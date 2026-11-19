We back India A, at 92%.

Our AI model makes India A clear favourites against Nepal in Doha, in the opening game of the Asia Cup Rising Stars for both sides. WinWin's prices at 06:07 IST (19 November), 1.04 and 9.90, work out at 90.5% for India A once the margin is removed.

Which team is stronger, India A or Nepal?

India A, on their squad and on the last meeting between the two sides.

Tilak Varma captains an India A squad that includes Abhishek Sharma and Rinku Singh.

India A lost the first two unofficial ODIs against Australia A in Puducherry, by 125 runs on 6 October 2026 and by 69 runs on 9 October 2026.

They won the third by 49 runs on 11 October 2026. Suryansh Shedge made 66 off 60 balls for India A in that win, and Vipraj Nigam made 40 off 44 balls for India A and was player of the match.

Prabhsimran Singh made 39 off 34 balls for India A against Australia A in that game (11 October 2026). In the first game, Suryansh Shedge took 4 for 40 in seven overs for India A against Australia A (6 October 2026).

Arshad Khan took 3 for 56 in nine overs for India A against Australia A in the second game (9 October 2026).

Nepal beat Canada by 24 runs on 11 October 2026 and Oman by 113 runs on 13 October 2026, both at Al Amerat in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2.

Canada then beat Nepal by 24 runs at Al Amerat on 17 October 2026, and Nepal beat Oman by 10 runs there on 19 October 2026.

Sandeep Lamichhane, Nepal's captain, took 3 for 28 in nine overs for Nepal against Oman (13 October 2026). Nandan Yadav took 3 for 12 in six overs for Nepal against Oman in that 13 October 2026 game.

Lalit Rajbanshi took 4 for 39 in ten overs for Nepal against Canada (17 October 2026).

Arjun Kumal made 87 off 112 balls for Nepal against Canada in that 17 October 2026 game.

Dev Khanal made 57 off 65 balls for Nepal against Oman (19 October 2026).

Key matchups: Sandeep Lamichhane against Abhishek Sharma, Suryansh Shedge against Arjun Kumal

Sandeep Lamichhane against Abhishek Sharma. Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane took 3 for 49 in ten overs against Canada at Al Amerat (17 October 2026).

India A's Abhishek Sharma made 87 off 69 balls the last time India A played Nepal, in Colombo (17 July 2023). How Abhishek Sharma plays Sandeep Lamichhane may decide India A's total.

Suryansh Shedge against Arjun Kumal. India A's Suryansh Shedge took 4 for 40 in seven overs against Australia A in Puducherry (6 October 2026).

Nepal's Arjun Kumal made 87 off 112 balls against Canada at Al Amerat (17 October 2026). His innings against Suryansh Shedge may decide how many Nepal make.

India A vs Nepal head to head India A won their last meeting, at the 2023 ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 17 July 2023 · Colombo India A won by 9 wickets Nepal were all out for 167 that day. Abhishek Sharma, who made 87 off 69 balls for India A in the chase, is in India A's squad again.

India A vs Nepal pitch report: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha A hot, clear afternoon for the side batting first, and an evening chase under lights. This game's conditions, from the forecast and the fixture list Start 1:00 pm in Doha (3:30 pm IST), a day-night game, so the second innings runs under lights. This ground West End Park also hosts Sri Lanka A v Afghanistan A on 19 November 2026, plus both semi-finals and the final. Weather Clear in Doha for 20 November, about 30°C at the 1:00 pm local start, 25°C by 7:00 pm and 23°C by 9:00 pm local, with no rain forecast. Forecast read 19 November, 06:07 IST. We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 65%.

India A vs Nepal prediction: we back India A at 92%

Our AI model has India A on 92%, and the prices in the table below put them on 90.5% once the margin is removed.

The squad is the first reason. Tilak Varma's India A side includes Abhishek Sharma and Rinku Singh, and Suryansh Shedge took 4 for 40 for India A against Australia A (6 October 2026).

The second reason is the last meeting. India A beat Nepal by 9 wickets in Colombo on 17 July 2023.

Nepal's case is their bowling. Lalit Rajbanshi took 4 for 39 for Nepal against Canada (17 October 2026).

The top two teams in Group B reach the semi-finals, and India A play Pakistan A on 22 November 2026, so this opener sets the group up.

WinWin had India A at 1.04 at 06:07 IST (19 November), under our fair 1.09, so an India A price above 1.09 is the one to wait for. The toss is the other angle, and we expect the toss winner to bowl first.

What decides India A vs Nepal

The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 65%. Nepal won the toss and batted when the sides met in Colombo (17 July 2023).

We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 65%. Nepal won the toss and batted when the sides met in Colombo (17 July 2023). Lalit Rajbanshi. Lalit Rajbanshi took 4 for 39 in ten overs for Nepal against Canada (17 October 2026).

Lalit Rajbanshi took 4 for 39 in ten overs for Nepal against Canada (17 October 2026). Sandeep Lamichhane. Nepal's captain took 3 for 28 in nine overs for Nepal against Oman at Al Amerat (13 October 2026).

Nepal's captain took 3 for 28 in nine overs for Nepal against Oman at Al Amerat (13 October 2026). Suryansh Shedge. Suryansh Shedge made 66 off 60 balls for India A against Australia A in Puducherry (11 October 2026).