South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: South Africa to win, at 79.2%.
Toss Prediction
We expect the toss winner to field.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: South Africa to win, at 79.2%.
- • Toss call: Field first, at 64%. See our public toss call for SA vs BAN on the dedicated page.
- • Key fact: South Africa and Bangladesh are level at 3-3 in their six most recent ODIs, and South Africa beat Bangladesh by 200 runs at Buffalo Park, East London (22 October 2017).
- • Value: South Africa's fair odds are 1.26, and Bangladesh's are 4.81.
We back South Africa, at 79.2%.
South Africa won both Tests of this tour against Bangladesh, by 9 wickets in Johannesburg and by an innings and 219 runs in Centurion (November 2026).
Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh by 99 runs in Abu Dhabi (17 October 2026), and Afghanistan beat them by 7 wickets in Sharjah (21 October 2026).
Which team is stronger, South Africa or Bangladesh?
South Africa, on their 2026 ODI results and the two Tests of this tour.
South Africa beat Australia by 67 runs at Kingsmead, Durban (24 September 2026). Keshav Maharaj took 4 for 20 in 9.2 overs that day.
Three days later South Africa made 365 for 9 and beat Australia by 32 runs at the Wanderers, Johannesburg (27 September 2026).
Australia won the third game by 45 runs on the DLS method at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom (30 September 2026), after making 322 for 9.
Corbin Bosch took 4 for 60 for South Africa in that defeat.
South Africa then beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets in the 1st Test in Johannesburg (15-19 November 2026).
Bangladesh were all out for 91 in their first innings of the Centurion Test, which South Africa won by an innings and 219 runs (23-25 November 2026).
Quinton de Kock, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje are also in South Africa's ODI squad.
Bangladesh arrive after two ODI defeats in October 2026.
Zimbabwe made 271 for 8 and beat Bangladesh by 99 runs at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi (17 October 2026). Bangladesh were all out for 172.
Taskin Ahmed took 3 for 44 for Bangladesh in that game, and Tanzid Hasan made 46 off 38 balls.
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Sharjah (21 October 2026), after Bangladesh were all out for 160.
Parvez Hossain Emon made 70 off 96 balls for Bangladesh in Sharjah, and Taskin Ahmed took 2 for 36.
Bangladesh's best recent days against South Africa came in March 2022. They beat South Africa by 38 runs at Centurion (18 March 2022) and by 9 wickets at the same ground (23 March 2022).
Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Towhid Hridoy and Najmul Hossain Shanto are in Bangladesh's ODI squad.
Key matchups: Quinton de Kock against Taskin Ahmed, Keshav Maharaj against Litton Das
Quinton de Kock against Taskin Ahmed. Quinton de Kock made 174 off 140 balls for South Africa against Bangladesh at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (24 October 2023).
Taskin Ahmed took 5 for 35 for Bangladesh against South Africa at SuperSport Park, Centurion (23 March 2022).
Taskin's new-ball overs against de Kock may set the size of South Africa's innings.
Keshav Maharaj against Litton Das. Keshav Maharaj took 4 for 20 for South Africa against Australia at Kingsmead, Durban (24 September 2026).
Litton Das made 50 off 67 balls for Bangladesh against South Africa at Centurion (18 March 2022).
Maharaj's spin against Litton in the middle overs could decide how big Bangladesh's total gets.
SA vs BAN head to head
South Africa, six most recent ODIs
3
Bangladesh, six most recent ODIs
3
The sides' six most recent men's ODIs, from 24 October 2023 back to 22 October 2017. Newest first.
Bangladesh won two of the three ODIs of their March 2022 tour of South Africa.
SA vs BAN pitch report: Buffalo Park, East London
Batting first has paid at Buffalo Park. The side batting first won two of these three men's ODIs at the ground.
Three men's ODIs at the ground, newest first
West Indies made 335 for 8 batting first and beat South Africa by 48 runs.
South Africa made 369 for 6 batting first and beat Bangladesh by 200 runs.
South Africa bowled West Indies out for 122 and won by 9 wickets, chasing.
About 23-24°C through the day, humidity around 69-81% and a rain chance of 2% or less, with 0 mm forecast. Forecast read 28 November, 12:01 IST.
