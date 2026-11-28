We back South Africa, at 79.2%.

South Africa won both Tests of this tour against Bangladesh, by 9 wickets in Johannesburg and by an innings and 219 runs in Centurion (November 2026).

Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh by 99 runs in Abu Dhabi (17 October 2026), and Afghanistan beat them by 7 wickets in Sharjah (21 October 2026).

Which team is stronger, South Africa or Bangladesh?

South Africa, on their 2026 ODI results and the two Tests of this tour.

South Africa beat Australia by 67 runs at Kingsmead, Durban (24 September 2026). Keshav Maharaj took 4 for 20 in 9.2 overs that day.

Three days later South Africa made 365 for 9 and beat Australia by 32 runs at the Wanderers, Johannesburg (27 September 2026).

Australia won the third game by 45 runs on the DLS method at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom (30 September 2026), after making 322 for 9.

Corbin Bosch took 4 for 60 for South Africa in that defeat.

South Africa then beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets in the 1st Test in Johannesburg (15-19 November 2026).

Bangladesh were all out for 91 in their first innings of the Centurion Test, which South Africa won by an innings and 219 runs (23-25 November 2026).

Quinton de Kock, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje are also in South Africa's ODI squad.

Bangladesh arrive after two ODI defeats in October 2026.

Zimbabwe made 271 for 8 and beat Bangladesh by 99 runs at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi (17 October 2026). Bangladesh were all out for 172.

Taskin Ahmed took 3 for 44 for Bangladesh in that game, and Tanzid Hasan made 46 off 38 balls.

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Sharjah (21 October 2026), after Bangladesh were all out for 160.

Parvez Hossain Emon made 70 off 96 balls for Bangladesh in Sharjah, and Taskin Ahmed took 2 for 36.

Bangladesh's best recent days against South Africa came in March 2022. They beat South Africa by 38 runs at Centurion (18 March 2022) and by 9 wickets at the same ground (23 March 2022).

Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Towhid Hridoy and Najmul Hossain Shanto are in Bangladesh's ODI squad.

Key matchups: Quinton de Kock against Taskin Ahmed, Keshav Maharaj against Litton Das

Quinton de Kock against Taskin Ahmed. Quinton de Kock made 174 off 140 balls for South Africa against Bangladesh at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (24 October 2023).

Taskin Ahmed took 5 for 35 for Bangladesh against South Africa at SuperSport Park, Centurion (23 March 2022).

Taskin's new-ball overs against de Kock may set the size of South Africa's innings.

Keshav Maharaj against Litton Das. Keshav Maharaj took 4 for 20 for South Africa against Australia at Kingsmead, Durban (24 September 2026).

Litton Das made 50 off 67 balls for Bangladesh against South Africa at Centurion (18 March 2022).

Maharaj's spin against Litton in the middle overs could decide how big Bangladesh's total gets.

SA vs BAN head to head South Africa, six most recent ODIs 3 Bangladesh, six most recent ODIs 3 The sides' six most recent men's ODIs, from 24 October 2023 back to 22 October 2017. Newest first. 24 October 2023 · Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai South Africa by 149 runs 23 March 2022 · SuperSport Park, Centurion Bangladesh by 9 wickets 20 March 2022 · the Wanderers, Johannesburg South Africa by 7 wickets 18 March 2022 · SuperSport Park, Centurion Bangladesh by 38 runs 2 June 2019 · Kennington Oval, London Bangladesh by 21 runs 22 October 2017 · Buffalo Park, East London South Africa by 200 runs Bangladesh won two of the three ODIs of their March 2022 tour of South Africa.

SA vs BAN pitch report: Buffalo Park, East London Batting first has paid at Buffalo Park. The side batting first won two of these three men's ODIs at the ground. Three men's ODIs at the ground, newest first 18 March 2023 West Indies made 335 for 8 batting first and beat South Africa by 48 runs. 22 October 2017 South Africa made 369 for 6 batting first and beat Bangladesh by 200 runs. 21 January 2015 South Africa bowled West Indies out for 122 and won by 9 wickets, chasing. Weather About 23-24°C through the day, humidity around 69-81% and a rain chance of 2% or less, with 0 mm forecast. Forecast read 28 November, 12:01 IST. Our toss call for this game is field first, at 64%.

South Africa vs Bangladesh prediction: we back South Africa at 79%

We back South Africa, at 79.2%, in line with the market's 79.3%.

Form is the first reason. South Africa beat Australia at Kingsmead (24 September 2026) and at the Wanderers (27 September 2026), then won both Tests against Bangladesh in November 2026.

Bangladesh's October 2026 results are the second. Zimbabwe beat them by 99 runs in Abu Dhabi (17 October), and Afghanistan beat them by 7 wickets in Sharjah (21 October).

Bangladesh's 20.8% rests on days like Centurion in March 2022, when Taskin Ahmed's 5 for 35 set up a 9-wicket win (23 March 2022).

At 11:52 IST (28 November), the best price on South Africa was 1.26, level with our fair 1.26.

What decides SA vs BAN

The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 64%. West Indies (18 March 2023) and South Africa (22 October 2017) both won batting first at Buffalo Park.

We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 64%. West Indies (18 March 2023) and South Africa (22 October 2017) both won batting first at Buffalo Park. Quinton de Kock. Quinton de Kock made 73 off 68 balls in South Africa's 200-run win over Bangladesh at Buffalo Park (22 October 2017).

Quinton de Kock made 73 off 68 balls in South Africa's 200-run win over Bangladesh at Buffalo Park (22 October 2017). Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Mehidy Hasan Miraz took 4 for 61 when Bangladesh beat South Africa by 38 runs at Centurion (18 March 2022).

Mehidy Hasan Miraz took 4 for 61 when Bangladesh beat South Africa by 38 runs at Centurion (18 March 2022). Taskin Ahmed. Taskin Ahmed took 3 for 44 for Bangladesh against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi (17 October 2026).