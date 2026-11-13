Zimbabwe Women vs Pakistan Women Match 14 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: Pakistan Women to win, at 81.2%.
Toss Prediction
We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 63%.Toss preview ›
ZIM-W vs PAK-W Playing 11
Each team is confirmed when its XI is announced at the toss.
Zimbabwe Women
Expected captainJosephine Nkomo
- Kelis Ndhlovu
- Beloved Biza
- Sharne Mayers
- Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano
- Josephine Nkomo (c)
- Nyasha Gwanzura
- Christine Mutasa
- Michelle Mavunga
- Chiedza Dhururu (wk)
- Nomvelo Sibanda
- Olinder Chare
Based on the last XI in this series and today's squad.
Updated 15 Nov, 23:50 IST
Pakistan Women
Expected captainMuneeba Ali
- Sadaf Shamas
- Shawaal Zulfiqar
- Muneeba Ali (c) (wk)
- Ayesha Zafar
- Eyman Fatima
- Gull Feroza
- Tuba Hassan
- Umm-E-Hani
- Waheeda Akhtar
- Nashra Sandhu
- Momina Riasat
Based on the last XI in this series and today's squad.
Updated 15 Nov, 23:50 IST
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: Pakistan Women to win, at 81.2%.
- • Toss call: Bat first, at 63%. Our toss prediction for Zimbabwe Women vs Pakistan Women is timestamped publicly before the coin lands.
- • Key fact: Pakistan Women beat Zimbabwe Women by 133 runs in Karachi (15 May 2026), the newest of their three T20Is.
- • Value: Pakistan Women's fair odds are 1.23, and Dafabet had them at 1.20 at 20:32 IST (15 November).
We back Pakistan Women, at 81.2%.
Pakistan Women beat Zimbabwe Women by 133 runs in Karachi (15 May 2026), the newest of their three T20Is.
Seven Districts Ground in Ajman hosts this 14th Match on 16 November 2026, from 10:30 am IST (05:00 UTC).
Which team is stronger, Zimbabwe Women or Pakistan Women?
Pakistan Women, on three big wins over Zimbabwe in May and their batting at this tournament.
Pakistan Women chose to bat and made 180 for 2 against Thailand Women at Karwan (13 November 2026), winning by 24 runs.
Ayesha Zafar made 59 not out off 26 balls for Pakistan Women in that win over Thailand Women.
Tuba Hassan took 3 for 26 for Pakistan Women when they beat Bangladesh Women by 8 wickets at Karwan (12 November 2026).
Netherlands Women then beat Pakistan Women by 8 wickets at Seven Districts (15 November 2026), chasing 127 for 2 after Pakistan Women made 126 for 7.
Muneeba Ali captains Pakistan at this tournament, with Ayesha Zafar as vice-captain. Fatima Sana misses the tournament for her first Women's Big Bash League season.
Zimbabwe Women chose to bat and made 131 for 7 against Bangladesh Women at Seven Districts (13 November 2026).
Bangladesh Women made 132 for 1 in 17.3 overs in reply and won by 9 wickets.
Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano made 40 off 30 balls for Zimbabwe Women in that game, and their captain Josephine Nkomo made 35 off 29 balls.
In their next game (15 November 2026), Zimbabwe Women made 110 for 5 at Karwan and bowled Thailand Women out for 82 to win by 28 runs.
Key matchups: Ayesha Zafar against Michelle Mavunga, Tasmia Rubab against Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano
Ayesha Zafar against Michelle Mavunga. Ayesha Zafar made 102 not out off 47 balls for Pakistan Women against Zimbabwe Women in Karachi (12 May 2026).
Michelle Mavunga took 1 for 24 in four overs for Zimbabwe Women against Bangladesh Women (13 November 2026).
Tasmia Rubab against Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano. Tasmia Rubab took 4 for 18 in three overs for Pakistan Women against Thailand Women at Karwan (13 November 2026).
Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano top-scored with 40 for Zimbabwe Women against Bangladesh Women (13 November 2026).
Nashra Sandhu against Kelis Ndhlovu. Nashra Sandhu took 2 for 13 in four overs for Pakistan Women against Bangladesh Women (12 November 2026).
Kelis Ndhlovu hit 32 off 13 balls for Zimbabwe Women against Pakistan Women in Karachi on 15 May 2026.
Zimbabwe Women vs Pakistan Women head to head
Pakistan Women
3
Zimbabwe Women
0
Pakistan Women lead 3-0 across their three women's T20Is, played in Karachi from 12 to 15 May 2026, newest first
Pakistan Women batted first in all three and made 223 for 4 in the newest one (15 May 2026), so Zimbabwe Women need their best batting of the year.
Zimbabwe Women vs Pakistan Women pitch report: Seven Districts Ground, Ajman
A clear morning in Ajman at about 26°C, and we expect the toss winner to bat first, at 63%.
The 14th Match of the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy 2026, at Seven Districts
Netherlands Women chose to bowl and beat Pakistan Women by 8 wickets at Seven Districts (15 November 2026), in a game that also began at 10:30 am IST.
Ireland Women made 171 for 5 batting first and beat United Arab Emirates Women by 61 runs at Seven Districts (13 November 2026).
Scotland Women chose to bowl, bowled out Papua New Guinea Women for 93 and won by 7 wickets at Seven Districts (12 November 2026).
About 26°C and clear for the 10:30 am IST start in Ajman, with no rain in the forecast. Forecast read 15 November, 20:32 IST.
The toss winner bowled in those three morning games, but Zimbabwe and Pakistan each chose to bat when they won a toss at this tournament (13 November 2026).