Our toss call for this game is field first, at 64%.
South Africa vs Bangladesh prediction: we back South Africa at 79%
We back South Africa, at 79.2%, in line with the market's 79.3%.
Form is the first reason. South Africa beat Australia at Kingsmead (24 September 2026) and at the Wanderers (27 September 2026), then won both Tests against Bangladesh in November 2026.
Bangladesh's October 2026 results are the second. Zimbabwe beat them by 99 runs in Abu Dhabi (17 October), and Afghanistan beat them by 7 wickets in Sharjah (21 October).
Bangladesh's 20.8% rests on days like Centurion in March 2022, when Taskin Ahmed's 5 for 35 set up a 9-wicket win (23 March 2022).
At 11:52 IST (28 November), the best price on South Africa was 1.26, level with our fair 1.26.
What decides SA vs BAN
- The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 64%. West Indies (18 March 2023) and South Africa (22 October 2017) both won batting first at Buffalo Park.
- Quinton de Kock. Quinton de Kock made 73 off 68 balls in South Africa's 200-run win over Bangladesh at Buffalo Park (22 October 2017).
- Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Mehidy Hasan Miraz took 4 for 61 when Bangladesh beat South Africa by 38 runs at Centurion (18 March 2022).
- Taskin Ahmed. Taskin Ahmed took 3 for 44 for Bangladesh against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi (17 October 2026).
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Best Odds
|Fair Odds
|South Africa
|79.2%
|79.3%
|1.26
|1.26
|Bangladesh
|20.8%
|20.7%
|4.33
|4.81
South Africa at 1.26 match our fair 1.26. At 11:52 IST (28 November), the best price on South Africa was 1.26, level with our fair 1.26. The best on Bangladesh was 4.33, under our fair 4.81. The toss is the sharper angle, and we expect the toss winner to bowl.
The market broadly agrees. Our model is 0.1 points below the market on South Africa (79.2% against 79.3%).
Odds captured on 28 November 2026.
Bangladesh tour of South Africa 2026
South Africa vs Bangladesh odds
1 Dec 2026 · 13:30 IST
Match winner: South Africa 1.26, Bangladesh 4.00 at Dafabet; checked 13:54 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1SA
|2BAN
|Payout
|1 · South Africa 1.26
|2 · Bangladesh 4.00
|Payout95.8%
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win South Africa vs Bangladesh in the 1st ODI?
South Africa. Our AI model gives them a 79.2% chance against Bangladesh at Buffalo Park, East London on 1 December 2026. South Africa beat Australia twice in September 2026 and won both Tests against Bangladesh in November 2026, including an innings win in Centurion.
What is the toss prediction for South Africa vs Bangladesh?
Field first, at 64%. We expect the toss winner to bowl in the 1st ODI at Buffalo Park on 1 December 2026. South Africa are 79.2% whichever side bats first, and the side batting first won two of three recent men's ODIs at the ground.
What are the odds for South Africa vs Bangladesh?
At 11:52 IST on 28 November, the best price on South Africa was 1.26 and the best on Bangladesh was 4.33. Our fair odds are 1.26 for South Africa and 4.81 for Bangladesh, so South Africa's price matched our fair line and Bangladesh's sat under it.
Is Buffalo Park a batting or bowling pitch?
A batting pitch on recent ODI evidence. West Indies made 335 for 8 batting first and beat South Africa by 48 runs at Buffalo Park on 18 March 2023, and South Africa made 369 for 6 batting first and won by 200 runs against Bangladesh there on 22 October 2017.
When did South Africa and Bangladesh last play an ODI?
At the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on 24 October 2023, at the ICC Cricket World Cup. South Africa made 382 for 5 and beat Bangladesh by 149 runs, with Quinton de Kock making 174 off 140 balls. Bangladesh were all out for 233 in reply.
Where is the 1st ODI between South Africa and Bangladesh being played?
At Buffalo Park, East London, on 1 December 2026. It is the first of three ODIs between South Africa and Bangladesh, with the 2nd ODI on 4 December and the 3rd on 7 December 2026, after South Africa won both Tests of the tour.
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