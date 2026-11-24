Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Toss Prediction (ADKR vs MIE)
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 70%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.
What we know about this toss
- Ground
- Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
- Start
- Evening start, 26 November, 20:00 IST / 18:30 local
- Forecast
- 26°C · humidity 62% · clear skiesWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 25 November, 02:39 IST.
Toss winner odds · CricketFlip · from ₹10View toss markets
How we made this Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates toss prediction
We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.
Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how the toss call is built.
Call this match. Take on our AI.
ADKR vs MIE toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the ADKR vs MIE toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 70%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 19:30 IST on 26 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What will the toss winner choose in ADKR vs MIE?
We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 70%. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
What time is the ADKR vs MIE toss?
The toss is expected at 19:30 IST on 26 November, 30 minutes before the 20:00 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
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