Zimbabwe Women vs Pakistan Women prediction: we back Pakistan Women at 81%
We back Pakistan Women, at 81.2%, with the market at 79.3%.
Their record against Zimbabwe is the reason. Pakistan Women chose to bat and made 237 for 5 in Karachi on 12 May 2026.
Zimbabwe Women were all out for 84 in 18.2 overs in reply, and Pakistan Women won by 153 runs.
Two days later, Pakistan Women made 170 for 4 batting first in Karachi and Zimbabwe Women finished on 103 for 8 (14 May 2026).
The price agrees with the pick. Dafabet's 1.20 on Pakistan Women at 20:32 IST (15 November) sits just under our fair 1.23.
Zimbabwe Women's 4.60 at that 20:32 IST read (15 November) sits under our fair 5.32.
What decides Zimbabwe Women vs Pakistan Women
- Pakistan's top order. Ayesha Zafar made 59 not out off 26 balls against Thailand Women (13 November 2026).
- Zimbabwe's bowling. Zimbabwe Women bowled Thailand Women out for 82 in 16.4 overs at Karwan (15 November 2026).
- The toss. Pakistan Women chose to bat after winning the toss against Thailand Women on 13 November 2026.
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Zimbabwe Women
|18.8%
|20.7%
|4.60
|5.32
|Pakistan Women
|81.2%
|79.3%
|1.20
|1.23
Dafabet had Pakistan Women at 1.20 at 20:32 IST (15 November), just under our fair odds of 1.23.
Dafabet had Zimbabwe Women at 4.60 at 20:32 IST (15 November), under our fair 5.32.
Pakistan Women are the pick at 81.2%, and the toss is the angle for this game.
We expect the toss winner to bat first, at 63%. Odds captured at 20:32 IST on 15 November 2026.
ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy 2026
Zimbabwe Women vs Pakistan Women odds
16 Nov 2026 · 10:30 IST
Match winner: Zimbabwe Women 6.46 at 1xBet; Pakistan Women 1.20 at Dafabet; checked 00:15–00:18 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1ZIM-W
|2PAK-W
|Payout
|1 · Zimbabwe Women 4.60
|2 · Pakistan Women 1.20
|Payout95.2%
|1 · Zimbabwe Women ▲6.45
|2 · Pakistan Women ▼1.11
|Payout94.8%
|1 · Zimbabwe Women ▲6.45
|2 · Pakistan Women ▼1.11
|Payout94.8%
|1 · Zimbabwe Women ▲6.45
|2 · Pakistan Women ▼1.11
|Payout94.8%
|1 · Zimbabwe Women ▲6.45
|2 · Pakistan Women ▼1.11
|Payout94.8%
|1 · Zimbabwe Women ▲6.45
|2 · Pakistan Women ▼1.11
|Payout94.8%
|1 · Zimbabwe Women ▲6.46
|2 · Pakistan Women ▼1.11
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Zimbabwe Women ▲6.45
|2 · Pakistan Women ▼1.11
|Payout94.8%
|Highest
|1 · Zimbabwe Women6.46
|2 · Pakistan Women1.20
|Payout–
1X2: Zimbabwe Women 6.51, Tie 25.00, Pakistan Women 1.11 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 00:15–00:16 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1ZIM-W
|XTie
|2PAK-W
|Payout
|1 · Zimbabwe Women ▲6.51
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Pakistan Women ▼1.11
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Zimbabwe Women ▲6.51
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Pakistan Women ▼1.11
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Zimbabwe Women ▲6.51
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Pakistan Women ▼1.11
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Zimbabwe Women ▲6.51
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Pakistan Women ▼1.11
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Zimbabwe Women ▲6.51
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Pakistan Women ▼1.11
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Zimbabwe Women ▲6.51
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Pakistan Women ▼1.11
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Zimbabwe Women ▲6.51
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Pakistan Women ▼1.11
|Payout91.7%
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Zimbabwe Women vs Pakistan Women in the Emerging Nations Trophy?
Pakistan Women. Our AI model gives them an 81.2% chance against Zimbabwe Women in Ajman (16 November 2026). Pakistan Women won all three of their women's T20Is against Zimbabwe Women, the newest by 133 runs in Karachi on 15 May 2026.
What is the toss prediction for Zimbabwe Women v Pakistan Women?
Bat first, at 63%, for this 14th Match. Pakistan Women won the toss and chose to bat against Thailand Women on 13 November 2026, and Zimbabwe Women did the same against Bangladesh Women that day. It is a clear morning start in Ajman.
What are the odds for Zimbabwe Women v Pakistan Women?
Dafabet had Pakistan Women at 1.20 and Zimbabwe Women at 4.60 at 20:32 IST (15 November). Our fair odds are 1.23 for Pakistan and 5.32 for Zimbabwe, so both prices sit under our fair odds for this Group B game in Ajman.
Is Seven Districts Ground a batting or bowling pitch?
We expect the toss winner to bat first, at 63%, on a clear morning at about 26°C. Ireland Women made 171 for 5 batting first at Seven Districts on 13 November 2026, and Netherlands Women chased 127 for 2 against Pakistan Women at the same ground two days later.
When did Zimbabwe Women and Pakistan Women last play a women's T20I?
On 15 May 2026, in the 3rd T20I of Zimbabwe Women's tour of Pakistan, in Karachi. Pakistan Women won by 133 runs. They made 223 for 4, and Zimbabwe Women were all out for 90 in 17.1 overs in reply.
What time does Zimbabwe Women v Pakistan Women start?
At 10:30 am IST on 16 November 2026, which is 05:00 UTC. Seven Districts Ground in Ajman hosts this Group B game, the 14th Match of the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy 2026. The forecast is clear, at about 26°C for the morning start.
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