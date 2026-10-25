Kuwait vs Jersey Toss Prediction (KUW vs JER)

Our toss call

Bowl first 55%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 55%.

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Tuesday, 27 October 2026 · 12:15 IST · Ruaraka Sports Club Ground, Nairobi · CWC Challenge League A

Why bowl first here

Bowl first 55% Bat first 45%
  • Captains bowl first here. 2 of 3 toss winners have fielded at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground since 2026 (67%).
  • No dew. Daytime start (09:45 local). Conditions hold for both innings.
  • Rain around. A shortened game hands the chasing side a revised target (0.2 mm forecast in the first hour).
  • Our call: bowl first — 55%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to bowl first in Kuwait vs Jersey, at 55%.

Last 3 tosses at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground

DateToss winnerChoseMatch winnerChased?
2026-10-25Papua New GuineaField
2026-10-24KenyaFieldQatarNo
2026-10-22KuwaitBatQatarYes

Men's one-day matches only, newest first, from our own toss records.

Start time and conditions at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground

Start: 06:45 UTC · 09:45 local time (day match).

Forecast at the start: 19°C · humidity 78% · overcast · rain

Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-25 21:08 UTC.

How we made this Kuwait vs Jersey toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full method, including venue toss patterns, dew and team news, see our toss methodology.

Toss prediction page launched 25 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Kuwait vs Jersey match preview.

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KUW vs JER toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the KUW vs JER toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in KUW vs JER?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground, Nairobi. It is the toss call in our Kuwait vs Jersey match prediction.

How does the toss affect the KUW vs JER match odds?

It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

Where to bet on today's matches

More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

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