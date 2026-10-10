Toss predictions
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South Africa Emerging Players vs Boland Toss Prediction (SAEP vs BOL)

Our toss call

Bat first 63%

We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 63%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 288 of 476 right →

Best odds · match winner

South Africa Emerging Players   3.05 DafaBetBoland ★ Our pick 1.392 WinWin
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Sunday, 11 October 2026 · 16:30 IST · SuperSport Park, Centurion · CSA Pro20

What we know about this toss

Bowl first 37% Bat first 63%
  • No dew. Daytime start (13:00 local): conditions hold for both innings.(points to batting first)
  • Forecast: 28°C · humidity 36% · clear skies.(points neither way)
  • Our call: bat first — 63%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to batting first)

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to bat first at SuperSport Park, and we put that chance at 63%.

Start time and conditions at SuperSport Park

Start: 11:00 UTC · 13:00 local time (day match).

Forecast at the start: 28°C · humidity 36% · clear skies

Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-10 21:08 UTC.

How we made this South Africa Emerging Players vs Boland toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss prediction model.

Toss prediction page launched 10 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our South Africa Emerging Players vs Boland match preview.

South Africa Emerging Players vs Boland match prediction →

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SAEP vs BOL toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the SAEP vs BOL toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in SAEP vs BOL?

We predict the toss winner will choose to bat first at SuperSport Park, Centurion. It is the toss call in our South Africa Emerging Players vs Boland match prediction.

How does the toss affect the SAEP vs BOL match odds?

Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →