We back Lumbini Lions, at 52%.

This is Qualifier 1 of the Nepal Premier League 2026, at Kirtipur (17 November 2026). The winner goes straight to the 21 November final; the loser plays Qualifier 2 against the Eliminator winner.

It is also a rematch of the 2025 final, which Lumbini Lions won by 6 wickets (13 December 2025). They beat the Royals again, by 7 wickets, in the 1st Match of this season (26 October 2026).

Which team is stronger, Lumbini Lions or Sudur Paschim Royals?

Lumbini, by a small margin. Their seven league games brought five wins, one defeat and one game abandoned without a toss, against Chitwan Rhinos (31 October 2026).

The one defeat came against Kathmandu Gorkhas by 36 runs (7 November 2026). Lumbini then beat Karnali Yaks by 4 wickets (12 November 2026) and Biratnagar Kings by 4 wickets (14 November 2026).

D'Arcy Short made 46 off 34 balls for Lumbini against Karnali Yaks (12 November 2026), then 45 off 38 balls for Lumbini against Biratnagar Kings (14 November 2026).

Rohit Paudel made 47 not out off 32 balls for Lumbini when they beat Pokhara Avengers by 8 wickets (3 November 2026).

The Royals also won five of their seven league games. Their two defeats came against Lumbini (26 October 2026) and against Biratnagar Kings in a game cut to 5 overs a side after a wet outfield (31 October 2026).

The Royals then won four games in a row, from 2 November to 13 November 2026, against Chitwan Rhinos, Karnali Yaks, Janakpur Bolts and Kathmandu Gorkhas.

Batting first worked for them in November 2026. Sudur Paschim made 176 for 6 against Karnali Yaks (6 November 2026) and won by 39 runs.

Key matchups: Dipendra Singh Airee against Kishor Mahato, D'Arcy Short against Scott Kuggeleijn

Dipendra Singh Airee against Kishor Mahato. Dipendra Singh Airee made 60 off 55 balls for Sudur Paschim against Kathmandu Gorkhas (13 November 2026). He made 51 not out off 36 balls for the Royals against Pokhara Avengers (28 October 2026).

Kishor Mahato took 4 for 22 in four overs for Lumbini in the 1st Match against the Royals (26 October 2026). He took 2 for 24 in four overs for Lumbini against Biratnagar Kings (14 November 2026).

D'Arcy Short against Scott Kuggeleijn. D'Arcy Short made 40 off 18 balls for Lumbini in that 1st Match (26 October 2026).

Scott Kuggeleijn took 3 for 13 in four overs for Sudur Paschim against Janakpur Bolts (10 November 2026). He took 2 for 26 in four overs for the Royals against Chitwan Rhinos (2 November 2026).

Rohit Paudel against Anil Kharel. Rohit Paudel made 38 off 31 balls for Lumbini against Janakpur Bolts (5 November 2026). Anil Kharel took 2 for 18 in four overs for Sudur Paschim against Kathmandu Gorkhas (13 November 2026).

LUL vs SPR head to head Lumbini wins 2 Sudur Paschim wins 2 The sides are level at 2-2 across every Nepal Premier League meeting, all four at Kirtipur. Newest first. 26 October 2026 · Kirtipur Lumbini by 7 wickets 13 December 2025 · Kirtipur, final Lumbini by 6 wickets 27 November 2025 · Kirtipur Sudur Paschim by 7 wickets 7 December 2024 · Kirtipur Sudur Paschim by 45 runs In the most recent meeting (26 October 2026), Lumbini Lions bowled Sudur Paschim out for 87 in 17.2 overs and won by 7 wickets.

LUL vs SPR pitch report: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur A pitch that has helped bowlers: Sudur Paschim defended 120 for 9 against Janakpur Bolts at Kirtipur (10 November 2026), and 125 for 6 against Kathmandu Gorkhas (13 November 2026). The two sides' latest Kirtipur games, newest first. 14 November 2026 Biratnagar Kings 166 for 4 in 20 overs · Lumbini 168 for 6 in 19.5 overs 13 November 2026 Sudur Paschim 125 for 6 in 20 overs · Kathmandu Gorkhas 118 for 7 in 20 overs 12 November 2026 Karnali Yaks all out for 105 in 19.2 overs · Lumbini 107 for 6 in 16.4 overs 10 November 2026 Sudur Paschim 120 for 9 in 20 overs · Janakpur Bolts all out for 93 in 19.5 overs Weather Partly cloudy and dry at the start, about 16°C with 67% humidity, about 14°C late in the game, and a 0% chance of rain in each hour. Forecast read 17 November, 01:45 IST. Lumbini Lions won the toss and fielded against Biratnagar Kings at Kirtipur (14 November 2026), then won by 4 wickets with one ball left.

LUL vs SPR prediction: we back Lumbini Lions at 52%

We back Lumbini at 52%, with the market at 51.7%.

The recent head-to-head is the first reason. Lumbini Lions bowled the Royals out for 85 in the 2025 final (13 December 2025) and won by 6 wickets.

Their bowling is the second. Sher Malla took 3 for 11 in four overs for Lumbini in the 1st Match against the Royals (26 October 2026).

Sudur Paschim's best answer is their bowling too. Scott Kuggeleijn's 3 for 13 for the Royals helped bowl Janakpur Bolts out for 93 in 19.5 overs (10 November 2026).

Dafabet had Lumbini Lions at 1.82 at 01:53 IST (17 November), under our fair odds of 1.92. Our toss call is field first, at 65%.

What decides LUL vs SPR

The toss. Our call is field first, at 65%. Lumbini won the toss and fielded against the Royals in the 1st Match (26 October 2026), then won by 7 wickets.

Our call is field first, at 65%. Lumbini won the toss and fielded against the Royals in the 1st Match (26 October 2026), then won by 7 wickets. Lumbini's chasing. Lumbini made 168 for 6 in 19.5 overs to beat Biratnagar Kings (14 November 2026).

Lumbini made 168 for 6 in 19.5 overs to beat Biratnagar Kings (14 November 2026). Brandon McMullen. Brandon McMullen made 43 off 21 balls for Sudur Paschim against Chitwan Rhinos (2 November 2026).