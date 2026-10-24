Afghanistan to beat Zimbabwe in Sharjah.

Our AI model gives Afghanistan a 69.1% chance of winning the 1st T20I at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on 27 October 2026, at 8:00 pm IST (14:30 UTC). Afghanistan won the three T20Is between these sides in Harare in late 2025, and they beat Zimbabwe twice in ODIs in October 2026. Zimbabwe's best angle for a bettor is the price on the underdog.

Afghanistan arrive with an ODI title and a top order that likes this opponent

Afghanistan won the UAE ODI tri-series final against Zimbabwe on 23 October 2026, by 7 wickets with 93 balls remaining at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Zimbabwe were bowled out for 169 in that final. Afghanistan then reached 170 for 3 in 34.3 overs.

The first meeting of that tri-series was even more one-sided. Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 158 runs in Abu Dhabi on 19 October 2026. Afghanistan made 294 that day. Zimbabwe were then bowled out for 136 in 38.4 overs. Two days later, on 21 October 2026, Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Sharjah.

Their recent T20I results are less flattering. India beat Afghanistan by 127 runs in Delhi on 17 September 2026. Against Zimbabwe the shorter format has gone Afghanistan's way, though. Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who made the big scores in those Harare wins, are both in this squad, with Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai and Fazalhaq Farooqi beside them.

Zimbabwe came within 9 runs in Harare and need that batting again

Zimbabwe's closest recent result against Afghanistan was the 3rd T20I at Harare Sports Club in November 2025. Afghanistan made 210 for 3 that day. Zimbabwe replied with 201 in their 20 overs and lost by 9 runs.

That innings showed where their runs come from. Sikandar Raza scored 51 off 29 balls against Afghanistan in that 2 November 2025 match. Brian Bennett made 47 off 31 balls against Afghanistan in the same game. Raza, Bennett and Ryan Burl are all in the squad for this series, along with Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans and Wessly Madhevere.

Zimbabwe's ODI tri-series started well. They beat Bangladesh by 99 runs in Abu Dhabi on 17 October 2026. In T20Is, Zimbabwe beat Namibia by 5 wickets in Windhoek on 3 September 2026. South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 48 runs in Windhoek on 6 September 2026.

Key Matchups: Afghanistan's top order against Zimbabwe's new ball and Raza

Ibrahim Zadran vs Zimbabwe's seamers: Ibrahim Zadran scored 60 off 49 balls against Zimbabwe on 2 November 2025. Ibrahim Zadran also made 57 not out off 51 balls against Zimbabwe on 31 October 2025, seeing that chase home. Zimbabwe have to remove him early, or the game drifts away from them.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs Sikandar Raza: Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 92 off 48 balls against Zimbabwe in the 2 November 2025 game. Sikandar Raza is the bowler Zimbabwe turn to when a partnership builds. Sikandar Raza took 3 for 20 in four overs against Afghanistan on 29 October 2025, the opening game of that series.

Rashid Khan vs Zimbabwe's middle order: Rashid Khan took 3 for 9 in three overs against Zimbabwe on 31 October 2025. Zimbabwe were bowled out for 125 in 19.3 overs in that innings. Ryan Burl and Raza are the batters who can take him on. Ryan Burl hit 37 off 15 balls against Afghanistan in the third game of that series, and that is the template.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record The three most recent men's T20Is between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe were all played at Harare Sports Club, and Afghanistan won each one. They won by 53 runs on 29 October 2025, by 7 wickets with 12 balls remaining on 31 October, and by 9 runs on 2 November 2025. In the first of those games Afghanistan made 180 for 6. Zimbabwe were then bowled out for 127 in 16.1 overs.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah hosts all three T20Is of this series, on 27 October, 29 October and 1 November 2026. Afghanistan beat Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in ODIs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in October 2026. Start: 8:00 pm IST (14:30 UTC), a night match under floodlights.

8:00 pm IST (14:30 UTC), a night match under floodlights. Toss: Toss call: Field first — we expect the toss winner to bowl at this night start, at 63%. Our toss page logs the pre-toss pick for Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, timestamped and publicly tracked.

Match Analysis: Afghanistan's spin against Zimbabwe's middle overs

Afghanistan's edge is their spin, led by Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Zimbabwe's 201 against Afghanistan on 2 November 2025 came when Raza, Bennett and Burl all scored quickly, and that is the kind of innings they need again.

Zimbabwe's route is the first six overs. If Muzarabani and Evans remove Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran early, Afghanistan's middle order faces Raza's off-spin with less on the board. If the openers settle, Afghanistan's batting has shown it can post 180 or more against this attack.

The toss matters less than the matchups, and our toss call is to bowl first at this night start.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Prediction: Afghanistan, with the value on Zimbabwe

Our AI model makes Afghanistan 69.1% favourites for the 1st T20I, with fair odds of 1.45. Afghanistan's 1.37 is below that, so the pick and the value point in different directions. Zimbabwe at 3.50 sits above our fair odds of 3.24, which makes the underdog a small-stakes value play while Afghanistan remain the side we expect to win.