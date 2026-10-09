West Indies Champions start as clear favourites.

Our AI model predicts West Indies Champions to beat Bangladesh Champions with a 75.9% win probability at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday 9 October 2026 (9:00 pm IST, 15:30 UTC). The West Indies side won their most recent game by seven wickets, while Bangladesh Champions lost theirs to Australia Champions by 37 runs.

Can Mahmudullah's hitting carry Bangladesh Champions past the West Indies?

Bangladesh Champions opened their campaign against England Champions in the evening game on 5 October. England won the toss and chose to bowl, and Bangladesh Champions made 164 for 9 in their 20 overs.

Rony Talukdar made 44 off 37 balls against England Champions, and Abu Jayed added 31 not out off 16 balls. England reached 166 for 3 in 16.1 overs to win by seven wickets.

The next game brought more runs. Australia Champions won the toss on 7 October, chose to bat and made 203 for 6. Abu Jayed took 3 for 46 in four overs against Australia Champions and Ziaur Rahman 2 for 45 in four.

The reply reached 166 for 6, a 37-run defeat. Mahmudullah made 73 not out off 35 balls against Australia Champions, and Imrul Kayes made 41 off 30 in the same innings.

Why West Indies Champions arrive as favourites after a 7-wicket win

West Indies Champions lost their opening game heavily. South Africa Champions won the toss on 4 October, chose to bat and made 242 for 5, and the West Indies reply was bowled out for 145 in 18.2 overs, a 97-run defeat.

Chris Gayle was the exception that day with 60 off 31 balls against South Africa Champions. The response came in the 7 October evening game against England.

This time they won the toss and chose to bowl. Against England Champions, Raymon Reifer took 2 for 25 in three overs and Dwayne Bravo 2 for 24 in 3.1 overs, and England were bowled out for 154 in 19.1 overs.

The chase was calm. Chadwick Walton made 46 off 35 balls against England Champions, Lendl Simmons 55 not out off 33 and Raymon Reifer 35 not out off 22, and West Indies Champions reached 156 for 3 in 16.1 overs to win by seven wickets.

Key Matchups: Mahmudullah against the West Indies attack

Mahmudullah vs Dwayne Bravo: Mahmudullah made 73 not out off 35 balls against Australia Champions on 7 October. Dwayne Bravo took 2 for 24 in 3.1 overs against England Champions on the same date, and Bangladesh Champions will need Mahmudullah's late hitting against him.

Lendl Simmons vs Abu Jayed: Lendl Simmons finished 55 not out off 33 balls against England (7 October). Abu Jayed took 3 for 46 in four overs against Australia Champions (7 October), so his spell against Lendl Simmons matters.

Chris Gayle vs Ziaur Rahman: Chris Gayle made 60 off 31 balls against South Africa Champions on 4 October. Ziaur Rahman took 2 for 45 in four overs against Australia Champions (7 October), and an early wicket from him would change the game.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record This is the first meeting between Bangladesh Champions and West Indies Champions in the World Championship of Legends. Bangladesh Champions are playing their first edition in 2026, and the 2024 and 2025 editions had no Bangladesh Champions side. The nearest guide is a shared opponent at this ground. England Champions beat Bangladesh Champions by seven wickets on 5 October, and the West Indies side beat England by the same margin on 7 October.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah hosts the evening game of a double-header on 9 October 2026. Pitch: England Champions ran down Bangladesh Champions' 164 for 9 in the evening game on 5 October, and the West Indies side ran down England's 154 in the evening game of 7 October.

England Champions ran down Bangladesh Champions' 164 for 9 in the evening game on 5 October, and the West Indies side ran down England's 154 in the evening game of 7 October. Start: 9:00 pm IST (15:30 UTC), the second of two games at the ground that day.

9:00 pm IST (15:30 UTC), the second of two games at the ground that day. Toss: Toss call: Field first — West Indies Champions chose to bowl after winning the toss here on 7 October 2026 and won by seven wickets, and we put the chance that the toss winner bowls at 79%. Our toss page logs the pre-toss pick for Bangladesh Champions vs West Indies Champions, timestamped and publicly tracked.

Match Analysis: where West Indies Champions can win it

The game is likely to turn on the West Indies top order. Chris Gayle made 60 off 31 balls in the defeat by South Africa Champions on 4 October, and Lendl Simmons and Chadwick Walton set up the 7-wicket win over England.

For Bangladesh Champions the hope rests on Mahmudullah's late hitting and on Abu Jayed with the ball. They made 164 for 9 batting first against England and 166 for 6 chasing against Australia Champions, so they need more runs than that to test this batting line-up.

With the ball, Raymon Reifer and Dwayne Bravo took two wickets each in the 7 October win over England, which kept that total to 154.

Bangladesh Champions vs West Indies Champions prediction: West Indies Champions

Our AI model predicts West Indies Champions to win with a 75.9% chance, against 24.1% for Bangladesh Champions. That is a 76% chance for West Indies Champions, built on the 7-wicket win at this ground on 7 October 2026, when their batting reached 156 for 3 in 16.1 overs.

The prices are fair rather than generous, so the toss is the sharper angle: our call is field first, and the scenario map shows West Indies Champions holding the same chance whichever side bats first.

📊 Odds & Betting Value Team Our Model Market Implied Odds Fair Odds Bangladesh Champions 24.1% 22.5% 3.85 4.15 West Indies Champions 75.9% 77.5% 1.26 1.32 Efficiently priced. West Indies Champions at 1.26 sit under our fair odds of 1.32, and Bangladesh Champions at 3.85 sit under 4.15, so the match-winner market has this about right. The toss is the sharper angle: our call is field first. Odds captured on 9 October 2026. Where the books sit: once the margin is removed, the available odds put West Indies Champions at 77.5%, 1.6 points above our 75.9%, so the market and our model agree on a clear favourite.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will win Bangladesh Champions vs West Indies Champions in the World Championship of Legends 2026?

Our AI model predicts West Indies Champions to beat Bangladesh Champions with a 75.9% win probability at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on 9 October 2026. West Indies Champions beat England Champions by seven wickets at the same ground on 7 October 2026, while Bangladesh Champions lost to England Champions and Australia Champions.

What is the toss prediction for Bangladesh Champions vs West Indies Champions?

Our toss call for Bangladesh Champions against West Indies Champions on 9 October 2026 is field first, and we put the chance that the toss winner bowls at 79%. West Indies Champions chose to bowl after winning the toss at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on 7 October 2026 and won by seven wickets.

What are the odds for Bangladesh Champions vs West Indies Champions?

The odds for Bangladesh Champions against West Indies Champions are 3.85 for Bangladesh Champions and 1.26 for West Indies Champions. Our fair odds are 4.15 and 1.32, so the match-winner market is efficiently priced and the toss is the better angle.

Have Bangladesh Champions and West Indies Champions played each other before?

No. This 9 October 2026 game is the first meeting between Bangladesh Champions and West Indies Champions in the World Championship of Legends, because Bangladesh Champions are playing their first edition in 2026.

Who are the key players for Bangladesh Champions and West Indies Champions?

For West Indies Champions, Lendl Simmons made 55 not out off 33 balls against England Champions on 7 October 2026, and Chris Gayle made 60 off 31 against South Africa Champions on 4 October 2026. For Bangladesh Champions, Mahmudullah made 73 not out off 35 balls and Abu Jayed took 3 for 46 against Australia Champions on 7 October 2026.

What time does Bangladesh Champions vs West Indies Champions start?

Bangladesh Champions against West Indies Champions starts at 9:00 pm IST (15:30 UTC) on 9 October 2026 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.