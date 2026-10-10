Titans vs Eastern Storm Toss Prediction (TTN vs ESTORM)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 61%.
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What we know about this toss
- Captains bowl first here. 20 of 32 toss winners have fielded at SuperSport Park since 2009 (63%).(points to bowling first)
- No dew. Daytime start (13:00 local): conditions hold for both innings.(points to batting first)
- Forecast: 28°C · humidity 26% · clear skies.(points neither way)
- Chasing wins here. 17 of 29 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (58.6%).(points to bowling first)
- Our call: bowl first — 61%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)
Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to field first at SuperSport Park, and we put that chance at 61%.
Last 10 tosses at SuperSport Park
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2026-01-29
|South Africa
|Field
|South Africa
|Yes
|2024-12-13
|Pakistan
|Bat
|South Africa
|Yes
|2024-11-13
|South Africa
|Field
|India
|No
|2023-03-26
|South Africa
|Field
|South Africa
|Yes
|2023-03-25
|West Indies
|Field
|West Indies
|Yes
|2021-04-16
|Pakistan
|Field
|Pakistan
|Yes
|2021-04-14
|Pakistan
|Field
|Pakistan
|Yes
|2020-02-16
|South Africa
|Bat
|England
|Yes
|2019-03-22
|Sri Lanka
|Field
|South Africa
|No
|2019-02-06
|South Africa
|Field
|Pakistan
|No
Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.
Does the toss matter at SuperSport Park?
In 29 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 17 (58.6%).
Start: 11:00 UTC · 13:00 local time (day match).
Forecast at the start: 28°C · humidity 26% · clear skies
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-10 00:08 UTC.
How we made this Titans vs Eastern Storm toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how we read captain decisions.
Toss prediction page launched 10 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Titans vs Eastern Storm match preview.
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TTN vs ESTORM toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the TTN vs ESTORM toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in TTN vs ESTORM?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at SuperSport Park, Centurion. It is the toss call in our Titans vs Eastern Storm match prediction.
How does the toss affect the TTN vs ESTORM match odds?
Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
Where to bet on today's matches
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →