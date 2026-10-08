Kuwait to beat Bahrain, at 68%.

Our AI model predicts Kuwait to beat Bahrain in the 11th Match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub Regional Qualifier A at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi on 9 October 2026, giving them a 67.5% chance of winning. Both teams arrive with three wins from three games, and this is their first meeting of the qualifier. The match starts at 6:45 am IST (01:15 UTC).

Bahrain's attack has held all three opponents under 100

Thailand finished on 97 for 8 on 5 October 2026, Bhutan were bowled out for 73 the next day, and Myanmar made 70 for 9 at Selangor Turf Club on 8 October 2026.

The wickets have been shared around in this qualifier. Asif Javed was player of the match with 3 for 14 against Thailand on 5 October 2026, Ali Dawood with 4 for 8 against Bhutan on 6 October 2026, and Abdul Majid Abbasi took 5 for 25 against Myanmar on 8 October 2026. Shujaat Rasool chipped in with two wickets in each of the Bhutan and Myanmar games.

The batting has done enough. Bahrain defended 104 for 6 at this ground on 5 October 2026, winning by 7 runs, then posted 139 for 5 the next day, Junaid Aziz top-scoring with 45 off 35. On 8 October 2026 they reached 73 for 2 in 11.2 overs in reply to Myanmar's 70 for 9, winning by 8 wickets.

Mohammed Aslam leads a Kuwait attack that bowled out Thailand for 60

Kuwait have won their three games by wide margins. They made 199 for 7 to beat Qatar by 58 runs at Bayuemas Oval on 5 October 2026, then bowled Mongolia out for 42 and knocked the runs off in 3.3 overs to win by 10 wickets.

Thailand were dismissed for 60 at Bayuemas Oval on 8 October 2026, and Kuwait reached 61 for 1 in 7 overs to win by 9 wickets.

Mohammed Aslam has led the attack in this qualifier: 5 for 19 when Mongolia were bowled out and 3 for 9 in the Thailand game, both from his full four overs. Meet Bhavsar took 3 for 4 in the Mongolia game and Adnan Idrees 2 for 8 in the Thailand one. Kuwait's opener Ravija Sandaruwan finished both chases not out, with 30 off 14 and then 53 off 19.

Key Matchups: Sandaruwan, Aslam and Junaid Aziz

Ravija Sandaruwan vs Ali Dawood: Ravija Sandaruwan's 53 not out off 19 balls took Kuwait home inside 7 overs on 8 October 2026. Ali Dawood's four overs against Bhutan on 6 October 2026 included a maiden and cost 8 runs for 4 wickets, and Bahrain need that kind of control early if Kuwait bat second.

Mohammed Aslam vs Junaid Aziz: Aslam's two hauls make him the bowler Bahrain's top order must survive. Junaid Aziz made 26 off 27 in the Thailand game and 45 off 35 against Bhutan, and Bahrain need him in for a long spell.

Abdul Majid Abbasi vs Muhammad Umar and Bilal Tahir: Abdul Majid Abbasi took 5 for 25 against Myanmar on 8 October 2026 and 2 for 9 in the Thailand game three days earlier. In the Qatar game, Muhammad Umar made 32 off 20 and Bilal Tahir 32 not out off 16 as Kuwait reached 199 for 7; their two chases since have needed no more than three batters.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Kuwait have won 11 of the 15 men's T20 internationals between these sides. Bahrain have won three, and one was tied at Al Amerat on 11 August 2022, when Bahrain won the super over. The 2024 meetings were closer. Bahrain won by 28 runs (DLS method) at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur in March 2024, Kuwait won a rain-reduced game by 26 runs at Al Amerat in April 2024, and Bahrain won the most recent meeting by 4 runs at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai on 14 December 2024, defending 125 for 8.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi is one of three grounds staging this qualifier in Malaysia, along with Bayuemas Oval and Selangor Turf Club. Bahrain have already won here. Pitch: Bahrain defended 104 for 6 here on 5 October 2026, beating Thailand by 7 runs (Thailand 97 for 8).

Bahrain defended 104 for 6 here on 5 October 2026, beating Thailand by 7 runs (Thailand 97 for 8). Conditions: The match starts at 6:45 am IST (01:15 UTC).

