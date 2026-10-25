We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 71%.

Tuesday, 27 October 2026 · 13:00 IST · High Performance Oval, Windhoek · NAM vs IRE

Toss call: Field first — we expect the toss winner to bowl, at 71%.

Our call: bowl first — 71%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.

Captains bowl first here. 1 of 1 toss winners have fielded at High Performance Oval since 2026 (100%).

Backing the toss winner or the match result? Open the account before the toss so the bonus is there when the market moves.

Men's one-day matches only, newest first, from our own toss records.

How we made this Namibia vs Ireland toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see the venue pattern model.

Toss prediction page launched 25 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Namibia vs Ireland match preview.