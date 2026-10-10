Australia Champions start as favourites.

Our AI model predicts Australia Champions to beat West Indies Champions with a 66.8% win probability at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on 11 October 2026 (5:00 pm IST, 11:30 UTC). The Australian side won the two earlier meetings between these teams, while West Indies Champions arrive on the back of wins over England Champions (7 October 2026) and Bangladesh Champions (9 October 2026).

Can D'Arcy Short and David Warner keep Australia Champions on track?

Australia Champions began the tournament with a 46-run defeat to India Champions on 3 October 2026. They won the toss and chose to bowl, India Champions made 196 for 7, and the Australian reply was all out for 150 in 16.2 overs.

D'Arcy Short made 65 off 28 balls and Fawad Ahmed took 2 for 31 in three overs against India Champions on 3 October 2026.

The plan changed for the next game. On 7 October 2026 Australia Champions won the toss against Bangladesh Champions, chose to bat and made 203 for 6, with David Warner scoring 66 off 38 balls and Callum Ferguson 63 off 36 in that innings.

Fawad Ahmed then took 2 for 31 in four overs against the Bangladesh side, who finished on 166 for 6. That was a 37-run win.

Two days later the same plan went wrong. On 9 October 2026 Australia Champions won the toss again, batted and made 209 for 5, and D'Arcy Short made 66 off 25 balls against South Africa Champions in that innings.

The total was not enough. South Africa Champions reached 210 for 2 in 15.4 overs and won by eight wickets, which leaves Australia Champions needing a bigger score or sharper bowling in this game.

How West Indies Champions recovered from a 97-run defeat

West Indies Champions lost their first game badly. On 4 October 2026 South Africa Champions won the toss, chose to bat and made 242 for 5, and the West Indies reply was all out for 145 in 18.2 overs. Chris Gayle made 60 off 31 balls against South Africa Champions in that game.

The chasing since then has been strong. On 7 October 2026 West Indies Champions won the toss against England Champions, chose to bowl and dismissed the English side for 154 in 19.1 overs. Dwayne Bravo took 2 for 24 in 3.1 overs in that innings.

Lendl Simmons then made 55 not out off 33 balls against England Champions, and West Indies Champions reached 156 for 3 in 16.1 overs to win by seven wickets.

The 9 October 2026 chase was bigger. West Indies Champions won the toss again and chose to bowl, and the Bangladesh side made 218 for 4. Chadwick Walton made 90 not out off 43 balls in reply and Chris Gayle 56 off 25, as West Indies Champions reached 221 for 5 in 19.1 overs to win by five wickets.

Key Matchups: Chris Gayle and Chadwick Walton against Fawad Ahmed

Chris Gayle vs Fawad Ahmed: Chris Gayle made 56 off 25 balls in the 9 October 2026 win over the Bangladesh side. Fawad Ahmed took 2 for 31 in four overs against the Bangladesh side on 7 October 2026, and Australia Champions need his wickets before the chase gathers pace.

D'Arcy Short vs Dwayne Bravo: D'Arcy Short made 66 off 25 balls against the South African side (9 October 2026). Dwayne Bravo took 2 for 24 in 3.1 overs against the English side (7 October 2026), and his overs will test the Australian top order.

Chadwick Walton vs Australia Champions' bowling: Chadwick Walton made 90 not out off 43 balls in the 9 October 2026 chase against the Bangladesh side. If West Indies Champions bat second again, the Australian bowlers have to stop him early.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record These sides have met twice in the World Championship of Legends, and Australia Champions won both times. On 10 July 2024 Australia Champions made 274 for 7 and beat West Indies Champions, who finished on 219 for 6, by 55 runs. They met again at Northampton on 23 July 2025. The West Indies side made 142 for 8, and Australia Champions reached 143 for 2 in 9.3 overs to win by eight wickets. This is the first meeting of the 2026 tournament.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah hosts this game on 11 October 2026. Pitch: South Africa Champions made 242 for 5 batting first here (4 October 2026), and West Indies Champions reached 221 for 5 in 19.1 overs in their 9 October 2026 chase.

South Africa Champions made 242 for 5 batting first here (4 October 2026), and West Indies Champions reached 221 for 5 in 19.1 overs in their 9 October 2026 chase. Start: 5:00 pm IST (11:30 UTC). Australia Champions won by 37 runs in the same slot on 7 October 2026.

5:00 pm IST (11:30 UTC). Australia Champions won by 37 runs in the same slot on 7 October 2026. Toss: Toss call: Bat first — Australia Champions chose to bat after winning the toss here on 7 and 9 October 2026, both 5:00 pm IST starts like this one, and we put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 56%. Our AUSCH vs WICH pre-toss pick goes on the public toss page and gets tracked once the toss is done.

Match Analysis: where Australia Champions can win it

The game is likely to turn on the Australian batting, which made 203 for 6 in the 7 October 2026 win and 209 for 5 in the 9 October 2026 defeat.

West Indies Champions have done their best work chasing since the opening defeat, both times after choosing to bowl. If they win the toss, those choices point to bowling first again, and Australia Champions would then bat first, as they chose to on 7 and 9 October 2026.

For Australia Champions, the eight-wicket defeat is the warning: 209 for 5 was not enough, so Fawad Ahmed and the other bowlers have to stop Chris Gayle and Chadwick Walton early.

Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Prediction: Australia Champions

Our AI model predicts Australia Champions to win with a 66.8% chance, against 33.2% for West Indies Champions. That is a 67% chance for the Australian side, which beat West Indies Champions by 55 runs in July 2024 and by eight wickets in July 2025.

The prices are fair rather than generous, so the toss is the sharper angle: our call is bat first, and the scenario map shows Australia Champions holding the same chance whichever side bats first.