South Africa Champions edge a finely balanced contest.

Our AI model predicts South Africa Champions to beat Australia Champions with a 50.3% win probability at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday 9 October 2026 (5:00 pm IST, 11:30 UTC). The 2025 champions have played once in this edition and won by 97 runs, while Australia Champions arrive with one win and one defeat.

Can Australia Champions repeat their 203 for 6 against South Africa Champions?

Australia Champions started the World Championship of Legends 2026 with a defeat. India Champions made 196 for 7 at this ground (3 October 2026) after Australia Champions won the toss and chose to bowl, and the reply was bowled out for 150 in 16.2 overs, a 46-run loss.

D'Arcy Short was the bright spot in that chase with 65 off 28 balls against India Champions. Fawad Ahmed took 2 for 31 in three overs in the same game.

The second game went much better. Against Bangladesh Champions on 7 October 2026, Australia Champions won the toss, chose to bat and made 203 for 6 in their 20 overs. David Warner and Callum Ferguson both made half-centuries, and Ben Dunk finished unbeaten on 45 off 24 balls.

Bangladesh Champions replied with 166 for 6, so Australia Champions won by 37 runs. Fawad Ahmed again took 2 for 31, this time in four overs.

How dangerous are South Africa Champions after a 97-run win?

South Africa Champions have completed one game in this edition. Against West Indies Champions (4 October 2026), they won the toss, chose to bat and made 242 for 5, the highest total at Sharjah in this tournament so far.

Richard Levi made 87 off 39 balls in that innings and AB de Villiers added 70 off 39. Their opponents were then bowled out for 145 in 18.2 overs, and South Africa Champions won by 97 runs.

The bowling was as sharp as the batting. Imran Tahir took 3 for 24 in four overs, Aaron Phangiso 3 for 49 in four overs and Robbie Frylinck 2 for 22 in 3.2 overs.

Key Matchups: Levi and de Villiers against Fawad Ahmed

Richard Levi vs Fawad Ahmed: Richard Levi made 87 off 39 balls against West Indies Champions. Fawad Ahmed has taken 2 for 31 in each of Australia Champions' two games, against India Champions and Bangladesh Champions.

AB de Villiers vs Australia Champions' attack: AB de Villiers made 70 off 39 balls in the same 242 for 5. If Australia Champions remove Richard Levi early, AB de Villiers is the batter who can still take the innings past 200.

D'Arcy Short and David Warner vs Imran Tahir: D'Arcy Short made 65 off 28 balls against India Champions and David Warner made a half-century against Bangladesh Champions. Imran Tahir took 3 for 24 against West Indies Champions, so his leg-spin against those two could decide the game.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Australia Champions and South Africa Champions have met three times in the competition. Australia Champions won the first meeting by 104 runs at Edgbaston, Birmingham, in the 2024 edition (5 July 2024). South Africa Champions won both 2025 meetings: by 95 runs at Headingley, Leeds (27 July 2025), and by 1 run in the second semi-final at Edgbaston four days later. They went on to win the 2025 title, taking the final at Edgbaston by 9 wickets (2 August 2025).

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah hosts the afternoon game of a double-header on 9 October 2026. Pitch: Big totals have been defended in afternoon games here: 196 for 7 by India Champions against Australia Champions on 3 October 2026, 242 for 5 by South Africa Champions a day later, and 203 for 6 by Australia Champions against Bangladesh Champions on 7 October 2026.

Big totals have been defended in afternoon games here: 196 for 7 by India Champions against Australia Champions on 3 October 2026, 242 for 5 by South Africa Champions a day later, and 203 for 6 by Australia Champions against Bangladesh Champions on 7 October 2026. Start: 5:00 pm IST (11:30 UTC), the first of two games at the ground that day.

5:00 pm IST (11:30 UTC), the first of two games at the ground that day. Toss: Toss call: Field first — England Champions chose to bowl after winning the toss against Bangladesh Champions here, two days after the 3 October 2026 opener, and we put the chance that the toss winner bowls at 53%. The Australia Champions vs South Africa Champions toss page records our call before the toss and updates with the result.

Match Analysis: where South Africa Champions can win it

The game is likely to turn on the top orders. South Africa Champions' 242 for 5 rested on Richard Levi and AB de Villiers, while Australia Champions' 203 for 6 came from half-centuries by David Warner and Callum Ferguson plus Ben Dunk's late 45 not out.

With the ball, both sides have spinners with recent wickets here. Imran Tahir and Aaron Phangiso took three wickets each in that 97-run win, and Fawad Ahmed has taken 2 for 31 in both of Australia Champions' games.

Australia Champions vs South Africa Champions prediction: South Africa Champions, narrowly

Our AI model predicts South Africa Champions to win with a 50.3% chance, against 49.7% for Australia Champions. South Africa Champions carry the stronger recent record in this fixture, with both 2025 wins, and the higher total at this ground in this edition: 242 for 5 against Australia Champions' 203 for 6.

The prices are fair rather than generous, so the toss is the sharper angle: our call is field first, and the scenario map shows South Africa Champions holding the same chance whichever side bats first.

📊 Odds & Betting Value Team Our Model Market Implied Odds Fair Odds Australia Champions 49.7% 49.7% 1.91 2.01 South Africa Champions 50.3% 50.3% 1.89 1.99 Efficiently priced. South Africa Champions at 1.89 sit under our fair odds of 1.99, and Australia Champions at 1.91 sit under 2.01, so the match-winner market has this about right. The toss is the sharper angle: our call is field first. Odds captured on 9 October 2026. Where the books sit: once the margin is removed, the available odds and our model agree that this is close to even, with South Africa Champions a fraction ahead.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will win Australia Champions vs South Africa Champions in the World Championship of Legends 2026?

Our AI model predicts South Africa Champions to beat Australia Champions with a 50.3% win probability at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on 9 October 2026. South Africa Champions beat West Indies Champions by 97 runs in their only completed game of the edition, and Australia Champions have one win and one defeat.

What is the toss prediction for Australia Champions vs South Africa Champions?

Our toss call for Australia Champions against South Africa Champions on 9 October 2026 is field first, and we put the chance that the toss winner bowls at 53%. England Champions chose to bowl after winning the toss against Bangladesh Champions at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on 5 October 2026.

What are the odds for Australia Champions vs South Africa Champions?

The odds for Australia Champions against South Africa Champions are 1.91 for Australia Champions and 1.89 for South Africa Champions. Our fair odds are 2.01 and 1.99, so the match-winner market is efficiently priced and the toss is the better angle.

Have Australia Champions and South Africa Champions played each other before?

Yes, three times. Australia Champions won by 104 runs at Edgbaston in 2024 (5 July 2024), and South Africa Champions won both 2025 meetings, by 95 runs at Headingley (27 July 2025) and by 1 run in the semi-final at Edgbaston (31 July 2025).

Who are the key players for Australia Champions and South Africa Champions?

For South Africa Champions, Richard Levi made 87 off 39 balls and Imran Tahir took 3 for 24 against West Indies Champions on 4 October 2026. For Australia Champions, D'Arcy Short made 65 off 28 balls against India Champions a day earlier, and Fawad Ahmed has taken 2 for 31 in each of their two games.

What time does Australia Champions vs South Africa Champions start?

Australia Champions against South Africa Champions starts at 5:00 pm IST (11:30 UTC) on 9 October 2026 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.