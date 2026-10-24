New Zealand vs India Toss Prediction (NZ vs IND)
Our toss call
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to field.
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From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to bowl first at this night start (63%)
How we made this New Zealand vs India toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see the data behind our toss calls.
Toss prediction page launched 24 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our New Zealand vs India match preview.
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NZ vs IND toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the NZ vs IND toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in NZ vs IND?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Hnry Stadium, Wellington. It is the toss call in our New Zealand vs India match prediction.
How does the toss affect the NZ vs IND match odds?
It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →