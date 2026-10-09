India vs West Indies Toss Prediction (IND vs WI)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 86%.
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What we know about this toss
- Captains bowl first here. 11 of 12 toss winners have fielded at Holkar Cricket Stadium in 2011–2022 (92%).(points to bowling first)
- Both sides like to bowl first. India have fielded in 6 of their last 10 tosses won; West Indies have fielded in 8 of their last 10 tosses won.(points to bowling first)
- Evening start. Dew can reach the second innings (19:00 local).(points to bowling first)
- Chasing wins here. 9 of 12 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (75%).(points to bowling first)
- Our call: bowl first — 86%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)
Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to field first at Holkar Stadium, Indore, on 11 October 2026, and we put that chance at 86%.
Last 10 tosses at Holkar Cricket Stadium
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2022-10-04
|India
|Field
|South Africa
|No
|2020-01-07
|India
|Field
|India
|Yes
|2018-05-14
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Field
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Yes
|2018-05-12
|Kings XI Punjab
|Field
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|No
|2018-05-06
|Kings XI Punjab
|Field
|Kings XI Punjab
|Yes
|2018-05-04
|Mumbai Indians
|Field
|Mumbai Indians
|Yes
|2017-12-22
|Sri Lanka
|Field
|India
|No
|2017-04-20
|Mumbai Indians
|Field
|Mumbai Indians
|Yes
|2017-04-10
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Bat
|Kings XI Punjab
|Yes
|2017-04-08
|Kings XI Punjab
|Field
|Kings XI Punjab
|Yes
Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.
Does the toss matter at Holkar Cricket Stadium?
In 12 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 9 (75%).
Start: 13:30 UTC · 19:00 local time (evening match).
How we made this India vs West Indies toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how the toss call is built.
Toss prediction page launched 9 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our India vs West Indies match preview.
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IND vs WI toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the IND vs WI toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in IND vs WI?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Holkar Stadium. It is the toss call in our India vs West Indies match prediction.
How does the toss affect the IND vs WI match odds?
Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
Where to bet on today's matches
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →