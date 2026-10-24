Toss predictions
GM v LSO Bat first 83% 25/10 14:00 IST NGA v UGA Bat first 93% 25/10 18:20 IST AFG v ZIM Bowl first 63% 27/10 20:00 IST

New Zealand vs India Toss Prediction (NZ vs IND)

Our toss call

Bowl first

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to field.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

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Tuesday, 27 October 2026 · 12:30 IST · Hnry Stadium, Wellington · T20I

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to bowl first at this night start (63%)

How we made this New Zealand vs India toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see the data behind our toss calls.

Toss prediction page launched 24 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our New Zealand vs India match preview.

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NZ vs IND toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the NZ vs IND toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in NZ vs IND?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Hnry Stadium, Wellington. It is the toss call in our New Zealand vs India match prediction.

How does the toss affect the NZ vs IND match odds?

It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

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