The match starts at 6:45 am IST (01:15 UTC). Toss: Toss call: Field first — Kuwait won the toss and chose to field against Mongolia (6 October 2026) and against Thailand (8 October 2026), and Bahrain chose to field after winning the toss against Myanmar; we expect the toss winner to field, and our toss page puts that at 72%. See the toss prediction for BHR vs KUW, locked in before the toss happens.

Match Analysis: Where Bahrain v Kuwait Will Be Won and Lost

The first six overs decide a lot. Kuwait ran down Mongolia's 42 in 3.3 overs and Thailand's 60 in 7 overs, so Bahrain cannot afford a slow start with the ball if they bat first. If Bahrain bowl first, their campaign says they can restrict: none of their three opponents has reached 100.

Bahrain's batting faces a different test here. Kuwait dismissed Mongolia for 42 and Thailand for 60, and Mohammed Aslam bowled his full four overs in both games for 5 for 19 and 3 for 9.

Bahrain vs Kuwait Prediction: Kuwait to Win at 68%

Our pick is Kuwait at 67.5%. They bowled out Mongolia for 42 and Thailand for 60 and have beaten Bahrain in 11 of 15 T20 internationals. Bahrain arrive with three wins from three, an attack that has kept all three opponents below 100 and a 7-run win at this ground.

The match-winner market is efficiently priced at 1.33 for Kuwait and 3.05 for Bahrain, both just under our fair odds, so the toss call (field first) is the angle.

📊 Odds & Betting Value Team Our Model Market Implied Odds Fair Odds Bahrain 32.5% 27.9% 3.05 3.08 Kuwait 67.5% 72.1% 1.33 1.48 Efficiently priced on both sides. Kuwait at 1.33 sit under our fair odds of 1.48, and Bahrain at 3.05 sit just under our 3.08. Kuwait would need a price above 1.48 and Bahrain one above 3.08, so the toss call is where we see the angle. Odds captured on 8 October 2026. Our model is 4.6 points above the market on Bahrain. Here's why. Bahrain have won all three of their games in this qualifier, including a 7-run defence of 104 for 6 on this ground, and their attack held Thailand, Bhutan and Myanmar to 97, 73 and 70. They also won two of the three meetings between these sides in 2024, most recently by 4 runs in Dubai in December. Kuwait's bigger winning margins on 5, 6 and 8 October 2026 and their 11 wins from 15 meetings are why we still make them clear favourites.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will win Bahrain vs Kuwait in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub Regional Qualifier A?

Our AI model predicts Kuwait to beat Bahrain at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi on 9 October 2026, with a 67.5% chance of winning. Kuwait have won all three of their qualifier games, bowling out Mongolia for 42 and Thailand for 60.

What is the toss prediction for Bahrain vs Kuwait?

We expect the toss winner to field first in Bahrain vs Kuwait on 9 October 2026, a call our toss page puts at 72%. Kuwait chose to field after winning the toss against Mongolia and Thailand, and Bahrain did the same against Myanmar.

What are the odds for Bahrain vs Kuwait?

The available odds for Bahrain vs Kuwait are 3.05 for Bahrain and 1.33 for Kuwait. Our fair odds are 3.08 and 1.48, so both prices sit just under fair value and the match-winner market is efficiently priced.

Have Bahrain and Kuwait played each other before in T20 internationals?

Yes. Bahrain and Kuwait have met in 15 men's T20 internationals: Kuwait have won 11, Bahrain 3, and one was tied, with Bahrain winning the super over. Bahrain won the most recent meeting by 4 runs at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai on 14 December 2024.

What is the pitch like at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval?

YSD-UKM Cricket Oval in Bangi staged Bahrain's 7-run win over Thailand on 5 October 2026, when Bahrain defended 104 for 6.

Who are the key players for Bahrain vs Kuwait?

For Kuwait, Mohammed Aslam took 5 for 19 against Mongolia and Ravija Sandaruwan made 53 not out off 19 balls against Thailand. For Bahrain, Abdul Majid Abbasi took 5 for 25 against Myanmar on 8 October 2026 and Ali Dawood 4 for 8 against Bhutan on 6 October 2026.