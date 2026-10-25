We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 55%.

Tuesday, 27 October 2026 · 12:15 IST · Ruaraka Sports Club Ground, Nairobi · CWC Challenge League A

We expect the toss winner to bowl first in Kuwait vs Jersey, at 55%.

Our call: bowl first — 55%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.

Rain around. A shortened game hands the chasing side a revised target (0.2 mm forecast in the first hour).

Captains bowl first here. 2 of 3 toss winners have fielded at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground since 2026 (67%).

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Men's one-day matches only, newest first, from our own toss records.

How we made this Kuwait vs Jersey toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full method, including venue toss patterns, dew and team news, see our toss methodology.

Toss prediction page launched 25 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Kuwait vs Jersey match preview.