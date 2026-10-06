USA are our pick in Dallas.

Our AI model gives USA a 59.8% chance of beating Namibia in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, on Wednesday 7 October 2026, with the start at 8:30 pm IST (15:00 UTC). USA arrive off a 6-wicket win over the UAE at this ground, while Namibia's game against the UAE here (3 October 2026) was washed out after 2 overs.

Milind Kumar and a deep USA batting order set the standard

USA's last outing showed what their batting can do. On 5 October 2026 they ran down the UAE's 330 for 8 with 7 balls to spare, finishing on 332 for 4 in 48.5 overs after winning the toss and choosing to field.

Milind Kumar made 116 not out off 84 balls and was named player of the match. Shubham Ranjane added 57 not out off 49, after Saiteja Mukkamalla (56 off 62) and Monank Patel (55 off 62) had kept the chase moving. Four scores past 50 in one innings is the depth Namibia have to plan for.

The wider form line is good rather than perfect. Before Dallas, USA beat Canada by 5 wickets at King City on 12 June 2026, lost to the Netherlands by 21 runs on 8 June and beat Canada by 8 wickets in a 45-over game on 6 June. Nepal beat them by 122 runs in Kirtipur (22 May 2026). Their last five completed games read W, W, L, W, L, most recent first.

What Namibia bring after a washout and three defeats

Namibia come in short of recent cricket. Their game against the UAE here lasted 2 overs before rain: Namibia were 9 for 0 in what had become a 20-over game, after the UAE won the toss and fielded.

Before that, Namibia lost three ODIs to South Africa in Windhoek: by 99 runs on the DLS method (9 September 2026), by 157 runs (11 September) and by 9 wickets (13 September). Those defeats leave their last five completed games at L, L, L, W, W.

The two wins in that run came in League 2 in Utrecht, by 3 runs against Nepal (27 July 2026) and by 6 wickets against the Netherlands (31 July).

Namibia's XI against the UAE included Gerhard Erasmus, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz and Ruben Trumpelmann. After a washout and three defeats to South Africa, they will want a full game to find their rhythm before the second meeting with USA in Dallas (13 October 2026).

Key Matchups: Milind Kumar and Harmeet Singh against Namibia

Milind Kumar vs Namibia's bowlers: Milind Kumar's 116 not out came off 84 balls against a UAE total of 330 for 8, which is scoring at better than a run a ball in a big chase. Namibia's bowlers need an answer for him before he settles, because USA showed real depth behind him in that chase.

Harmeet Singh vs Namibia's batters: Harmeet Singh took 4 for 65 in 10 overs while the UAE were building their 330 for 8. Namibia's batters faced only 2 overs at this ground (3 October 2026), so they have had little time out in the middle here compared with USA.

Gerhard Erasmus and JJ Smit vs USA's attack: Both were in Namibia's side against the UAE. Namibia need big innings from that group, because a modest total gives a batting order that has just run down 330 for 8 the kind of chase it has just completed.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record USA have won all four meetings between these sides in this League 2 cycle. They won by 6 wickets on 16 September 2024 and by 7 wickets on 22 September 2024, both in Windhoek, then by 114 runs in a 43-over game at Al Amerat (8 February 2025) and by 70 runs at the same ground (14 February 2025). The sides meet again in Dallas on 13 October 2026, so this is the first of two meetings within a week.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. The only completed 50-over game of this League 2 round at the ground came on 5 October 2026, when USA ran down the UAE's 330 for 8 with 7 balls to spare after choosing to field. Start: 8:30 pm IST (15:00 UTC) on Wednesday 7 October 2026.

8:30 pm IST (15:00 UTC) on Wednesday 7 October 2026. Weather: Rain ended Namibia's game against the UAE here after 2 overs (3 October 2026), so a shortened game is possible.

Rain ended Namibia's game against the UAE here after 2 overs (3 October 2026), so a shortened game is possible. History: On 31 October 2024, Scotland made 317 for 5 here and beat USA (246 all out) by 71 runs.

On 31 October 2024, Scotland made 317 for 5 here and beat USA (246 all out) by 71 runs. Toss: Toss call: Field first — we expect the toss winner to bowl, as USA did after winning the toss on 5 October 2026. See our toss analysis for USA vs NAM, locked in before the coin lands.

Match Analysis: where this game will be won

The likeliest shape is a chase. We expect the toss winner to bowl, and USA showed in their 5 October 2026 chase that they can run down a total above 300 at this ground. If Namibia bat first, they will need a score in the region of the UAE's 330 for 8 to stretch USA.

Namibia's route is early wickets. Their bowling has been tested hard lately: South Africa beat them by 157 runs on 11 September 2026 and by 9 wickets on 13 September.

For USA, the warning is the 122-run defeat by Nepal in Kirtipur on 22 May 2026. That result sits in their last five, and Namibia won both of their Utrecht games in July 2026, so this is not a one-way contest even with USA holding all four League 2 wins between the sides.

USA vs Namibia Prediction: USA to win at 60%

USA are the pick at 59.8%. They have won all four meetings in this League 2 cycle, they ran down 330 for 8 at this ground (5 October 2026), and Milind Kumar and Harmeet Singh did the damage in that game.

The price agrees with us. At 1.65 USA are close to our fair odds of 1.67, and Namibia at 2.24 sit under our fair 2.49, so the match-winner market is efficiently priced and the toss call is where we see the angle.

📊 Odds & Betting Value Team Our Model Market Implied Odds Fair Odds USA 59.8% 58.2% 1.65 1.67 Namibia 40.2% 41.8% 2.24 2.49 The match-winner market is efficiently priced. USA at 1.65 sit just under our fair odds of 1.67, and Namibia at 2.24 sit under our fair 2.49. Our model and the market are within two points of each other, so the sharper angle is the toss, where we expect the toss winner to field. Odds captured on 6 October 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will win USA vs Namibia in ICC Cricket World Cup League 2?

Our AI model makes USA the pick at 59.8% against Namibia's 40.2% for the game at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas (7 October 2026). USA ran down the UAE's 330 for 8 at the same ground (5 October 2026) and have won all four League 2 meetings with Namibia in this cycle.

What is the toss prediction for USA vs Namibia?

We expect the toss winner to field first in USA vs Namibia (7 October 2026). USA won the toss and fielded against the UAE in Dallas (5 October 2026), then won by 6 wickets with 7 balls left.

What are the odds for USA vs Namibia?

As of 6 October 2026, the available odds for USA vs Namibia were 1.65 on USA and 2.24 on Namibia, against our fair odds of 1.67 and 2.49. Both prices sit under fair, so the match-winner market is efficiently priced and the toss is the sharper angle.

What is the head-to-head record between USA and Namibia?

USA have won all four meetings with Namibia in this League 2 cycle: by 6 wickets (16 September 2024) and by 7 wickets (22 September 2024) in Windhoek, then by 114 runs (8 February 2025) and by 70 runs (14 February 2025) at Al Amerat.

When does USA vs Namibia start?

USA vs Namibia starts at 8:30 pm IST (15:00 UTC) on Wednesday 7 October 2026 at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. The two sides meet again in Dallas (13 October 2026).

Who are the key players for USA vs Namibia?

For USA, Milind Kumar made 116 not out off 84 balls and Harmeet Singh took 4 for 65 against the UAE (5 October 2026). Namibia's XI against the UAE (3 October 2026) included Gerhard Erasmus, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz and Ruben Trumpelmann.