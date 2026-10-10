We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 56%.

Sunday, 11 October 2026 · 17:00 IST · Sharjah Cricket Stadium · WCL

Our toss call for Australia Champions against West Indies Champions (11 October 2026) is bat first, and we put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 56%.

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bat first — 56%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to batting first)

Chasing wins here. 51 of 84 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (60.7%). (points to bowling first)

No dew. Afternoon start (15:30 local): conditions hold for both innings. (points to batting first)

Australia Champions like to bat first. They have batted in 2 of their last 3 tosses won (2 of 3 in all). (points to batting first)

Captains bowl first here. 70 of 94 toss winners have fielded at Sharjah Cricket Stadium since 2013 (74%). (points to bowling first)

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How we made this Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss decision framework.

Toss prediction page launched 10 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions match preview.