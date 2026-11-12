Toss predictions
KAG v SPR Bowl first 63% 13/11 12:15 IST UT v EE Bowl first 80% 13/11 17:00 IST RDC v YL Bowl first 82% 13/11 19:15 IST ARA v UBL Bowl first 92% 13/11 21:30 IST HH-W v BH-W Bowl first 71% 14/11 10:10 IST PS-W v AS-W Bowl first 62% 14/11 13:40 IST

Chitwan Rhinos vs Janakpur Bolts Toss Prediction (CHR vs JAB)

T20 · 25th Match · Nepal Premier League 2026 · Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Toss 16:15 IST (expected)
Fri 13 Nov · Match 16:45 IST · 17:00 local
Toss in 21 h 6 min
Our toss call
Bat first 52%

We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 52%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this tournament

  • This tournament17 of 22 bowl
  • Janakpur Bolts3 of 3 bowl

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 508 of 791 right →
Chitwan Rhinos vs Janakpur Bolts match prediction →

What we know about this toss

What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.

This tournament17 of 22 bowl The latest 12 of the 22 tosses in this tournament

In this tournament, 17 of the 22 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 12 November 2026. Chasing sides won 9 of the 21 decided games.

  • 12 November 2026Karnali Yaks batted
  • 12 November 2026Pokhara Avengers batted
  • 10 November 2026Sudur Paschim Royals batted
  • 9 November 2026Chitwan Rhinos bowled
  • 9 November 2026Pokhara Avengers batted
  • 7 November 2026Lumbini Lions bowled
  • 6 November 2026Pokhara Avengers bowled
  • 6 November 2026Karnali Yaks bowled
  • 5 November 2026Kathmandu Gorkhas bowled
  • 5 November 2026Janakpur Bolts bowled
  • 3 November 2026Lumbini Lions bowled
  • 3 November 2026Janakpur Bolts bowled
Janakpur Bolts3 of 3 bowl Janakpur Bolts' 3 toss wins in this tournament

In this tournament, Janakpur Bolts chose to bowl in 3 of their 3 toss wins. On 5 November 2026 they bowled.

  • 5 November 2026bowled
  • 3 November 2026bowled
  • 27 October 2026bowled
Ground
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Start
Afternoon start, 13 November, 16:45 IST / 17:00 local
Forecast
17°C · humidity 76% · clear skiesWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 12 November, 17:39 IST.

What the toss does to the odds

Our call: the toss winner bats first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.

Chitwan Rhinos

1.691.651.701.75Thu 15:35now1.661.72
  • Odds now1.69 · 56% to win
  • Wins toss, bats first1.72 · 55% to win
  • Loses toss, bowls first1.66 · 57% to win
DafaBet Bet at 1.71

Janakpur Bolts

2.142.052.102.152.20Thu 15:35now2.092.18
  • Odds now2.14 · 44% to win
  • Wins toss, bats first2.18 · 43% to win
  • Loses toss, bowls first2.09 · 45% to win
Paripesa Bet at 2.14

Best odds · match winner

Compare 8 bookmakers
CHRJAB
DafaBet1.712.09
Exclusive: 200% up to ₹20,000 + ₹500 free bet
WinWin1.692.14
Up to 200% first deposit bonus · code MAXIMUS999
Melbet1.692.14
20% weekly cashback · max $100
Megapari1.692.14
Promo code MAXIMUS999
Paripesa1.692.14
130% up to ₹13,000 · code MAXIMUS
PlanBet1.692.14
100% up to ₹10,655
1xBet1.692.14
Up to ₹1,50,000 + 150 free spins
SpinBetter1.692.14
100% first deposit bonus
Today's cricket odds →
Back Chitwan Rhinos on WinWin · UPI deposits · live cricket on some matchesBonus 200% at WinWin · UPI deposits · live cricket on some matches
Back Chitwan Rhinos on 1xBet · UPI deposits · live cricket on some matchesUp to ₹1,50,000 at 1xBet · UPI deposits · live cricket on some matches
Back Chitwan Rhinos on Paripesa · UPI deposits from ₹200 · live cricket on some matchesBonus 130% at Paripesa · UPI deposits from ₹200 · live cricket on some matches
Back Chitwan Rhinos on SpinBetterBonus 100% at SpinBetter

How we made this Chitwan Rhinos vs Janakpur Bolts toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how our toss predictions work.

Play in Telegram (opens a new tab)

Call this match. Take on our AI.

CHR vs JAB toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the CHR vs JAB toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bat first, at 52%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 16:15 IST on 13 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.

What will the toss winner choose in CHR vs JAB?

We expect the toss winner to bat first, at 52%. In this tournament, Janakpur Bolts chose to bowl in 3 of their 3 toss wins. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.

What time is the CHR vs JAB toss?

The toss is expected at 16:15 IST on 13 November, 30 minutes before the 16:45 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Where to bet on today's matches

More toss predictions

Menu