Toss predictions
INDCH v SACH Bowl first 74% 10/10 21:00 IST TTN v ESTORM Bowl first 61% 11/10 16:30 IST PAK v SL Bowl first 52% 11/10 18:30 IST INDCH v BANCH Bowl first 69% 11/10 21:00 IST

Titans vs Eastern Storm Toss Prediction (TTN vs ESTORM)

Our toss call

Bowl first 61%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 61%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 286 of 473 right →

Best odds · match winner

Titans ★ Our pick 1.105 WinWinEastern Storm   6.90 DafaBet
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Sunday, 11 October 2026 · 21:30 IST · SuperSport Park, Centurion · CSA Pro20

What we know about this toss

Bowl first 61% Bat first 39%
  • Captains bowl first here. 20 of 32 toss winners have fielded at SuperSport Park since 2009 (63%).(points to bowling first)
  • No dew. Daytime start (13:00 local): conditions hold for both innings.(points to batting first)
  • Forecast: 28°C · humidity 26% · clear skies.(points neither way)
  • Chasing wins here. 17 of 29 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (58.6%).(points to bowling first)
  • Our call: bowl first — 61%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to field first at SuperSport Park, and we put that chance at 61%.

Last 10 tosses at SuperSport Park

DateToss winnerChoseMatch winnerChased?
2026-01-29South AfricaFieldSouth AfricaYes
2024-12-13PakistanBatSouth AfricaYes
2024-11-13South AfricaFieldIndiaNo
2023-03-26South AfricaFieldSouth AfricaYes
2023-03-25West IndiesFieldWest IndiesYes
2021-04-16PakistanFieldPakistanYes
2021-04-14PakistanFieldPakistanYes
2020-02-16South AfricaBatEnglandYes
2019-03-22Sri LankaFieldSouth AfricaNo
2019-02-06South AfricaFieldPakistanNo

Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.

Does the toss matter at SuperSport Park?

In 29 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 17 (58.6%).

Start: 11:00 UTC · 13:00 local time (day match).

Forecast at the start: 28°C · humidity 26% · clear skies

Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-10 00:08 UTC.

How we made this Titans vs Eastern Storm toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how we read captain decisions.

Toss prediction page launched 10 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Titans vs Eastern Storm match preview.

Titans vs Eastern Storm match prediction →

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TTN vs ESTORM toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the TTN vs ESTORM toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in TTN vs ESTORM?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at SuperSport Park, Centurion. It is the toss call in our Titans vs Eastern Storm match prediction.

How does the toss affect the TTN vs ESTORM match odds?

Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

Where to bet on today's matches

More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →