Melbourne Renegades Women won
- 6 November 2026Sydney Sixers Women batted, Sydney Sixers Women won
- 2 November 2026Melbourne Stars Women bowled, Perth Scorchers Women won
- 29 October 2026Hobart Hurricanes Women bowled, Melbourne Stars Women won
- 29 October 2026Sydney Thunder Women bowled, Sydney Thunder Women won
- Ground
- Junction Oval, Melbourne
- Start
- Evening start, 1 December, 13:40 IST / 19:10 local
- Forecast
- 23°C · humidity 44% · overcastWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 29 November, 20:39 IST.
Toss winner odds · CricketFlip · from ₹10View toss markets
How we made this Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women toss prediction
We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.
Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how we forecast the toss decision.
Call this match. Take on our AI.
MR-W vs BH-W toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the MR-W vs BH-W toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 80%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 13:10 IST on 1 December. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What will the toss winner choose in MR-W vs BH-W?
We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 80%. In this tournament, Melbourne Renegades Women chose to bowl in 3 of their 3 toss wins. In this tournament, Brisbane Heat Women chose to bowl in 4 of their 6 toss wins.
What time is the MR-W vs BH-W toss?
The toss is expected at 13:10 IST on 1 December, 30 minutes before the 13:40 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
What did toss winners choose at Junction Oval, Melbourne?
At Junction Oval in this tournament, 5 of the 10 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 28 November 2026. Chasing sides won 4 of the 9 decided games. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
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