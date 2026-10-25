Qatar vs Papua New Guinea Toss Prediction (QAT vs PNG)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 62%.
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Why bat first here
- Captains bat first here. 4 of 4 toss winners have batted at Gymkhana Club Ground since 2026 (100%).
- No dew. Daytime start (09:45 local). Conditions hold for both innings.
- Rain around. A shortened game hands the chasing side a revised target (0.2 mm forecast in the first hour).
- Our call: bat first — 62%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to bat first in Qatar vs Papua New Guinea, at 62%.
Last 4 tosses at Gymkhana Club Ground
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2026-10-25
|Jersey
|Bat
|—
|—
|2026-10-24
|Denmark
|Bat
|Denmark
|No
|2026-10-22
|Jersey
|Bat
|Jersey
|No
|2026-10-21
|Kenya
|Bat
|Kenya
|No
Men's one-day matches only, newest first, from our own toss records.
Start time and conditions at Gymkhana Club Ground
Start: 06:45 UTC · 09:45 local time (day match).
Forecast at the start: 19°C · humidity 78% · overcast · rain
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-25 21:08 UTC.
How we made this Qatar vs Papua New Guinea toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full method, including venue toss patterns, dew and team news, see our toss methodology.
Toss prediction page launched 25 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Qatar vs Papua New Guinea match preview.
Qatar vs Papua New Guinea match prediction →
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QAT vs PNG toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the QAT vs PNG toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in QAT vs PNG?
We predict the toss winner will choose to bat first at Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi. It is the toss call in our Qatar vs Papua New Guinea match prediction.
How does the toss affect the QAT vs PNG match odds?
It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
Where to bet on today's matches
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →