We back Pakistan Women, at 81.2%.

Pakistan Women beat Zimbabwe Women by 133 runs in Karachi (15 May 2026), the newest of their three T20Is.

Seven Districts Ground in Ajman hosts this 14th Match on 16 November 2026, from 10:30 am IST (05:00 UTC).

Which team is stronger, Zimbabwe Women or Pakistan Women?

Pakistan Women, on three big wins over Zimbabwe in May and their batting at this tournament.

Pakistan Women chose to bat and made 180 for 2 against Thailand Women at Karwan (13 November 2026), winning by 24 runs.

Ayesha Zafar made 59 not out off 26 balls for Pakistan Women in that win over Thailand Women.

Tuba Hassan took 3 for 26 for Pakistan Women when they beat Bangladesh Women by 8 wickets at Karwan (12 November 2026).

Netherlands Women then beat Pakistan Women by 8 wickets at Seven Districts (15 November 2026), chasing 127 for 2 after Pakistan Women made 126 for 7.

Muneeba Ali captains Pakistan at this tournament, with Ayesha Zafar as vice-captain. Fatima Sana misses the tournament for her first Women's Big Bash League season.

Zimbabwe Women chose to bat and made 131 for 7 against Bangladesh Women at Seven Districts (13 November 2026).

Bangladesh Women made 132 for 1 in 17.3 overs in reply and won by 9 wickets.

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano made 40 off 30 balls for Zimbabwe Women in that game, and their captain Josephine Nkomo made 35 off 29 balls.

In their next game (15 November 2026), Zimbabwe Women made 110 for 5 at Karwan and bowled Thailand Women out for 82 to win by 28 runs.

Key matchups: Ayesha Zafar against Michelle Mavunga, Tasmia Rubab against Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano

Ayesha Zafar against Michelle Mavunga. Ayesha Zafar made 102 not out off 47 balls for Pakistan Women against Zimbabwe Women in Karachi (12 May 2026).

Michelle Mavunga took 1 for 24 in four overs for Zimbabwe Women against Bangladesh Women (13 November 2026).

Tasmia Rubab against Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano. Tasmia Rubab took 4 for 18 in three overs for Pakistan Women against Thailand Women at Karwan (13 November 2026).

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano top-scored with 40 for Zimbabwe Women against Bangladesh Women (13 November 2026).

Nashra Sandhu against Kelis Ndhlovu. Nashra Sandhu took 2 for 13 in four overs for Pakistan Women against Bangladesh Women (12 November 2026).

Kelis Ndhlovu hit 32 off 13 balls for Zimbabwe Women against Pakistan Women in Karachi on 15 May 2026.

Zimbabwe Women vs Pakistan Women head to head Pakistan Women 3 Zimbabwe Women 0 Pakistan Women lead 3-0 across their three women's T20Is, played in Karachi from 12 to 15 May 2026, newest first 15 May 2026 · 3rd T20I, Karachi Pakistan Women beat Zimbabwe Women by 133 runs 14 May 2026 · 2nd T20I, Karachi Pakistan Women beat Zimbabwe Women by 67 runs 12 May 2026 · 1st T20I, Karachi Pakistan Women beat Zimbabwe Women by 153 runs Pakistan Women batted first in all three and made 223 for 4 in the newest one (15 May 2026), so Zimbabwe Women need their best batting of the year.

Zimbabwe Women vs Pakistan Women pitch report: Seven Districts Ground, Ajman A clear morning in Ajman at about 26°C, and we expect the toss winner to bat first, at 63%. The 14th Match of the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy 2026, at Seven Districts Same start time Netherlands Women chose to bowl and beat Pakistan Women by 8 wickets at Seven Districts (15 November 2026), in a game that also began at 10:30 am IST. Batting first, same slot Ireland Women made 171 for 5 batting first and beat United Arab Emirates Women by 61 runs at Seven Districts (13 November 2026). The opening morning Scotland Women chose to bowl, bowled out Papua New Guinea Women for 93 and won by 7 wickets at Seven Districts (12 November 2026). Weather About 26°C and clear for the 10:30 am IST start in Ajman, with no rain in the forecast. Forecast read 15 November, 20:32 IST. The toss winner bowled in those three morning games, but Zimbabwe and Pakistan each chose to bat when they won a toss at this tournament (13 November 2026).

Zimbabwe Women vs Pakistan Women prediction: we back Pakistan Women at 81%

We back Pakistan Women, at 81.2%, with the market at 79.3%.

Their record against Zimbabwe is the reason. Pakistan Women chose to bat and made 237 for 5 in Karachi on 12 May 2026.

Zimbabwe Women were all out for 84 in 18.2 overs in reply, and Pakistan Women won by 153 runs.

Two days later, Pakistan Women made 170 for 4 batting first in Karachi and Zimbabwe Women finished on 103 for 8 (14 May 2026).

The price agrees with the pick. Dafabet's 1.20 on Pakistan Women at 20:32 IST (15 November) sits just under our fair 1.23.

Zimbabwe Women's 4.60 at that 20:32 IST read (15 November) sits under our fair 5.32.

What decides Zimbabwe Women vs Pakistan Women

Pakistan's top order. Ayesha Zafar made 59 not out off 26 balls against Thailand Women (13 November 2026).

Ayesha Zafar made 59 not out off 26 balls against Thailand Women (13 November 2026). Zimbabwe's bowling. Zimbabwe Women bowled Thailand Women out for 82 in 16.4 overs at Karwan (15 November 2026).

Zimbabwe Women bowled Thailand Women out for 82 in 16.4 overs at Karwan (15 November 2026). The toss. Pakistan Women chose to bat after winning the toss against Thailand Women on 13 November 2026.