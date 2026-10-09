Toss predictions
INDCH v SACH Bowl first 74% 10/10 21:00 IST TTN v ESTORM Bowl first 52% 11/10 16:30 IST PAK v SL Bowl first 52% 11/10 18:30 IST INDCH v BANCH Bowl first 69% 11/10 21:00 IST

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Toss Prediction (PAK vs SL)

Our toss call

Bowl first 52%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 52%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 286 of 473 right →

Best odds · match winner

Pakistan ★ Our pick 1.429 WinWinSri Lanka   3.20 DafaBet
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Sunday, 11 October 2026 · 18:30 IST · Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium · T20I

What we know about this toss

Bowl first 52% Bat first 48%
  • Captains bowl first here. 37 of 53 toss winners have fielded at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium since 2020 (70%).(points to bowling first)
  • The sides differ. Pakistan have fielded in 5 of their last 10 tosses won; Sri Lanka have fielded in 6 of their last 10 tosses won.(points neither way)
  • Dew is coming. Evening start (18:00 local) with 83% humidity: the ball gets harder to grip in the second innings.(points to bowling first)
  • Cloud cover. 71% cloud at the start helps the new ball.(points to bowling first)
  • Chasing wins about half the time here (26 of 50).(points neither way)
  • Our call: bowl first — 52%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to field first.

Last 10 tosses at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

DateToss winnerChoseMatch winnerChased?
2025-11-29PakistanFieldPakistanYes
2025-11-27PakistanFieldSri LankaNo
2025-11-25ZimbabweBatSri LankaYes
2025-11-23PakistanBatPakistanNo
2025-11-22Sri LankaBatPakistanYes
2025-11-20Sri LankaFieldZimbabweNo
2025-11-18PakistanFieldPakistanYes
2025-10-28PakistanFieldSouth AfricaNo
2025-05-19Karachi KingsFieldIslamabad UnitedNo
2025-05-18Peshawar ZalmiFieldLahore QalandarsNo

Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.

Does the toss matter at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium?

In 50 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 26 (52%).

Start: 13:00 UTC · 18:00 local time (evening match).

Forecast at the start: 21°C · humidity 83% · partly cloudy

Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-09 21:08 UTC.

How we made this Pakistan vs Sri Lanka toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see the field-first scoring method.

Toss prediction page launched 9 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match preview.

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PAK vs SL toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the PAK vs SL toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in PAK vs SL?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. It is the toss call in our Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match prediction.

How does the toss affect the PAK vs SL match odds?

Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →