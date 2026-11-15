We back Tasmania, at 52.7%.

Tasmania won two of their four One-Day Cup games from 20 September to 24 October 2026.

Queensland beat Tasmania by 10 wickets in the Sheffield Shield at the Gabba, in the four-day game that began on 11 November 2026.

The 50-over game in Brisbane starts at 5:30 am IST (00:00 UTC), and rain is forecast to build through the afternoon.

Which team is stronger, Queensland or Tasmania?

Tasmania, narrowly, on 2026-27 one-day form.

Tasmania opened with a 9-wicket win in Perth, bowling Western Australia out for 115 (20 September 2026). Riley Meredith took 4 for 11 in 8 overs for Tasmania that day.

Jordan Silk made 142 off 106 balls for Tasmania against South Australia at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide (23 September 2026). Tasmania made 376 for 8 and lost by 7 runs.

Tasmania then beat New South Wales by 57 runs (DLS method) in a 30-over game in Sydney (13 October 2026). Will Prestwidge made 71 off 56 balls for Tasmania in that win.

Victoria beat Tasmania by 138 runs (DLS method) at Bellerive Oval in Hobart (24 October 2026), with Caleb Jewell 47 not out for Tasmania.

Queensland have one win from four.

They made 335 for 7 and still lost to Victoria by 3 wickets at Allan Border Field in Brisbane (19 September 2026).

Hugh Weibgen made 125 off 89 balls for Queensland against New South Wales in Brisbane (22 September 2026), but Queensland's 358 all out was chased down with 6 balls left.

Hugh Weibgen made 103 off 85 balls for Queensland when they beat Western Australia by 15 runs at the WACA Ground in Perth (13 October 2026).

South Australia then made 397 for 7 and beat Queensland by 126 runs in Adelaide (17 October 2026), despite 121 off 104 balls from Lachlan Hearne for Queensland.

Queensland's 13-player squad, named on 14 November 2026, has Marnus Labuschagne as captain.

Key matchups: Marnus Labuschagne against Riley Meredith, Jordan Silk against Mitchell Swepson

Marnus Labuschagne against Riley Meredith. Marnus Labuschagne made 105 off 91 balls for Queensland against Tasmania at Allan Border Field (9 October 2025) and 126 off 137 against South Australia in Brisbane (21 February 2026).

Riley Meredith took 4 for 11 for Tasmania against Western Australia at the WACA Ground (20 September 2026).

If Meredith removes Labuschagne early, Queensland lose their captain.

Jordan Silk against Mitchell Swepson. Jordan Silk made 85 not out off 61 balls for Tasmania against Queensland at Allan Border Field (9 October 2025), and 142 against South Australia in Adelaide (23 September 2026).

Mitchell Swepson took 7 for 28 for Queensland against South Australia at the Gabba (21 February 2026) and 4 for 40 against Tasmania in Hobart (3 December 2024).

How Silk handles Swepson could decide the size of Tasmania's total or chase.

Queensland vs Tasmania head to head Queensland, One-Day Cup since 2024 1 Tasmania, One-Day Cup since 2024 1 Level at one win each in the One-Day Cup since September 2024, with one no result. Newest first. 9 October 2025 · Allan Border Field, Brisbane Tasmania by 5 wickets 3 December 2024 · Bellerive Oval, Hobart Queensland by 56 runs (DLS method) 25 September 2024 · Junction Oval, Melbourne no result because of rain Outside the One-Day Cup, Queensland beat Tasmania by 10 wickets in the Sheffield Shield at the Gabba, in a four-day game that began on 11 November 2026.

Queensland vs Tasmania pitch report: The Gabba, Brisbane A bowling ground in the One-Day Cup. Western Australia bowled Queensland out for 131 at the Gabba (23 February 2025), and Queensland bowled South Australia out for 135 there (21 February 2026). Every One-Day Cup game at the Gabba since September 2024, newest first 21 February 2026 Queensland 260 all out · South Australia 135 all out in 26.1 overs, Queensland won by 125 runs. 23 February 2025 Queensland 131 all out · Western Australia 132 for 4 in 26 overs, won by 6 wickets. Weather About 28°C at the start, with the chance of rain rising from 4% to 51% by 8:30 am IST and 94% by 11:30 am IST. Forecast read 15 November, 07:04 IST. Both toss winners in those games, Western Australia (23 February 2025) and South Australia (21 February 2026), chose to bowl.

Queensland vs Tasmania prediction: we back Tasmania at 53%

We back Tasmania, 52.7%, with the market at 50.7%.

One-day form is the first reason.

Tasmania beat Western Australia by 9 wickets (20 September 2026) and New South Wales by 57 runs (13 October 2026). Queensland's only win in four One-Day Cup games from 19 September to 17 October 2026 came by 15 runs at the WACA Ground (13 October 2026).

The Sheffield Shield pulls the other way.

Queensland bowled Tasmania out for 133 and 233 in the Sheffield Shield in Brisbane and won by 10 wickets, in the four-day game that began on 11 November 2026.

Tasmania also won the sides' One-Day Cup meeting at Allan Border Field, making 317 for 5 to beat Queensland's 311 all out (9 October 2025).

Melbet had Tasmania at 1.89 at 07:06 IST (15 November), just under our fair 1.90. Dafabet's 1.94 on Queensland sits under our 2.11.

What decides Queensland vs Tasmania

The rain. Rain is forecast to build through the afternoon in Brisbane, which would put a shortened chase in play.

Rain is forecast to build through the afternoon in Brisbane, which would put a shortened chase in play. The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 66%. Tasmania won the toss and bowled at Allan Border Field (9 October 2025).

We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 66%. Tasmania won the toss and bowled at Allan Border Field (9 October 2025). Marnus Labuschagne. He made 126 off 137 balls for Queensland against South Australia in Brisbane (21 February 2026).

He made 126 off 137 balls for Queensland against South Australia in Brisbane (21 February 2026). Jordan Silk. He made 142 off 106 balls for Tasmania against South Australia (23 September 2026).