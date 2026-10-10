We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 61%.

Sunday, 11 October 2026 · 21:30 IST · SuperSport Park, Centurion · CSA Pro20

We expect the toss winner to field first at SuperSport Park, and we put that chance at 61%.

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bowl first — 61%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to bowling first)

Chasing wins here. 17 of 29 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (58.6%). (points to bowling first)

No dew. Daytime start (13:00 local): conditions hold for both innings. (points to batting first)

Captains bowl first here. 20 of 32 toss winners have fielded at SuperSport Park since 2009 (63%). (points to bowling first)

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How we made this Titans vs Eastern Storm toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how we read captain decisions.

Toss prediction page launched 10 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Titans vs Eastern Storm match preview.