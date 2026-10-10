We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 63%.

Sunday, 11 October 2026 · 16:30 IST · SuperSport Park, Centurion · CSA Pro20

We expect the toss winner to bat first at SuperSport Park, and we put that chance at 63%.

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bat first — 63%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to batting first)

No dew. Daytime start (13:00 local): conditions hold for both innings. (points to batting first)

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How we made this South Africa Emerging Players vs Boland toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss prediction model.

Toss prediction page launched 10 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our South Africa Emerging Players vs Boland match preview.